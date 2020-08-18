YOU HAVE NOT EXPERIENCE A LITTLE BIT OF HELL UNTIL YOU HAVE HAD TO DEAL WITH RACOONS WHO HAVE DECIDED TO MOVE INTO YOUR HOME WITH YOU/THE United States HAS TOO MANY RACOONS

THE RACCOON STORYby E. P. UNUMAugust 18, 2020

Like many citizens, I’ve wondered and tried hard to understand why President Trump has such a remarkable following. Listening to the media, it’s pretty obvious why he probably should not! But, he actually does have a tremendous following and, so, it puzzled me.

If you want to know how most people feel, and this applies to both democrats and republicans, read below. The Raccoon Story says it all.

You’ve been on vacation for two weeks. You come home, and your basement is infested with raccoons. Hundreds of rabid, messy, mean raccoons have overtaken your basement. You are beside yourself and your wife and kids are screaming at the top of their lungs. You want these raccoons gone immediately. So, you call the city and four different exterminators, but nobody can handle the job.

But, praise the Lord, there is this one guy and he guarantees to get rid of them. He is dressed in a suit, neatly pressed with a nice red tie and sort of orange hair. He makes a terrific impression, so you hire him. You don’t care what university he attended or if his suit was refurbished. You don’t care if the guy smells. You don’t care if the guy swears. You don’t care how many times he’s been married. You don’t care if he has a plumber’s crack. You simply want those raccoons gone! You want your problem fixed! He’s the guy. He’s the best! So, here is why we want Trump.

Yes, he’s a bit of a jerk. Yes, he’s an egomaniac, but we don’t care. The country is a mess because politicians suck, both Republicans and Democrats can be two-faced and gutless.

Illegals are everywhere. There are homeless living in tents in our cities, peeing and defecating on our sidewalks. Our businesses are aflame with riots and looters. People are clamoring to get rid of police, which makes no sense at all.

We are sick of it all!

We want it all fixed!

We don’t care that Trump is crude. We don’t care that he insults people. We don’t care that he has changed positions. We don’t care that he’s been married three times. We don’t care that he fights with Megan Kelly and Rosie O’Donnell. We don’t care that he doesn’t know the name of some Muslim terrorist. We don’t care that he takes on politicians like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. We don’t care that he calls out leaders of nations in public to pay their fair share of NATO and stop relying on America to pick up the tab for their defense. And, we especially don’t care that he is not politically correct, and does not use nice words when dealing with China, who launched a virus on the world.

Under Obama and Biden our country became weak and bankrupt, our enemies were making fun of us. We were being invaded by illegals. We were on our way to becoming a nation of victims where every Tomas, Ricardo, and Hasid is a special group with special rights to a point where we don’t even recognize the country in which we were born and raised. By God, we just want it fixed, now! And, Trump is the only guy who seems to understand what the people want.

We’re sick of politicians, sick of the Democratic Party, sick of the Republican Party, and sick of illegals. We just want this thing fixed.

Trump may not be a saint, but we didn’t vote for a Pope. We voted for a man who doesn’t have lobbyist money holding him back, a man who doesn’t have political correctness constraining him. We all know that he’s been very successful, he’s a good negotiator, he’s built a lot of things, and he’s not a cowardly politician. And, he says he’ll fix it. We believe him because he is too much of an egotist to be proven wrong or looked at and called a liar.

For the past three years, while under daily assault from the democrats, and Never-Trumpers he and his Administration built the single greatest economy in the history of the world, until China unleashed the virus on us.

Furthermore, he is doing it all over again. Look at the numbers. We are coming back. But some of the raccoons are still lingering around causing mayhem.

We don’t care if the guy has bad hair. We just want those raccoons, all of them, gone, out of our house, NOW!

You are welcome to pass this on. Thousands of people who haven’t voted in 25 years seem to be getting involved. And the more people that get this email the more that will understand why Trump was elected. The raccoons have got to go!

Now for the record… I have no problem with immigration, but it has to be legal. My grandparents immigrated from Italy in 1900. There were no handouts, no subsistence payments, no free housing. They became Americans, fought in WW I and WW II, raised their families and worked hard. They experienced the American Dream first-hand.

Is our immigration system broken today? Yes it is. So fix it. Don’t just let people pour in. Take care of American citizens first. Clean up our cities. Put an end to the violence, the riots and the looting. It is all communist funded and inspired anyway. If you don’t believe this, go on YouTube and listen to the presentation of G. Edward Griffin, a historian and lecturer.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UeHc280V9AY

Watch, listen, and learn. His presentation is from 1969…51 years ago. But, the content could very well be today. It is extraordinarily alarming.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris cannot get rid of the raccoons. They are part of the raccoon family and are proponents of taking our nation down the path of socialism and, ultimately, communism.

Don’t let it happen. If we do, there will be more than raccoons with which to deal.