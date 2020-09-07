AFTER THE MOST RECENT ATTACK ON THE HONOR OF PRESIDENT Donald Trump BY THE DEMOCRATS YOU WOULD BE WELL ADVISED TO SIMPLY REJECT OUT OF HAND ANY OTHER SCURRILOUS ATTACKS ON PRESIDENT TRUMP BETWEEN NOW AND THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN NOVEMBER

The Stunning Synergy Of The Atlantic’s Anonymous Attack On Trump

Real News Real PatriotsSeptember 6, 20207min

The Atlantic published a story Thursday evening that claimed President Donald Trump called the fallen American soldiers in a World War I cemetery “suckers” and “losers” in 2018. The author, Jeffrey Goldberg, cited four anonymous sources.

Nearly a dozen current and former Trump administration officials disputed the story. One, notably, was John Bolton, the former national security adviser who says he will not vote for Trump. “I was there,” he said, and “I didn’t hear that.

Other claims in The Atlantic story are refuted by documentary evidence. The article claims, for instance, that Trump refused to visit the cemetery because the rain would ruin his hair. Bolton’s tell-all book said otherwise; so do official documents.

What is more interesting than the details of the story is how it was produced, and how it was rolled out. It has the appearance of a well-coordinated, well-executed campaign of disinformation, utilizing the full toolbox available to the Democratic Party.

The article was published Thursday evening. By Friday morning, a left-wing group called Vote Vets had not only produced an ad based on the article, but had aired it on Morning Joe — MSNBC’s early-morning flagship news and opinion show.

Meanwhile, the article spread across social media like a brush fire in a derecho. It trended at the top of Twitter; it was shared widely on Facebook, all without any of the “fact checks” that typically accompany disputed news reports on such platforms.

The Biden campaign issued a statement Thursday night — “If the revelations in today’s Atlantic article are true” — and held a press call Friday morning. The call featured, among others, Khizr Khan — the Gold Star father who attacked Trump in 2016.

A short time later, Biden himself held a press briefing on the U.S. economy. Though he was expected to discuss the August jobs report — which came in better than expected, at 1.4 million jobs added — he led with an angry tirade about the article.

At the end of his presentation, Biden turned to his campaign staff, who chose which reporters would be allowed to ask questions, and in what order. The first question went to Edward-Isaac Dovere, who writes for — surprise! — The Atlantic.

Dovere asked, “When you hear these remarks — ‘suckers,’ ‘losers,’ recoiling from amputees — what does it tell you about President Trump’s soul, and the life he leads?” It was a setup for Biden to attack Trump over The Atlantic allegations again.

None of the other questions asked were challenging in any way; all appeared to be setup questions for Biden to attack Trump or to clarify some lingering problem — whether he had been tested for coronavirus (yes), where his running mate was (busy).

No one asked Biden whether it was appropriate to attack Trump based on an unconfirmed report. No one even asked Biden about his economic policies.

What we witnessed Thursday night into Friday morning was the deployment of the Death Star — the full Democrat-media complex on display, coordinating journalists, outside political organizations, tech platforms, and unnamed military sources.

It may be no coincidence that retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal — who was fired, ironically, because he had disparaged President Barack Obama and Biden — now advises a firm using military technology to help Democrats produce propaganda.

It took weapons-grade skill to produce a story that, while unprovable, had the ring of truth to those eager to believe it (it “resonates,” said NBC’s Peter Alexander, whether it was true or not) and to make it the dominant story of the news cycle — on a day when the jobs market rebounded and Trump brokered a historic deal between Israel and Muslim-majority Kosovo.

Goldberg — the unofficial stenographer of the Obama White House — was just a vehicle. The real story is much bigger.

The same machine that created and promoted The Atlantic piece will be sure to produce others.

Author : Joel B. Pollak

Source : Breitbart : Pollak: The Stunning Synergy of The Atlantic’s Anonymous Attack on Trump Post Views: 122

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Atlantic Owner Is Biden Megadonor, Close To Author

Published 1 day ago

on September 6, 2020

ByConservative Freedom Network

Sixth Witness, Trump Opponent, Disputes Story

The billionaire owner of The Atlantic, a left-wing magazine, is a Democrat megadonor who has donated a substantial amount of money to Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs — who has donated more than $1.2 million to nearly 70 Democrat politicians since 2019 — is reportedly in close contact with the journalist who published the hit piece on President Donald Trump that claimed, based only on anonymous sources, that Trump called dead American soldiers “losers” and “suckers.”

Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) investigative reporter Andrew Kerr reported that Jobs obtained a 70% ownership stake in The Atlantic through her firm.

The DCNF reported:

In November, she further solidified her control over the magazine after its longtime chairman, David Bradley, said he was going to step away from management, according to Politico. …

Ron Paul’s Urgent New Message For Every AmericanWhat’s Really at Stake with the 2020 ElectionWatch Video 32,560

Powell Jobs contributed $2,800 to former Vice President Joe Biden’s primary campaign in October, and in June she divvied out an additional $610,600 to the Biden Victory Fund. …

Goldberg and Powell Jobs did not return requests for comment asking if Powell Jobs had any involvement in or had any advanced knowledge of Goldberg’s anonymously-sourced story.

The DCNF further noted that a hard-left political group had launched digital advertisements attacking Trump just hours after the story broke where the group included multiple remarks from gold star families and somehow managed to have all of this done in just a matter of hours.

On Friday, fierce Trump opponent John Bolton came out and strongly disputed The Atlantic’s report, saying that he was there on the trip where the remarks allegedly occurred yet he never heard anything along the lines of what they claimed happened.

“I didn’t hear either of those comments or anything even resembling them. I was there at the point in time that morning when it was decided that he would not go Aisne-Marne cemetery,” Bolton told Fox News. “He decided not to do it because of John Kelly’s recommendation. It was entirely a weather-related decision, and I thought the proper thing to do. I never heard he made that kind of comment about another country’s forces either, no.”https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1302133965084667906&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fconservativefreedomnetwork.com%2Fatlantic-owner-is-biden-megadonor-close-to-author%2F%3Futm_source%3DEmail_marketing%26utm_campaign%3DContent_09.07.20%26cmp%3D1%26utm_medium%3DHTMLEmail&theme=light&widgetsVersion=219d021%3A1598982042171&width=550px

Fox News correspondent John Roberts further added: “. @AmbJohnBolton told me today that if @realDonaldTrump had said he didn’t want to visit Aisne-Marne because the interred heroes were “losers” and “suckers”, he would have written an entire chapter about it in his book #TheRoomWhereItHappened.”

Roberts added, “Bolton was in the room with POTUS when the decisions were being made.”https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1302007074042392576&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fconservativefreedomnetwork.com%2Fatlantic-owner-is-biden-megadonor-close-to-author%2F%3Futm_source%3DEmail_marketing%26utm_campaign%3DContent_09.07.20%26cmp%3D1%26utm_medium%3DHTMLEmail&theme=light&widgetsVersion=219d021%3A1598982042171&width=550px

Bolton stated in his memoir that President Trump canceled a visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris over weather, undercutting a key claim in a recent story from The Atlantic that the president scrapped the trip because of the ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ buried there,” The Daily Wire reported on Friday.

On the canceled trip to Aisne-Marne, Bolton writes:

On Saturday, I went to the U.S. Ambassador’s residence, where Trump was staying, to brief him for his bilateral with [French President Emmanuel Macron]. The weather was bad and [former Chief of Staff John Kelly] and I spoke about whether to travel as planned to the Chateau-Thierry Belleau Woods monuments and nearby American Cemeteries, where many U.S. World War I were buried. Marine One’s crew were saying that bad visibility could make it imprudent to chopper to the cemetery. The ceiling was not too low for Marines to fly in combat, but flying POTUS was obviously something very different. If a motorcade were necessary, it could take between ninety and a hundred and twenty minutes each way, along roads that were not exactly freeways, posing an unacceptable risk that we could not get the President out of France quickly enough in case of an emergency. It was a straightforward decision to cancel the visit but very hard for a Marine like Kelly to recommend, having originally been the one to suggest Belleau Wood (an iconic battle in Marine Corps history). Trump agreed, and it was decided that others would drive to the cemetery instead.

The press turned canceling the military visit into a story that Trump was afraid of the rain and took glee in pointing out that other world leaders traveled around during the day. Of course, none of them were President of the United States, but the press didn’t understand that rules for US presidents are different from the rules for 190 other leaders who don’t command the world’s greatest military forces.

Bolton is now the sixth witness who was there that day who says that The Atlantic’s report was false.

Author : Ryan Saavedra

Source : Daily Wire : Atlantic Owner Is Biden Megadonor, Close To Story’s Author. Sixth Witness, Trump Opponent, Disputes Story.