COVID Lockdowns: Does Francis have a “Culture of Death” Jeffrey Sachs “Malthusian Mindset” that could Kill Millions of the Poor by Starvation?

September 06, 2020

The American Spectator said that the apparently “culture of death” Francis has a “Malthusian mindset” which teaches that the planet needs to be depopulated. This elitist teaching has been associated with the Nazi eugenics movement which passed laws that targeted what it called “useless eaters.“

World depopulation is pushed by global elitists such a Jeffrey Sachs who is a collaborator of the pro-COVID-19 lockdowns Francis. [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2017/12/does-pope-francis-work-for-soros-un_27.html?m=1 and http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/01/are-anti-ewtn-where-peter-is-lewis-gay.html?m=1]

The Spectator article said that “Pope John Paul II and Benedict XVI, who forthrightly condemned the culture of death underlying their [“Malthusian mindset”] liberalism. But this pope [Francis] ratifies their [“culture of death”] propaganda”:

The pope’s one-sided treatment of technology, free markets, and consumerism is astonishing. He completely ignores all of the evidence that those developments have alleviated poverty, improved health, and raised standards of living. He decries the old “colonialism” while peddling a new one: a global environmentalism emanating from the UN that keeps poor nations poor in the name of saving the planet.

Out of his Malthusian mindset he welcomes the economic shutdowns that followed the emergence of Covid. Never mind all the havoc that has wreaked on human lives across the world. Under the pope’s socialism, equal misery is to be preferred to unequal wealth.

Is it any wonder why Jeffrey Sachs and company celebrate this pope? They chafed under Pope John Paul II and Benedict XVI, who forthrightly condemned the culture of death underlying their liberalism. But this pope ratifies their propaganda. At the beginning of his pontificate, they cheered his comment that the Church is too “obsessed” with abortion and artificial birth control — stances that environmentalists regard as a major obstacle to their climate change agenda. In Earth in the Balance, Al Gore called for a “Global Marshall Plan” with “fertility management” at the core of the plan — meaning ubiquitous government-regulated abortion and contraceptive use.

Past popes quoted the scriptural admonition “Be fruitful and multiply,” but this pope, to the delight of environmentalists, says Catholics should not breed “like rabbits.” “Good Catholics,” he said, should practice “responsible parenthood.” Even the hideous CNN anchor Carol Costello couldn’t believe her ears, tweeting: “As a Catholic, it’s kinda shocking to hear @Pontifiex say, ‘Catholics must not breed like rabbits.’ Really?”

Elaborating on that remark, the Malthusian pope recalled the time he rebuked one of his parishioners — a mother who had seven children by caesarean section — for “tempting God.” She was guilty of “irresponsibility,” he said…

… Once again it becomes clear that traditional teaching, not departures or politicizations of it, serve as the only hope for mankind. “Be fruitful and multiply” is a slogan of hope. The modern church traffics in despair. Perversely, it sees in Covid a chance to gloat and a pretext for its propaganda. The modern church also takes the meaning out of sacrifice and “austerity,” turning it from glorious to grim: a giving up not of good things but of bad things. The environmentalism to which this pope subscribes is increasingly a religious cult, but not a salvific one, for in saving the earth under it man must first destroy himself. [https://spectator.org/the-malthusian-pope/]

The Epoch Times reported that the COVID-19 lockdowns may have a “Malthusian” world depopulation effect that could bring about a “culture of death” outcome of “reduc[ing] 100 million people to grinding poverty while causing suffering and death”:

Pandemic-related lockdowns in developing countries may reduce 100 million people to grinding poverty while causing suffering and death on a scale that may dwarf the human effects of the CCP virus that causes the disease COVID-19, sources say.

Experts say that in recent years, growing economic freedom has lifted huge segments of the world population out of destitution.

“Over the last 25 years, more than a billion people have lifted themselves out of extreme poverty, and the global poverty rate is now lower than it has ever been in recorded history,” World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said in 2018. “This is one of the greatest human achievements of our time.”

But the sharp, sudden economic contraction caused by COVID-19 has inflicted serious damage on the global economy.

Steven J. Allen, distinguished senior fellow at the think tank Capital Research Center, told The Epoch Times that the effect of the spread of free markets “on the poorest people, has been to raise them out of poverty, and then, this comes along and just knocks them right back down.”

The lockdowns “don’t appear to have had any positive effect in terms of stopping the virus,” added Allen, who earned a doctorate in biodefense from George Mason University.

“Progressives [who have supported the lockdowns more strongly than conservatives] never really think about the impact their policies have on those who can’t afford them. It’s going to take years to recover from this.”

The outlook for the economy is grim, according to Kenneth Rogoff, the Thomas D. Cabot professor of public policy and professor of economics at Harvard University. The “economic catastrophe” caused by the pandemic is “likely to rival or exceed that of any recession in the last 150 years,” he wrote in April…

… David Beasley, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program, said in the spring that while the world is facing the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s “also on the brink of a hunger pandemic.”

“Millions of civilians living in conflict-scarred nations, including many women and children, face being pushed to the brink of starvation, with the specter of famine a very real and dangerous possibility.”

While 135 million people currently are close to the brink of starvation, Beasley said his organization projects that “due to the Coronavirus, an additional 130 million people could be pushed to the brink of starvation by the end of 2020. That’s a total of 265 million people.”[https://www.theepochtimes.com/developed-worlds-lockdowns-may-be-catastrophic-for-third-world-poor_3466168.html]

Is it possible that the COVID lockdowns could kill millions of the poor by starvation?

According to The Guardian, the coronavirus “[c]urbs on the movement of people, because of the lockdown, also threatens to create shortages of farm labour at a crucial time of year for many crops” which “could double [the] number of people going hungry.”

Another reason for this The Guardian reported is because “[f]ood supplies across the world will be ‘massively disrupted’ according to “some of the world’s biggest food companies have warned.” (The Guardian, “Coronavirus could double number of people going hungry,” April 9, 2020)

It appears that the totalitarian lockdowns are not just anti-Christian and unconstitutional, but also could possibly kill millions more than could be killed by the coronavirus.

Are the coronavirus lockdowns a kind of genocide against the poor on a worldwide basis by the media, the globalists and the cowardly conservative world leaders? Headlines across the globe show this may already be happening:

“Divided [India] Delhi under lockdown: ‘If coronavirus doesn’t kill me, hunger will'(The Guardian, March 2020)

“Navajo Nation [in the United States]: Fears of hunger as COVID-19 lockdown to intensify”(Al Jazeera, April 8, 2020)

“In Zimbabwe, ‘you win coronavirus or you win starvation”(ABC News, March 14, 2020)

The above ABC News article showed that dying from the coronavirus is a minor concern for Africans compared to the real concern of dying from hunger:

“‘It’s better to get coronavirus while looking for money than to sit at home and die from hunger,’ Kampira said, to the loud approval from other vendors.”

Are the totalitarian lockdowns killing thousands of Kampira and possibly millions like him by starvation?

Are all the leftist American and world leaders who are continuing to issue the totalitarian lockdowns willing to commit a type of starvation genocide against the poorest of the poor on a worldwide basis?

Are they willing to become like Joseph Stalin who killed millions by starvation in the Ukraine in 1932-33?

There is a German government assessment reporting that the totalitarian lockdowns could kill many more than could be killed by the coronavirus:

Tichys Einblick revealed that a leaked impact assessment from the German Ministry of the Interior says that the lockdown may kill more than the COVID-19.



Lockdown Sceptics reported:



“The following is a translation of a press release put out by Tichys Einblick, a German magazine”



“The lockdown and the measures taken by the German federal and central governments to contain the coronavirus apparently cost more lives – for example of cancer patients – than those actually killed by it. This is the result of an internal analysis by the “Protection of Critical Infrastructures” unit in the Federal Ministry of the Interior which has been made available to members of the ministry’s crisis team and leaked to Tichys Einblick magazine.”



“The 86-page paper with its critical evaluations – for example, of the data submitted by the Robert Koch Institute – has since been dismissed by the ministry as being an “isolated individual opinion”. According to information from Tichy’s Einblick, the paper’s author – a senior official at the ministry”



“– has now been suspended.”



“The study claims that the decisions of the ministry’s crisis team are exaggerated and that they cause more damage than they avoid.”



‘At the moment, supposedly protective measures cause further serious damage every day, financially as well as medically. They supposedly even cause a large number of avoidable deaths. It is the crisis management that has to be held responsible for this,” the author writes. “Coronavirus essentially kills people who would statistically have died anyway because they had reached the end of their lives and their weakened bodies could no longer bear additional everyday stress factors. The danger of Covid-19 was therefore overestimated.’



“With Covid-19, there have been no more than 250,000 deaths worldwide over this quarter of the year, while the 2017–18 flu outbreak alone claimed 1.5 million lives. ‘The risk is obviously not bigger than with many other viruses, so we have probably been dealing with a global, yet unnoticed, false alarm all along.’”



“Even worse: ‘The collateral damage is now higher than the apparent benefit.’”



“The seriously ill will die due to a lack of treatment because intensive care beds are now reserved for coronavirus patients. Operations are being postponed. ‘The deaths caused by that cannot be assessed seriously, yet experts already assume that there are between 5,000 and up to 125,000 patients who will die or have already died due to postponed surgery.’”



“The paper also sees a higher death rate as a result of the coronavirus measures in nursing: ‘The forced reduction of care in nursing homes in March and April 2020 will have caused premature deaths. For 3.5 million people in need of care, an additional death rate of 0.1% would result in 3,500 additional deaths. In the absence of more precise estimates, it is not known whether there are more or fewer.’”



“The data provided by the Robert Koch Institute used by the ministry’s crisis team as the basis for their decision-making are criticized as being unusable: ‘The ratings are often speculative, sometimes implausible. Unfortunately, the crisis team’s evaluations rely solely on these data.’ It is necessary to improve the data so that the pandemic can ‘finally be assessed with reasonable accuracy’”.



“Conclusion: ‘The actual crisis management and the actions by the political decision-makers could be causing gigantic preventable damage for our society that could far exceed the potential damage of the coronavirus itself and could in the process cause unimaginable suffering.’”[https://lockdownsceptics.org/analysis-by-a-senior-official-at-the-german-ministry-of-the-interior/]

Moreover, the Irish Society for Christian Civilization report on the COVID-19 apparently says that the lockdowns could kill millions of poor due to hunger and starvation:

The Devastating Social Impact of the “Great Shutdown”: the Pandemic of Extreme Poverty



On April 9, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, declared we would see “the worst economic consequences since the Great Depression” of 1929, causing a drop in income per inhabitant in over 179 countries. The senior official added that poor or emerging countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America “are at high risk,” all the more so as capital is migrating out of them at a rate three times faster than the 2008 financial crisis, which will trigger liquidity and solvency problems.[22]



Just five days later, the I.M.F. released its forecasts regarding what it called “the Great Shutdown”: a contraction of 3% of world GDP in 2020, with Europe and the United States being the most affected by the depression (-7.5% and -6.5% respectively). It does not rule out the possibility of an even more brutal drop in 2021. The social effect of the recession will be severe, with unemployment in the Eurozone increasing by 40% (reaching 9.2%) and tripling in the U.S.A. to reach 10.4% of the total workforce.[23] “Workers and businesses are facing catastrophe,” stated Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labor Organization.



The I.L.O. did indeed release an April 7 report, saying that “the crisis is causing an unprecedented reduction in economic activity and working time. As of 1 April 2020, estimates indicate that working hours will decline in the current quarter (Q2) by around 6.7 percent, which is equivalent to 195 million full-time workers.”[24] Huge losses are expected at all income levels but especially in high to middle-income countries (7% loss, equivalent to 100 million full-time workers), which is much greater than the effects of the 2008 financial crisis.

The sectors most affected will be hotels, restaurants, manufacturing, retailing, administrative activities, and services. The ILO report states that there is a high risk that the final figure will be much higher than the initial projection of 25 million unemployed.[25] This figure of 25 million certainly was extremely optimistic, since a study by the African Union suggested that Africa alone would see the suppression of 20 million jobs, and indebtedness would escalate.[26] As far as the United States is concerned, it went from almost full employment in February “to mass unemployment expected to reach 20% in April. In less than a month, 22 million jobs have disappeared,” says the Figaro’s Washington correspondent.[27] The global result will be an exponential increase in extreme poverty. “I see no historical equivalent to the threat that COVID-19 poses to the most vulnerable populations,” said Robin Guittard, Oxfam campaign manager in France.[28] In a study released on April 8, researchers at King’s College London and the National University of Australia predict that the pandemic could bring extreme poverty to half a billion of the planet’s inhabitants, destroying the progress made in the past three decades.[29]



The Increase in Deaths From Hunger in Poor Countries Will Be Much Greater Than That of COVID-19 Victims The consequences of this exponential increase in poverty on the health of impoverished populations will be disastrous. Even the World Health Organization, the biggest promoter of strict stay-at-home measures, recognizes that there is a close link between extreme poverty and poor health.

In a study published in conjunction with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, it recognizes the obvious, namely, that “The poor suffer worse health and die younger. They have higher than the average child and maternal mortality, higher levels of disease, and more limited access to health care and social protection.”[30]



Consequently, more than 3.42 million people died of hunger in the first months of 2020, a daily average of 30,800 deaths.

That is, almost five times more than the global number of deaths by COVID-19 on April 5, the day registering the highest number of fatalities (6,367 victims) worldwide so far. The World Food Program predicts that the loss of tourism revenues, the decrease in remittances and travel and other restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic will double the number of poor people suffering from acute hunger, adding 130 million to the approximately 135 million already existing in that category. “‘COVID-19 is potentially catastrophic for millions who are already hanging by a thread,’ said Arif Husain, chief economist and director of research, assessment, and monitoring at the World Food Programme (WFP).”[31] David Beasly, WFP Executive Director, exclaimed in an interview with The Guardian: “Now, my goodness, this is a perfect storm. We are looking at widespread famines of biblical proportions.”[32] Statistically, this increase in acute hunger resulting from the economic collapse caused by confinement measures could be responsible for 30,000 additional daily deaths.



A sizable share of those deaths would probably have been avoided if instead of listening to WHO ayatollahs and media icons, the authorities had listened to the opinions of other experts who suggested vertical isolation or smart virus control measures. In so doing, they would protect the population at risk (the elderly and people with serious underlying diseases) and quarantining those infected by the virus after carrying out thousands of tests.[33] This is not an unrealistic alternative. This plan was highly successful in Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Canada, Georgia, and Iceland.[34] In the first three Asian countries mentioned and in Japan, work stoppages affected only 10% of the active population.[35] The effectiveness of this strategy so far has been largely demonstrated. The total number of deaths in these four countries, with a combined population of 257.4 million people, today amounts to only 489, which corresponds to a mortality rate of 1.9 victims per million.



In contrast, in Italy, despite the horizontal insulation strategy followed, where the entire population was ordered to stay at home, the figure was 391.32 victims per million (23,660 deceased), that is, 205 times more!

A March 19 editorial in The Wall Street Journal put it well, three days after the release of the Imperial College’s fantasy projections and even before the Oxford University report. It was titled “Rethinking the Coronavirus Shutdown: No Society Can Safeguard Public Health for Long at the Cost of Its Economic Health.”[36] It is a pity that neither this editorial nor the above figures were shown to government officials who, driven by the good intention of saving lives and advised by WHO directors and Imperial College researchers, decided to halt “non-essential” economic operations in their countries. The impact of this paralysis will be all the more acute as “isolation, even if intermittent, should go on until 2022 in several parts of the world if a vaccine does not appear,” according to the magazine Isto é, referencing “a study by Harvard University, published in the journal Science.”[37][https://www.isfcc.org/post/the-most-monumental-social-engineering-ideological-transshipment-effort-in-history-is-bolstered]

