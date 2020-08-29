READ THE SIGNS OF THE TIMES. ALL SIGNS POINT TO A TRUMP VICTORY, EXCEPT THOSE PUSHED BY THE LIBERAL MEDIA AND LEFT PROPAGANDISTS

Signs of a Coming Trump Victory



By Wayne Allyn Root



8/23/2020





Don’t kid yourself. Don’t be fooled by the bravado. Democrats behind the scenes are scared and getting more desperate by the day because there are so many signs of a coming Donald Trump victory.





The signs are everywhere.





Polls show an overwhelming majority of Americans don’t want to defund police. They want law and order. They support police. Even 80 percent of black voters overwhelmingly disagree with defunding police.





Does anyone with a brain or common sense think this is a good sign for Joe Biden or Democrats? Do you think all these Americans who support the police, want more law and order, and want more police funding are leaning to “law and order Trump” or “defund the police Joe Biden”?





Polls show 83 percent of Americans support President Trump and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson’s ending of former President Obama’s program designed to fill the suburbs with high-density low-income housing, bringing crime and drugs to the neighborhoods of suburban moms and dads.





Does anyone with a brain or common sense think this is a good sign for Biden or Democrats? Do you think these millions of suburban American homeowners who don’t want to see their home value destroyed or their neighborhood turned into war zones like Chicago, Detroit or Baltimore are going to vote enthusiastically for Joe Biden?





Remember, Biden’s presidential platform actually puts in writing his goal to supercharge Obama’s “destroy the suburbs” program. Biden wants to bring Frankenstein back to life, except twice as big. Goodbye to your safe, peaceful suburban life. Trump wants to protect your neighborhood. I wonder who suburban moms and dads will vote for.But there are more signs.





The race to escape the big-city crime wave, rioting, and looting is accelerating at warp speed. Ask any suburban realtor. Ask any moving company. Everyone with any kind of ability to move is “getting out of Dodge.” The escape from Democratic-controlled big cities is so huge it is the trend of 2020.





Even liberal New Yorkers are running for their lives. Shootings in New York City were up 76 percent from Jan. 1 to Aug. 2, compared with the same period in 2019. Murders are skyrocketing. The purchase of body armor such as bulletproof vests is reportedly up by over 80 percent in NYC. You think these people are voting for Biden?





But it’s not just New York. Everyone is selling their homes and moving away from every Democratic big city — Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis. Defund police? The only group getting defunded is Democratic politicians and government bureaucrats. Bye-bye to tax revenues.





Does anyone with a brain or common sense think this is a good sign for Biden or Democrats? Do you really believe most of these people are running for their lives from deep-blue Democratic cities for the safety of red Republican suburbs just so they can vote for Biden and the Democrats?





According to Rasmussen, 72 percent of likely voters are concerned about the growing violent protests nationwide. Sixty-two percent say it will affect their vote. Do you think this is a good sign for Democrats who support the Black Lives Matter and antifa movements and claim there is no violence?





And then there’s the guns. America is selling out of guns. And bullets, too. Since COVID-19 and the rioting struck, practically every gun and bullet in this country has been bought up. All-time gun sale records have been broken month after month. Everyone is locked and loaded.





Does anyone with a brain or common sense think this is a good sign for Biden or Democrats? Do you think any of these record-setting gun buyers is voting for Basement Biden, Kamala Harris, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Biden’s gun czar who would be in charge of forcefully taking away our guns?





Then there’s Harris. CNN’s latest poll shows a 21-point shift away from Biden among non-white voters after he picked Harris as vice president. Yes, I said non-white voters.





Finally, there’s the Democratic National Convention. After hearing from all the big guns — Michelle and Barack Obama; Bill and Hillary Clinton; Jill Biden; and Harris — Thursday’s Rasmussen poll shows Trump moving from 47% to 51% approval. Clearly, the more Democrats speak, the more voters are repelled.





Remember when then-President Jimmy Carter led Republican nominee Ronald Reagan by 10 points during the summer of 1980? Reagan won in a historic landslide.





Remember when Democratic nominee Michael Dukakis was up by 17 points over Republican nominee George H.W. Bush after the Democratic convention? Bush won the electoral vote 426 to 111.





Don’t look now … but it’s about to happen again. The signs are everywhere. Trump is about to win in an electoral landslide.





Email Link https://conta.cc/31Fz6EQ



RIP MCINTOSH