WORDS OF Jesus Christ FOR US TODAY



Words of Christ

August 23, 2020

“The road to heaven cannot be widened by men because they desire it to be widened so that their sins may accompany them and none must be shed. There is nothing gained without sacrifice, least of all heaven. For if heaven is indeed that to which man most aspires, then would not the sacrifice required for admittance be the greatest sacrifice? Man though was unable, being sinful, to offer the greatest sacrifice, and therefore I offered it for him. But then shall they count this sacrifice as naught by attempting to bring with them on the journey the very things from which I have freed them? Although I have made this sacrifice, and although it is complete and perfect, have men not heard the call to abandon sin and to pick up the cross? For, if arriving at the gates, men carry no cross, how then indeed will they be able to enter into the resurrection? For a resurrection requires a crucifixion, and how can one be crucified without a cross?

-S