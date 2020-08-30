IF YOU ARE IN DOUBT THAT THE CHURCH IS CAUGHT UP IN AN IMMENSE MORAL CRISIS, READ THIS AND REMOVE YOUR DOUBT

Does apparently Pro-Biden Cupich Think we shouldn’t “Judge [“Pro-life” Hitler’s]… Faith Journey” ?

Amid rhetoric on part of some, including prelates regarding Biden’s Catholicity, at Sun Mass, +Cupich goes there: “There should never be a time or a moment in which we judge others and judge others and their faith journey and say that a person is not Christian enough or Catholic enough.” Listen:[https://mobile.twitter.com/richraho/status/1300108763987402755]

Everyone knows that Cardinal Blase Cupich is Francis’s mouthpiece in the United States as the pro-Francis La Croix International said in one of its headlines:

“Cardinal Blase Cupich, voice of the pope in the United States.”[https://international.la-croix.com/news/cardinal-blase-cupich-voice-of-the-pope-in-the-united-states/9292]

Have Francis and his mouthpiece Cupich redefined “pro-life” in such a way that Adolf Hitler can be considered “pro-life”?

Below is a list that Francis and his mouthpiece would most likely agree with from the liberal Quora.com on Hitler’s so-called good and bad points:

Even though Cupich is personally against abortion he said on Face the Nation said that he would give Communion to pro-abortion politicians. Hitler was such a politician. He legalized abortion in Germany.

In his interview with Face the Nation the then Archbishop Blase Cupich was asked:

“When you say we cannot politicize the communion rail, you would give communion to politicians, for instance, who support abortion rights.”

Cupich said on Face the Nation in 2014 that he would give Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians:

“I would not use the Eucharist or as they call it the communion rail as the place to have those discussions or a way in which people would be either [sic] excluded from the life of the church. The Eucharist is an opportunity of grace and conversion. It’s also a time of forgiveness of sins. So my hope would be that that grace would be instrumental in bringing people to the truth.” [http://www.crisismagazine.com/2014/on-giving-communion-pro-abortion-politicians]

In 1933, when the Nazis came to power, one of pro-abortion politician Hitler’s first acts was to legalize abortion for the “health of the mother” which meant abortion on demand. By 1935 Germany had 500,000 abortions a year.[http://www.klannedparenthood.com/nazis-and-abortion/hitler-was-pro-choice/]

Cupich stated that pro-abortion politicians like Hitler should receive Holy Communion and he, also, explicitly said cutting up babies is morally equal, much the same as, joblessness and other issues. The Chicago Cardinal said:

“While commerce in the remains of defenseless children is particularly repulsive, we should be no less appalled by the indifference toward the thousands of people who die daily for lack of decent medical care; who are denied rights by a broken immigration system and by racism; who suffer in hunger, joblessness.”

Cardinal Cupich sounded like a Nazi sympathizer when he compared the genocide and mutilation of unborn babies to joblessness and other issues.

He compared the “Planned Parenthood grisly traffic in aborted babies body parts to… joblessness and a broken immigration system.”

(“Leftist CDL Cupich In Running to Chair US Bishops’ Pro-Life Committee,” Church Militant, October 24, 2017)

Would Cupich call Hitler “prolife” since he agreed with many of his consistent ethic of life stances?

Hitler agreed with many of Francis’s and Cupich’s consistent ethic of life stances.

Francis and his mouthpiece stand united in the following consistent ethic issues. The Nazi dictator fought against joblessness and anti-environmentalism.

The progressive pro-Cupich magazine Commonwealth reported that Pope Francis, in an article titled “How Pope Francis Reframed the Politics of Being ‘Prolife,'” now says:

Being “prolife” is not a “single-issue” and, also, means ”’the environment devastated by man’s predatory relationship with nature’… undocumented immigrants and unemployed workers.”

(Commonwealth, By John Gehring, September 13, 2017)

Since pro-life is not a single issue then by Francis’s “refram[ing]” of the word then Hitler’s grisly death camp genocide should be counterbalanced by the fact that the Nazi government reduced unemployment from six million to one million and was one of the first to create environmental protection laws.

Francis and the Cardinal in their statements down play the abortion genocide while making climate change a top priority and appear to, also, equate environmentalism (and even tobacco smoking which was just outlawed in the Vatican) with having a consistent ethic life position.

By their “refram[ing]” Hitler was pro-life since it’s not a single issue and he agreed with many of Francis’s consistent ethic of life stances.

Hitler had a “stance against Tobacco use” and the “Nazi’s were the first to create environmental protection laws in history” according to the Nazi sympathizer website europeanknights project.com.

(12 Things You We’re Not Told About Adolph Hitler and Nazi (NSDAP) Germany,” January 13, 2017)

The scholarly book “How Green Were the Nazis?: Nature, Environment, and Nation in the Third Reich,” also, impartially reports that Hitler’s government “mounted the most effective anti-smoking propaganda campaign ever before 1980” and “nature protection and conversation laws… from an environmentalist perspective, the best in the world.” (amazon.com/go/aw/reviews/082141672, First review)

Lifesitenews.com pointed out that Cupich said abortion “is a ‘controversial issue.’ It needs to be ‘put behind us so the government can focus on it’s budget.'”

This statement sounds like something similar to what a Nazi sympathizer would say:

The Jewish genocide is a “controversial issue,” it needs to be put behind us so the government can focus on it’s budget, joblessness, environmental issues and train prices.

The Lifesitenews responding to the Chicago Cardinal’s statement, which could, also, be addressed to Francis, said:

“Your Eminence, abortion is immoral because it kills… Dietrich Bonhoeffer didn’t fret about train prices in Nazi Germany. He spoke truth to power about the genocide of Jews and eventually lost his life.”

(“Cardinal Cupich shows his priorities in responses to two different tragedies,” November 8, 2017, Lifesitenews.com)

