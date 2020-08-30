THIRTY PIECES OF SILVER

The Vatican’s Sinister Deal With Beijing: Holy Smoke
ON BY MARY ANNE
Faithful Catholics of the Underground Church can no longer refuse on the grounds that they recognize only the Pope’s Church. Why? Because Francis himself has validated the orders of XI’s party stooges.
The Silent Pope
But the Holy Father has done more than that: he has ostentatiously failed to condemn China’s savage assaults on human rights, the worst of which is its attempt to eradicate the country’s Muslim Uyghurs ethnic minority by herding them into concentration camps and forcing Uighur women to have abortions.
As I say in this episode of Holy Smoke, the Pope’s behaviour is not just a disgrace but a mystery. The Catholic Church has gained nothing from the 2018 pact. On the contrary, it has given Beijing a handy excuse to intensify its harassment of Catholics. So why is the Vatican apparently keen to renew a deal that so badly reflects on it?
Just Follow The Money
One plausible explanation is money. Rome hasn’t got any! China enjoys nothing more than buying influence. This year, claims surfaced that the Communist Party is quietly slipping the Vatican Euro 1.6 billion a year in order to buy the Pope’s silence about the Uyghurs, the subjugation of Hong Kong and the demolition of churches.
Damian Thompson: https:www.spectator.co.uk/podcast/the-fatican-s-sinister -deal-with-Beijing Catherine Lafferty, journalist Father Benedict Kelly, a campaigner on behalf of persecuted religious minorities captions and pictures by Hauriet Aquas