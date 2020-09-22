HERE IS AN INTERESTING ANALYSIS OF ABORTION IN IRELAND. AN ANALYSIS OF ABORTIONS IN THE United States WOULD PROBABLY PRODUCE SIMILAR RESULTS

More Evidence in Our Favor and against “Consensus, ” the official strategy of the Knights of Columbus and the March for Life/ MFLAction. 

Out of total 6666 [ignore Bible] surgical abortions in Ireland, 6,542 were performed in 1st trimester [approx. 95%] 

Eugenic abortion accounted for 100 [most likely Down syndrome and Tay Sachs] and the remaining 24 life or health of the mother for a total of 124 in the second and third trimester of pregnancy. 

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/6666-abortions-performed-in-ireland-last-year-after-repeal-of-pro-life-law-17489

CNA Staff, Jun 30, 2020 / 09:30 am MT (CNA).- A total of 6,666 abortions were performed in Ireland in the first year following the repeal of the country’s pro-life Eighth Amendment, according to official figures released Tuesday.

In its first annual report since the liberalization of abortion laws, Ireland’s Department of Health said June 30 that 6,542 of the abortions carried out in 2019 took place during “early pregnancy.”

A further 100 were performed because of a “condition likely to lead to death of fetus,” 21 because of a “risk to life or health,” and three because of a “risk to life or health in an emergency.”

