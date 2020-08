A SHORT REFLECTION FROM MY HEART PRAYING BEFORE THE REAL PRESENCE

Sister Anne Sophie

IT IS AMAZING JESUS REAL PRESENCE AND PROFOUND THAT HE REMAINS HIDDEN YET REPOSES HERE BOLDLY IN OUR HUMBLE CHAPEL. I AM MOVED TO TEARS EACH DAY IN MY HEART BECAUSE THIS IS HIS WILL

.IN CONTEMPLATION IT IS BEYOND ALL UNDERSTANDING. YET IN THE SIMPLICITY OF THOUGHT, LOVING HIM WHO LOVES US IS A BEAUTIFUL PERSONAL RELATIONSHIP WE EACH CAN HAVE WITH HIM. BEING AT HIS FEET IN ADORATION AND AWE PRAYING FOR THE SAKE AND THE LIFE OF EACH SOUL CONTINUES TO BE THE GREATEST CALL OF OUR VOCATION IN THIS LIFE.

EACH OF US SHARE THIS AND THIS BRINGS US CLOSER AND CLOSER TO GOD AND EACH OTHER.FOR THE SAKE OF OTHERS, THE SAKE OF EVERY SOUL, IT IS TRULY THE BUILDING UP OF THE KINGDOM OF HEAVEN FOR US TO BE USED AS WITNESSES TO DRAW ALL TO THE TRUTH THE WAY AND THE LIFE! LIVING THIS WAY BRINGS US DEEPER INTO THE ILLUMINATION WHICH COMES FROM THE LIGHT OF CHRIST CLEANSING US BY HIS PRECIOUS BLOOD OUR SINS AND GIVES US HIS HOLY WATER FROM HIS OCEAN OF MERCY TO QUENCH OUR THIRST.

AS HIS REAL PRESENCE CONTINUES TO BE THE CENTER OF WHO WE ARE I MUST TELL YOU THAT THIS VISIBLE MIRACLE OF THE CONSECRATED HOST REMAINS IN THE HEALING OF THE CHURCH, OURSELVES AND THE WHOLE WORLD MAY WE NEVER TAKE FOR GRANTED GOD’S REAL PRESENCE IN THE HOLY EUCHARIST. TO REALIZE TRULY REALIZE HE NEVER ABANDONS US, IS ALWAYS WITH US AND IN US. HE IS LOVE AND IT IS LOVE AND ONLY LOVE THAT GIVES US WHAT WE NEED MOST THAT LEADS US ALL TO ETERNAL LIFE ENDURING FOREVER.



WITH LOVE I AM THINKING OF YOU AND PRAYING FOR YOU

Sister Anne Sophie“A single act of pure Love pleases me more than a thousand imperfect prayers.” Jesus According to St. Faustina