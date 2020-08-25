THE PANDEMIC, Part 2

Plandemic, Part 2

August 25, 2020

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

“Plandemic — Indoctornation” reveals the driving forces behind the vaccine agenda. It looks at the roles of the World Health Organization, Bill Gates, Tedros Adhanom, Dr. Anthony Fauci, mainstream media, Silicon Valley tech giants, Big Pharma and many others, connecting the dots between them

The U.S. CDC owns the patent for SARS-CoV (the virus responsible for SARS) isolated from humans. In 2007, the CDC filed a petition with the patent office to keep their coronavirus patent confidential. They also own patents for detection methods, and for a kit to measure the virus

By law, one cannot patent naturally-occurring DNA. If SARS-CoV is natural, then the patent is illegal. If the virus is manmade, the patent is legal, but the creation of the virus would be a violation of biological weapons treaties and laws. So, either way, the CDC has engaged in illegal activity

Because the CDC owns the patent on SARS-CoV, it controls who has the ability to make inquiries into it. Unless authorized, you cannot look at the virus, you cannot measure it or make tests for it, since they own all those patents. This means the CDC has a major profit motive

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill owns a patent describing methods for producing recombinant coronaviruses

Late in May 2020, media producer Mikki Willis released the first part of his documentary “Plandemic,” featuring Judy Mikovits, Ph.D., a cellular and molecular biologist1 whose research revealed many vaccines are contaminated with gammaretroviruses, due to the viruses being grown in contaminated animal cell lines. The 26-minute film was banned on every social media platform after going viral.2 August 18, 2020, Part 2, titled “Plandemic — Indoctornation,” was released.

Plandemic — Indoctornation

Part 2 is a full-length feature, revealing the driving force behind the vaccine agenda. It looks at the roles of the World Health Organization, Bill Gates, Tedros Adhanom, Dr. Anthony Fauci, mainstream media, Silicon Valley tech giants, Big Pharma and many others, connecting the dots between them. Willis interviews a variety of individuals, including:

Activist and journalist Theo Wilson Researcher Dr. Aaron Lewis Board-certified primary care physician Dr. Jeff Barke Attorney, science teacher and author Kent Heckenlively Sherri Tenpenny, D.O. Dr. Rashid Buttar, medical director for the Centers for Advanced Medicine Author Curtis Cost Attorney David J. Follin Author and winner of the Doctors Who Rock Truth in Journalism Award 2017, Erin Elizabeth NJ state representative Jamel C. Holley Dr. Colin Gonsalves, senior counsel, Supreme Court of India Legal researcher Travis Middleton Mary Holland, vice chair and general counsel for the Children’s Health Defense Educator and activist Peggy Hall Kevin Jenkins, CEO of Urban Global Health Alliance Professor John Oller, researcher in theoretical and experimental biosemiotics Engineer and Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies Dr. George Zabrecky, physician, medical educator and researcher Dr. Pamela Popper, president of Wellness Forum Health Scientist Denis Rancourt, Ph.D. Dr. Meryl Nass, physician, researcher and writer Professor Dolores J. Cahill, Ph.D., a molecular biologist and immunologist Professor Luc Montagnier, a Nobel Laureate, medical researcher and virologist

Free supplemental footage, including a follow-up interview with Mikovits, as well as links to additional resources provided by all of the interviewees are supposed to be available on the film’s website, plandemicseries.com.

Event 201

The film starts out by reviewing Event 201, a pandemic preparedness simulation hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in October 2019 — 10 weeks before the COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan.

This scripted tabletop exercise included everything we now see playing out in real time, in the real world, from PPE shortages, lockdowns and removal of civil liberties to mandated vaccination campaigns, riots, economic turmoil and the breakdown of social cohesion. A highlight reel of the predictions put forth during this event is included in the documentary.

At the time, they spent a great deal of time discussing ways to limit and counter the spread of expected “misinformation” about the pandemic and the vaccines that would have to be developed. In addition to outright censorship, their plan included the use of “soft power,” a term referring to stealth influencing using celebrities and other social media influencers.

I discussed this in “The PR Firm Behind WHO’s Celeb Endorsements.” Just as in real life, one of the pieces of “misinformation” that had to be countered was rumors that the virus had been created and released from a bioweapons laboratory.

Operation Mockingbird Never Ended, It Just Got Privatized

The film also reveals how SARS-CoV-2 has been turned into a profit center, the possible origins of SARS-CoV-2, and how Silicon Valley tech giants are controlling the narrative, pushing fearmongering and censoring differing views.

What we’re seeing is straight out of the Operation Mockingbird playbook, a clandestine CIA media influencing campaign launched in the 1950s. During the Cold War, the CIA used it to spread propaganda. It recruited journalists to pen fake stories that disparaged communist ideologies.

Today, they’re doing the complete opposite, promoting radical socialist ideas that support their plan for a technocratic economic system. As revealed in the widely-banned documentary “Shadowgate,”3,4 a shadow government has built up behind the scenes, and they’re using sophisticated psychological warfare tools against the American public to further their nefarious agenda.

Shockingly, the reason this shadow government — led by government contractors, privatized intelligence companies — are able to manipulate public opinion is because they’ve been illegally siphoning the data collected by the NSA from all Americans, and privatizing it.

All of our personal data, combined with artificial intelligence and so-called localization strategies, allows sophisticated computer programs to predict which action or public message will result in a particular outcome.

We’re in the midst of a social engineering project that poses a serious existential threat to our personal liberty and freedom. We’re all exposed to it daily, and have been for years. It’s just that now it’s become so pervasive, it’s blatantly obvious for anyone willing to see it. As you’d expect, “Plandemic — Indoctornation” also spends some time reviewing the role of Bill Gates and his foundation.

CDC Owns Coronavirus Patents

Willis interviews David E. Martin, Ph.D., a national intelligence analyst and founder of IQ100 Index, which developed linguistic genomics, a platform capable of determining the intent of communications. According to Martin, in 1999, IBM digitized 1 million U.S. patents, which allowed his company to conduct a review.

Using linguistic genomics technology, Martin made the “horrific assessment” that one-third of all patents filed in the U.S. were functional forgeries, meaning that “while they had linguistic variations, they covered the same subject matter.” In 1999, patents for coronavirus also started to appear, “and thus began the rabbit trail,” Martin says.

In 2003, Asia experienced an outbreak of SARS. Almost immediately, scientists began racing to patent the virus. Ultimately, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nabbed ownership of SARS-CoV (the virus responsible for SARS) isolated from humans.

The CDC actually owns the entire genetic content of that SARS virus. It’s patented under U.S. patent 7776521. They also own patents for detection methods, and for a kit to measure the virus.

U.S. patent 7279327,5 filed by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, describes methods for producing recombinant coronaviruses. Ralph Baric, Ph.D., a professor of microbiology and immunology who is famous for his chimeric coronavirus research, is listed as one of the three inventors, along with Kristopher Curtis and Boyd Yount.

The law clearly states that genetic segments are “not patent eligible merely because it has been isolated.” So, either SARS-CoV was manmade, which would render the patent legal, or it’s natural, thus rendering the patent on it illegal. However, if the virus was manufactured, then it was created in violation of biological weapons treaties and laws.

According to Martin, Fauci, Baric and the CDC “are at the hub” of the COVID-19 story. “In 2002, coronaviruses were recognized as an exploitable mechanism for both good and ill,” Martin says, and “Between 2003 and 2017, they [Fauci, Baric and CDC] controlled 100% of the cash flow to build the empire around the industrial complex of coronavirus.”

CDC Has Broken the Law, One Way or Another

Now, here’s the key take-home message Martin delivers. There’s a distinct problem with the CDC’s patent on SARS-CoV isolated from humans, because, by law, naturally occurring DNA segments are prohibited from being patented.

The law clearly states that such segments are “not patent eligible merely because it has been isolated.” So, either SARS-CoV was manmade, which would render the patent legal, or it’s natural, thus rendering the patent on it illegal.

However, if the virus was manufactured, then it was created in violation of biological weapons treaties and laws. This includes the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, passed unanimously by both houses of Congress and signed into law by George Bush Sr., which states:6

“Whoever knowingly develops, produces, stockpiles, transfers, acquires, retains, or possesses any biological agent, toxin, or delivery system for use as a weapon, or knowingly assists a foreign state or any organization to do so, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for life or any term of years, or both. There is extraterritorial Federal jurisdiction over an offense under this section committed by or against a national of the United States.”

So, as noted by Martin, regardless of which scenario turns out to be true, the CDC has broken the law one way or another, either by violating biological weapons laws, or by filing an illegal patent. Even more egregious, May 14, 2007, the CDC filed a petition with the patent office to keep their coronavirus patent confidential.

Now, because the CDC owns the patent on SARS-CoV, it has control over who had the ability to make inquiries into the coronavirus, Martin notes. Unless authorized, you cannot look at the virus, you cannot measure it or make tests for it, since they own the entire genome and all the rest.

“By obtaining the patents that restrained anyone from using it, they had the means, the motive, and most of all, they had the monetary gain from turning coronavirus from a pathogen to a profit,” Martin says.

Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research Was Permitted

Martin goes on to describe events occurring between 2012 and 2013. At that time, the National Institutes of Health decided to take another look at gain-of-function research, ultimately deciding that gain-of-function research on coronavirus was too risky to continue.

This led to the suspension of funding of such research in 2013. That included funding flowing into Harvard, Emery and University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. However, while the NIH had moral and even legal reasons for suspending such research, they made the funding pause voluntary, not mandatory.

Then, in 2014, when the push-back against gain-of-function research into coronaviruses grew further, the NIH — under the leadership of Fauci — offshored that research to — you guessed it — the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

However, as detailed by Martin, the funding was not sent in a straight-forward way. Instead, it was funneled through front organizations such as the EcoHealth Alliance, led by its president, Peter Daszak, whose research, according to the EchoHealth Alliance website, “includes identifying the bat origin of SARS.”7

Between 2014 and 2019, EcoHealth Alliance received a long list of grants from the NIH to study “the risk of bat coronavirus emergence.” EcoHealth Alliance then subcontracted that work to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. So, in the end, the U.S. could deny culpability, blaming the outbreak on China when, in fact, it was American research that had been outsourced.

Interestingly, in late-breaking news August 19, 2020, The Wall Street Journal8 reported that the NIH had notified EcoHealth that it wants “a sample of the new coronavirus that the Wuhan researchers used to determine its genetic sequence,” along with study details and other information.

Additionally, the NIH demanded that EcoHealth “arrange for an inspection of the Wuhan Institute of Virology by an outside team that would examine the facility’s lab and records ‘with specific attention to addressing the question of whether WIV staff had SARS-CoV-2 in their possession prior to December 2019.’”

The problem, Martin notes in “Indoctornation,” is that while the evidence is staring us right in the face, we’re told that so-called “fact-checkers” have a transcendent view of the situation, and they are the ultimate arbiters of truth. As a result, we have this very strange situation where facts and logic are being steamrolled and lambasted as good old-fashioned heresy.

Will Truth Prevail?

The film goes on to interview many other experts, many of whom are convinced the evidence points to SARS-CoV-2 being a manmade virus. Like Plandemic Part 1, Part 2 is well worth your time. As noted by Willis, in today’s fast-paced world, few have the time to do the necessary research to unveil what’s really going on.

The evidence is there, but you have to put it together. This is why documentaries such as “Plandemic” and “Shadowgate” are so useful. They weave the dots together so that you can see a fuller, more complete picture. Unfortunately, the picture at present is grim.

Yet, we must face it because it’s not going away or resolving in the near future. It is important to understand that we are all being subjected to a massive propaganda campaign to move us toward a very specific technocratic agenda. It is only by seeking alternative views that we can begin to understand the truth.

In the case of coronavirus, it should be clear that gain-of-function research is a dangerous game that should not be permitted. By giving researchers the go-ahead to continue this kind of research, even as the NIH publicly “paused” funding for it, the NIH failed to uphold its moral and legal responsibilities.

It’s also clear that the CDC has engaged in illegal activities relating to the patenting of the virus, and that they had ample motive and means to profit from a coronavirus pandemic. It’s hard to imagine a more corrupt system than what we currently have. The question is: When will something be done about it?