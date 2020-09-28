HERE IS THE REAL REASON WHY THE LEFT IS SO OPPOSED TO THE CONFIRMATION OF Supreme Court NOMINEE AMY CONEY BARRETT

The Real Threat Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett Poses to Democrats



By Don Purdum,

Freelance Contributor(RightWing.org) –

September 28, 2020



On Saturday, September 26, President Donald Trump selected his third Supreme Court nominee to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death. This nomination has all the trappings of a major meltdown by Democrats.

The media is portraying the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as life and death.



If confirmed by the Senate, and that’s almost a certainty, she will change the court from leaning conservative to fully conservative for decades to come. That could ruin the hopes and dreams of liberals and the far left who won’t have the court to protect them.



However, that may not be the real reason Democrats are in an uproar.



Despite claims of fairness and waiting until after the election, that’s not the real issue. Yes, some in the media and on the left want to make a case against her foundation of Catholicism for overturning Roe v. Wade. That’s just a part of it.

There’s one major issue that’s driving her nomination that has them in a stir.

Judge Barrett’s feminism.



Ginsburg’s Feminism Paths the Trail

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a feminist trailblazer who pushed America to reevaluate the roles men and women played in society. She challenged discrimination in the workplace. Ginsburg helped make it possible for women like Amy Coney Barrett to find avenues of professional success.



However, in Ginsburg’s form of 1970’s feminism, she also equated abortion as a central issue regarding gender equality. Much of that has purveyed to this day. What the feminist movement did, according to some, was distort the shared responsibilities for children between men and women and promoted a perspective that pregnancy was a consumer choice.



Some argue that abortion wouldn’t need to be so readily available if society were more favorable to workplace accommodations and the government was financially supportive of families. Ginsburg often argued that abortion was necessary because of these inequalities.



New Type of Feminism Could Replace the Old

Barrett changes that perception and reality. She’s a happily married 48-year-old mother of 7 children, 2 of whom are adopted. She has managed a full-time job as a busy appeals court judge who ascended to be a nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States. Her life is the epitome of the one that the pro-choice movement said isn’t possible, yet claimed to be fighting for.



Instead of fighting against her, perhaps they should be evaluating her success and ask how she did what they said for so long wasn’t possible.



Her Husband Is the Key

The nuclear family is widely given credit for the rise in America’s strength. For decades, left-wing feminists and politicians have tried to destroy that reality. Yet, Barrett is the living example that can’t be ignored or denied.



On Saturday, the Supreme Court nominee credited her husband and their family for her success. She talked about how he helps take care of their children, and that they work together to establish family responsibilities. As they did so together, their family and professional lives thrived.



The Barrett’s demonstrate, not talk about in theory, how their shared responsibilities empower their family life and careers.



The Barrett’s Life Exposes Feminism and Abortion

The message the Barrett’s are sending is a direct threat to liberalism. Yet, without Ginsburg’s idea of feminism, it would not have led to Judge Barrett’s. Her story proves that society can move beyond the old conversation of abortion.

In the future, America may no longer even be talking about abortion. It won’t be relevant. Instead, America may be evaluating how to reconsider the way we work, structure family, and raise children in a shared environment between moms and dads.



Liberals will fight to preserve their political power even though the outcome is the one they have desired for decades. It’s sad but true. The hearings will likely be contentious.



In the end, this could be the beginning of the end for today’s brand of liberalism. Listen closely to what’s said and not said in Judge Barrett’s hearings, and it may become self-evident.

Email Link https://conta.cc/33dsjmC

Rip McIntosh