A MESSAGE FROM HER GUARDIAN ANGEL



Guardian Angel

September 25,2020

“And angels weep, and cry unto the people, “Oh what have you done,

For you have rejected the gift that God has sent unto you.”

And as angels lovingly and carefully gather each discarded child,

For they recognize each child as a gift given by the Father,

The children whisper, with tears in their eyes, “They did not want us.”

But as angels deliver the children into the safekeeping of their Heavenly Mother,

She whispers to each child, “But I do,”

And they are rocked to sleep in her arms, covered by her mantle.

And angels cry out to the world, “Oh what have you done,

For you have rejected the gift that God has sent unto you,

And the rope of justice has fallen upon the world.”

And as the babies sleep in the arms of their Heavenly Mother,

Earth trembles with this sacrilege that is committed a hundred thousand times a day,

While angels weep and cry unto the world, “Oh what have you done,

For you have rejected the gift that God has sent unto you,

And have torn asunder in the mothers’ wombs what the Lord has knit together.”

Woe unto the people of the world.

And the angels weep.”

-S