Democrats’ new strategy for winning the White House: Threaten riots if they lose

|THE MOST IMPORTANT PRE-ELECTION STORY YOU WILL READ
By Mike Huckabee
September 8, 2020
“The urge to save humanity is almost always a false face for the urge to rule it.” H. L. Mencken
About a week ago, I wrote to warn about what Democrats plan to do to go around the will of the voters should Trump win, even if his win is decisive.
VOTE IN PERSON, I said, to make as sure as you possibly can that your vote will count, and be ready for anything after the votes start coming in. That’s especially true if your state is considered to be, even possibly, a “swing” state.
Democrats aren’t even bothering to be secretive about their plans; Madame Defarge herself (Hillary) says that UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES should Biden concede. And the WASHINGTON POST ran an op-ed saying that only if Biden won in a landslide would there be no rioting and looting afterwards. It was like saying, “Vote for us, the looters and rioters, so your life won’t be destroyed by looting and rioting.”
Since I brought you that story, the threat has been clarified even more. What the left is trying to do right now is straight out of a George Orwell novel. Recall that in “1984,” the “Ministry of Truth” is actually in charge of just the opposite: maintaining a fiction.
Over the summer, Democrats and the media (but I repeat myself) began laying the groundwork by suggesting Trump wouldn’t go quietly if he lost. Why, the military might have to save us from him. Pieces like Zachary Cohen’s for CNN first tried to cast doubt on Trump’s fitness for office, asking “Can military commanders refuse an order from Trump?” Cohen reassured his frightened readers that with the “layers of safeguards” we have, the President can’t unilaterally deploy a disproportionate nuclear attack. I’ll provide the link to this ridiculous commentary, but read it only if you’re absolutely sure you can keep your head from exploding.
Here’s another completely crazy one, by a couple of retired Army officers wanting to further the scenario of Trump playing “dictator” and refusing to leave the White House if he loses. This is based on nothing other than Trump warning about mail-in ballots and election fraud. (News flash: Trump is absolutely right about mail-in ballots and election fraud. Why do you think Democrats are pushing so hard for mail-in voting? It’s so they can discredit the results if Trump wins, and also to set the stage for chaos.) People actually read this piece of drivel, and I’m sure some took it very seriously.
Then there was the WAPO story we talked about last week: John Podesta’s George Soros-funded “war games” seminar at which about 100 Democrat leaders and some anti-Trump Republicans –- so they could use the word “bipartisan” –- looked at all the possible election scenarios. (Here’s the Orwellian part: this was called “the Transition Integrity Project.”) In the scenario of Trump clearly winning, Podesta, playing the role of Biden, refused to concede (just as Hillary has advised), pressured even states won by Trump to send a Democrat slate of electors to the Electoral College, and “trusted the military to take care of the rest.” In other words, vote for Trump and bring on the coup.
What would follow a Trump win, they said, would be “a street fight, not a legal battle.” Recall that we GOT a legal battle in the aftermath of the George W. Bush/Al Gore “hanging chad” election, with Democrats using the legal dispute forever after to claim that Bush wasn’t a legitimate President. That mess will look like a picnic in the park compared to 2020 if Trump wins, they’re warning. This time, it’s gonna get rough.
And, of course, it will be all Trump’s fault.
So the second part of the plan is to make sure we think it IS all Trump’s fault.
Why have the Democrats chosen to speak so freely for months about the likely need for an anti-Trump coup? That one’s easy: they’ve got to get the idea of a coup out there –- A COUP CAUSED BY TRUMP –- with the threat that we’ll have “a repeat of this summer, only much, much bigger.” Then, when the time comes, “crank the propaganda to eardrum-shattering decibels and fill the streets of every major city with ‘protesters.’ Shut down the country and allow only one message to be heard: ‘Trump must go.’” And you know the media will do it, blaming Trump for the whole mess.
So, how does the Trump administration prepare for a clear electoral win in which Biden won’t concede, when Democrats are already busy twisting the story into the opposite of that? Maybe the Republicans need to play out their own “war game” scenario. In case there is a coup, they also need a clear idea of who is on their side. And the President needs ways to communicate with the American people that can go around most of the major media. (Tweets won’t do it; he’ll be banned, of course.)
Trump had better be ready, and we need to be warning about this from now till Election Day. I believe, just as I did in 2016, that Trump will win. It’ll have to be a landslide to overcome the inevitable mail-in ballot fraud, but he will win. I just don’t believe that THAT many Americans have utterly lost their minds. Democrats will insist Biden really won and that any “coup” is Trump’s fault, but it’s a lie they’ve been setting up for months.
I’ll leave you with an opinion piece about this that is guaranteed not to make your head explode, by Jonathan Tobin in the NEW YORK POST. But take heed: it is very much a warning.
Email Link https://conta.cc/3bGerDG
|Democrats’ new strategy for winning the White House: Threaten riots if they lose
By Jonathan S. Tobin
September 7, 2020 | 7:27pm | Updated
Enlarge Image
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
MORE ON:
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris need to quit playing politics with COVID-19 vaccine
Trump says restaurant rioters ‘will be in charge’ if Joe Biden wins
Outspoken Biden critic Padma Lakshmi co-hosts Kamala Harris fundraiser
Trump bans oil drilling off coast of Southern states, likens himself to Teddy Roosevelt
Four years ago, Hillary Clinton supporters talked a lot about then-candidate Donald Trump refusing to concede a presidential election they were certain he would lose. As it happened, they had it exactly backward: Trump wound up winning, and Democrats and their media cheerleaders have spent most of their waking moments ever since then trying to invalidate that result. They used false charges about Russian “collusion” and any other conceivable means — fair or foul — to make the bad dream of 2016 go away.
That’s the key fact to keep in mind amid the drumbeat of obsessive mainstream commentary and analysis about what Trump will do when he loses in November.
The drumbeat has been getting louder. In recent weeks, multiple mainstream outlets have pondered the same old Trump-sore-loser scenario. They are certain the president will seek to delegitimize the results and use unconstitutional means to hold onto an office from which they are sure voters will evict him.
As he did in 2016, Trump has cast doubt on the integrity of the process by talking about possible election fraud.
Only this time, his concerns have some merit. A recent Post feature related a veteran Democratic operative’s confession about how easy it is to cheat, making it clear there is reason to worry. With so many ballots being mailed this fall because of the pandemic — and with so few safeguards put in place — chaos is likely as the count drags on for days, weeks and even months after Election Day.
That has led a host of liberal pundits to openly speculate about how to stop Trump from stealing the election. Their formulas for saving democracy from him include having “principled” Republicans undermine Trump from within the government, military intervention a k a a coup and, most importantly, mass protests.
They are sure the only way to ensure a peaceful transition of power is a landslide victory for Joe Biden by a margin that not even a real estate developer from Queens could challenge.
But there is a problem with their fulminations about the evil orange man installing the authoritarian regime liberals have been warning us about ever since he started running for president.
To wit: It’s all pure projection on their part.
For all of their frightening predictions of what Trump might do if he loses, the one thing we already know is that it is the Democrats who will, as Clinton advised Biden, never concede defeat. Though some of Trump’s trolling of the media and the left is interpreted as betraying his plans to overturn the results, Democrats have already shown us outright how they react to losing.
This time, Democrats won’t be relying on conspiracy theories or politicized investigations. Instead, they are counting on a strategy intended to scare Americans into voting for Biden — even if they have misgivings about handing over the government to a confused figurehead and his radical supporters.
SEE ALSO
Democrats determined to treat November’s election as illegitimate — unless they win
After a summer of (ahem) “mostly peaceful” Black Lives Matter protests that unleashed violence and looting in American cities, most recently in Rochester, is there a shred of doubt in anyone’s mind that the same combination of elite liberals, criminal thugs and Antifa Marxists would be deployed to burn and destroy the moment it appears that Trump might be winning?
Behind all that high-minded talk from pompous columnists about virtuous patriots stopping Trump from cheating is a brazen threat. They’re saying in effect: The same forces that have wreaked havoc in the name of a false charge that America is an irredeemably racist nation may well inflict even worse damage in order to ensure that Trump’s re-election is thwarted.
That’s the subtext of the talk from Biden supporters about democracy. Their ace in the hole isn’t an accurate count of the votes but the certainty that America’s cities will burn unless the electorate bows to their demands.
Aided by the devastation from the pandemic, Biden may yet win without any help from mobs. If he does, Trump will likely bow to the verdict of the people and go home.
But in what is likely to be a close election in a deeply divided country — immersed in a culture war about a largely false charge of racism — the real threat to the process isn’t a presidential spoilsport. It’s a Democratic Party that is fully prepared to unleash ruin on the nation if it loses again.
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor in chief of JNS.org.