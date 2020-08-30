THIRTY PIECES OF SILVER

The Vatican’s Sinister Deal With Beijing: Holy Smoke

Nest Month, the Vatican will talk to Beijing about renewing its 2018 deal with the Chinese Communist Party. The ‘secret’ one that effectively allowed President XI to choose the country’s Catholic Bishops. He has used this power to force Catholics loyal to Rome to join the puppet Catholic Church set up by Chairman Mao in the 1950’s By Damian Thompson/Benedict Kiely/Catherine Lafferty

Faithful Catholics of the Underground Church can no longer refuse on the grounds that they recognize only the Pope’s Church. Why? Because Francis himself has validated the orders of XI’s party stooges.

The Silent Pope

But the Holy Father has done more than that: he has ostentatiously failed to condemn China’s savage assaults on human rights, the worst of which is its attempt to eradicate the country’s Muslim Uyghurs ethnic minority by herding them into concentration camps and forcing Uighur women to have abortions.

Pope Francis accepts a communist cross, a Crucifix attached to a hammer and sickle, from Bolivian President Evo Morales in Le Paz, Bolivia

As I say in this episode of Holy Smoke, the Pope’s behaviour is not just a disgrace but a mystery. The Catholic Church has gained nothing from the 2018 pact. On the contrary, it has given Beijing a handy excuse to intensify its harassment of Catholics. So why is the Vatican apparently keen to renew a deal that so badly reflects on it?

Just Follow The Money

One plausible explanation is money. Rome hasn’t got any! China enjoys nothing more than buying influence. This year, claims surfaced that the Communist Party is quietly slipping the Vatican Euro 1.6 billion a year in order to buy the Pope’s silence about the Uyghurs, the subjugation of Hong Kong and the demolition of churches.

