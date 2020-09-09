SIGNS OF THE TIMES: NEW AGE OF AUTISM?

Transhumanism In The Era of CovidPosted: 09 Sep 2020 03:00 AM PDTNote: Anne Dachel transcribed a YouTube video below. The channel is controversial. The information? We’ll let you decide. The COVID vaccines are racing down the pike.



###Dr. Carrie Madej speaks out about COVlD-19 vaccine(Dr. Carrie Madej, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McDonough, GA and has over 19 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine medical school in 2001. She is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center.)Dr. Carrie Madej, Forest Park, GA So what do you think about going from Human 1.0 to Human 2.0? And what does that mean? Well going from humans as we now know ourselves to Human 2.0 has something to do with transhumanism. If you’re not familiar with that term, it’s about taking humans as we know ourselves and melding with artificial intelligence, kind of like being in The Matrix, if you’ve ever seen that movie. And that may seem kind of cool to you. We might have some superhuman abilities. Maybe be able to think of something and it happens, maybe have some physical abilities that would be almost superhuman like. That’s the idea, that’s what you see in sci-fi movies.For myself, thinking about this topic, I’m like well, I have some time, I think that’s many years in the future. However, this question, this idea is now right in this moment. We need to make a decision. I found out we need to make a decision about this because I investigated the proposed COVID 19 vaccine, and this is my alarm call to the world. I looked at the pros and cons and it frightens me. I want you to know about this. You need to be very well informed because this new vaccine is not like your normal flu vaccine. This is something very different. This is something brand new. This is completely experimental on the human race.It’s not just about being a different vaccine. There are technologies that are being introduced with this vaccine that can change the way we live, who we are and what we are and very quickly. Some people, that you might know these names: Elon Musk, who is the founder of SpaceX and Tesla automotive, as well as Ray Kurzweil, who is one of the big wigs of Google. These are self-proclaimed transhumanists. They believe that we should go to Human 2.0, and they are very big proponents of this. There [are] a lot of other people. You might know their names. They’re also involved with this, so you should look that up.I think the easiest way to explain this to you is to go with one of the front runners for the vaccine and go into a little bit of the history and tell you how they want to make the vaccine. I think that will speak volumes. For instance Moderna is one of the front runners for the COVID 19 vaccine. You should know that Moderna was founded by a person from Harvard, Derek Rossi, and this researcher actually was successful in taking some modified RNA and be able to reprogram a stem cell in the body and change the function of the stem cell. He actually made it genetically modified. He proved that you can genetically modify something by using modified RNA. So they founded the company Moderna on this concept. It’s kind of a new kid on the block, okay? It’s not been around that long. In fact, [Moderna] hasn’t made any vaccine for a human before. It’s made no medicine for a human before. This will be their first run. You must know that Moderna was in the news recently because it really fast tracked—like the other companies, it’s fast tracking the vaccine. It’s going from phase one to phase two very, very quickly. In fact, it’s going from phase one to phase three in its experiments from March of this year until currently. That is unbelievable. It usually takes five or six years. How are they able to do this with the safety and efficacy data that we need? I want you to know that in phase two…they’re only using between 35 and 40 humans. In Moderna’s test study they only used 45 humans, and with the high dose vaccine group,…100 percent of those people got systemic side effects. One hundred. That’s only in the short side effect profile. In the low dose vaccine [group] 80 percent got systemic side effects. We don’t even know the long side effects from that. We would need a lot longer time, right? Maybe years. But we do know, based on previous animal studies using this technology, you can expect possibly increased cancer rates, increased mutant genes, mutagenesis, also increased autoimmune reactions. For instance, in some of the ferret studies, they saw that when the ferret was introduced to the virus that they were trying to protect the ferret from, after the ferret got the vaccine, they actually had an exaggerated immune response. It actually hurt the ferret. They had more lung inflammation, more lung fluid, even some problems with their liver. It actually hurt them. They had a poorer response. Those are longer term reactions and that could be seen with this vaccine, but we don’t know the data yet. So it’s not without risk. How are they doing this?They’re actually suggesting to use a platform. Let me just explain how they would administer the vaccine. There’s an idea called microneedle platform. This was developed by MIT. They said it could be very easily produced, mass produced. This is why they’re proposing this technology and many millions of vaccines could be made quickly. They could also be administered by yourself. The idea is to get a Band-Aid, it looks like a Band-Aid you buy in the drug store. It’s shipped to you through Amazon or UPS or some other shipping service. You take it out of the package, you put it on your hand like this, and then you take the sticker off and voila, you’ve been vaccinated. How is that possible?In this Band-Aid it has little tiny spicules, little tiny needles. This was designed after a snake viper fang bite… So little snakebites. In these little tiny spicules, they claim you [won’t] feel it that much, there are little hydrogel. It’s a material called hydrogel. Inside the hydrogel would be a luciferase enzyme as well as the vaccine itself. So what is all that?First of all, you’re getting the vaccine. It’s modified RNA or modified DNA.



Let’s take Moderna, modified RNA. In that modified RNA the idea is that the microneedles would puncture into your cell membrane and this synthetic piece of an RNA, it’s a code for the part of the virus, or they could use a synthetic DNA to code for the part of the virus that would go into your[cell] nucleus. Your body would start transcribing it, it would start reading it and making more of that part of the virus. Why would we want to make more of the virus or part of the virus?The idea is your body would get used to seeing it, would know how to make antibodies and would have an improved T cell response. The idea is then when you saw it in the future, your body would already know how to fight it and it would be a better response. That’s the idea. The problem with that is they’re using something, a process called transfection. Transfection is a way that we make genetically modified organisms. I think you know about those fruits and vegetables. They’re not as healthy as the normal, wild type of fruit and vegetable. So possibly you could extrapolate that to a human. If we became genetically modified we would not be as healthy. We don’t have long term studies on this anyway. It’s unbelievable.

The vaccine manufacturers have made the statement this will not alter our DNA, our genome. I say that is not true. Because if we use this process to make a genetically modified organism, why would it not do the same thing to a human? I don’t know why they’re saying that. If you look at the definition of transfection it’ll tell you that it can be a temporary change in the cell. I think that’s what the vaccine manufacturers are banking on. It’s temporary. Or it’s a possibility for it to become stable, to be taken up into the genome. So stable that it will start replicating when the genome replicates, meaning it is now a permanent part of your genome. That’s the chance that we’re taking. So it could be temporary or it could be permanent. We would never know that for years down the road honestly.So here we go. We’ve got something that can alter our genome. It’s a possibility. And another thing on that, if they’re altering the genome, what would be the effects? I told you previously some of the side effects, but also we need to know that this is a synthetic piece of DNA or RNA, and if it [is] taken up into the genome of a human, it’s synthetic, it’s not from nature. If you look at the Supreme Court ruling on synthetic DNA or genes, it can be patented, and patents have owners. So what does that mean for us? What if this gets into our genome? Does that mean that Moderna or the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation or the Department of Defense, all of these people who are involved in the patents are they somehow going to own parts of our genome?It’s a possibility. You need to know that. That’s one part of this delivery system, just one. Now let me go to the next. The next part of the delivery system is a luciferase enzyme. They named it, they patented it luciferase. I don’t like that name. Luciferase because it has bioluminescent qualities which means it can produce a light, or has a light source. All of this would be under your skin and you cannot see it. The luciferase is an idea because they want to make sure that you’re vaccinated because they don’t trust medical records, they don’t trust you saying that you got vaccinated. They want to make sure, and they want to make sure that it was successful, a successful transfection, a successful gene modification. So when you get the luciferase enzyme, if you have an iPhone or a special app on the iPhone, you can scan over that area and it will give a digital code, a digital imprint, a digital pattern, something that will identify that you were vaccinated. It holds your vaccination record. It also gives you an ID, a number, a bar code, a branding, whatever you want to call it, a tattoo. It’s all the same thing. You now become like a product. So we have that. The third thing I mentioned was hydrogel. Hydrogel is actually an invention from DARPA, the Department of Advanced Research Projects Agency. This is kind of a sci fi kind of a group from the Department of Defense, Pentagon, of the U.S. government. They make these fantastic inventions. So one of them is hydrogel. Hydrogel, you can look on You Tube. Profusa is one of the companies, DARPA as well as hydrogel and you’ll find some little two minute clips that they describe. So hydrogel is nanotechnology, microscopic little robots, and these little robots actually, I know it sounds crazy, it’s still crazy to me, but it’s possible, okay? They can disassemble, reassemble, assemble into and make different things. With this hydrogel, it’s really nanotechnology, so that’s something robotic or something that’s artificial intelligence. It has the ability to connect with artificial intelligence. This means that a human can now connect to directly and gather information from our bodies and connect with your smartphone, with the cloud, with some other smart device. Once this is done, this is 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Think about that. Think about how immediately that could change our privacy. Immediately it could change our autonomy, immediately change our freedoms. This can gather data like your blood sugar, your oxygen, your blood pressure. Okay, those sound great. But it also can gather many other things. It can gather, they say, your emotions or your menstrual cycle, your activity, if you’ve fallen, your nutrients in your body, if you took medicines. It’s a potential to see if you took illicit drugs. It’s got a potential to see almost anything that goes on in your body. And all of this information is going where? That has not been addressed. Who’s protecting this information? What are they using it for? This is really serious stuff, guys. This is all being proposed to being unveiled in the next vaccine. The other thing to know is with this nanotechnology hydrogel, artificial intelligence hookup, just like your cell phone, you can send a text message, you can send an email, but also you can receive them back. So that means we could receive information.What information would be coming back into us? Would it affect our mood, our behavior? Would it affect how we think, our memories? If you haven’t watched the movie Matrix, I think you should. I think there’s some truths in that, in that movie. I see so many wrong things with this vaccine, and I see that we are not talking about it in the major media. I feel that these companies are outright lying to us when they say they cannot affect our DNA because by all definitions that they are using this can affect our DNA. I want to make this video short because I wanted to get the point across, I wanted you to really do your own research. So know that there are many risks that we’re seeing here.We really need to know if we really want to go from Human 1.0 to Human 2.0.Let me also tell you that there’s some major names behind these vaccines. You’re always going to see like the Department of Defense from the U.S. government, sometimes DARPA, like I told you. Why is the military involved with our vaccines? You see the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation everywhere with this. If you look, you’ll find that name almost always. Let’s go back to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Let’s look at the track record. Let’s look at what that man stands for. His family comes from a family of eugenics. What does eugenics mean? Population control, meaning there are too many people on the planet. That’s important to know. He’s been on video stating that he thinks with a very good new vaccine we could get the earth’s population to be decreased by 10 to 15 percent. Well, who’s going to stay and who’s going to go? And who is he to decide? He doesn’t have a medical background, no epidemiology background, no science background. He’s not a doctor. Software tech. That’s what he has. I’d also like you to realize, I always look at who has a vested interest. What are their motivations? What is his motivation, right? We already know his family background. What’s very concerning to me is that DARPA, this military agency, as well as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is very interested in something called “Gene Drive” research or technology, or “Gene Extinction” technology. It’s exactly what it sounds like. By using genetic mutations, by use of transfection for instance, you can exterminate an entire species from the planet. They are proposing to use this for mosquitoes, for instance, in Africa. But our world is a delicate ecosystem. Who is saying one species goes? You destroy one species and you could affect an entire ecosystem. So when you exterminate an entire species, you will affect an entire ecosystem. It’s a very delicate balance. Who’s to say who’s going to stay and who’s going to go? Who’s got that knowledge and why aren’t we talking about this? And if we can do it to an insect, we can do it to an animal, we can do it to a human.

I bring this up because if these agencies that are behind the vaccine also stand for that, do you trust them with your health? Do you trust them with your family? Do you trust them with our children? The other thing is we’re rushing this to production. What is the motivation behind that? We need to really think about this. I’ve also stated in the past that we need to know, at least in the United States, there are mandates passed that make the vaccine manufacturers have no liability, zero liability for any harm done to any human. If people are killed, if they’re hurt, if they’re paralyzed, if they’re maimed for life, it doesn’t matter. You have no recourse, and they still make all their profit. So there is no incentive for them to make it safe anyway.I also want you to know [about] one of the mandates in the Emergency Preparedness Act that says they can force a vaccine on us. They cannot force a vaccine if there is a viable treatment for the COVID 19. I want you to know that doctors around the world are being censored about treatment options for COVID 19 or prevention for COVID 19. If there’s a true treatment or prevention then they can’t force this vaccine on us. I want to bring that up because what in the world is the motivation of doing this? Is it really [for] the health of all of us? As a doctor, I can’t see how this is in the true health of the entire world. I think there is another motive, another agenda going on. The more I look at this, the more that comes up….Do you really want to go to Human 2.0? I don’t think it’s the fantasy you see in the movies. We need to come together and we need to unify our voices because people in positions of power taking care of our health are not in our best interest. Together we have power. Together, united, our voice is strong. So I encourage you to do critical thinking, do your own research, join groups in your state, go to your state legislature and you tell them no, no to these experiments on humans, no to invasion of privacy, no to censorship.We are sovereign human souls. We need to take our rights back. …Thank you. Anne Dachel is Media Editor for Age of Autism.



