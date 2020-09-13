U R G E N T —- Action Alert



PETITION: Stand with priest who faces Church penalties

for saying ‘You can’t be a Catholic and a Democrat.’

https://lifepetitions.com/petition/stand-with-priest-who-faces-church-penalties



Father James Altman, pastor of St. James the Less parish in the Wisconsin Diocese of LaCrosse, has been threatened with canonical punishment by his Bishop, Most Rev. William Patrick Callahan.



Fr. Altman’s alleged “offense”?



Stating what every faithful Catholic knows to be true in 2020: “You cannot be a Catholic and a Democrat.”



Please SIGN this petition which will go to Bishop Callahan and ask him to stop any canonical proceedings against Fr. Altman.



In a strongly-worded YouTube video, designed to shepherd the faithful out of harm’s way (supporting the Democratic Party’s evil platform), Fr. Altman states the following:



“Here’s a memo to clueless, baptized Catholics out there: You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat. Period. Their party platform absolutely is against everything the Catholic Church teaches. So, just quit pretending that you’re Catholic and vote Democrat. Repent of your support of that party and its platform, or face the fires of Hell…”



Strong stuff to be sure, but Fr. Altman was taking his cue from Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (whom he quotes) – the Church has a “duty and obligation” to speak up when politicians act in an immoral way.



In other words, a pastor must give strong warnings, at times, to guide souls away from grave danger, even when the dangers come from politicians or a political party.



See the video that Fr. Altman is being persecuted for here.



Please sign the petition and help promote the video to bring America back to a moral culture.



Regards,







James Michael Francis Komaniecki, P.E.

President, CEO

www.RestoreAmericanLiberty.com, Inc.

LIBERTY DEPENDS UPON VIRTUE



Phone: 630-302-9570

Email: JMK@RestoreAmericanLiberty.com

Social Issues ARE Fiscal Issues

Take Action — Stand & Fight in 2020

