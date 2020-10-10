Bishop Gracida: “You cannot give Holy Communion to… the Abortion Promoters and Providers, to the Divorce and Remarried. You cannot do it”

October 10, 2020

Watch “Bishop Gracida Exclusive Interview — on YouTube:

https://youtu.be/arF9TlUVfiU“You cannot give Holy Communion to the abortionists, to the abortion promoters and providers, to the divorce and remarried. You cannot do it. St. Paul said you do not feed the Eucharist to dogs…”“Right now they [the laity] are suffering in silence. They need to object. The laity, the sensus fidelium is that common sense among the laity who have accepted the magisterial teaching of the Church which is the foundation of their faith.”“Having accepted that when they hear something that is contradictory to the magisterial teaching of the Church, the sensus fidelium is a impulse that causes them to speak out and say no.”“That is not true. Don’t say that. Stop! That is the sensus fidelium in action!”“Not to sit and suffer in silence. That’s crazy. That’s weird. That’s wrong. Speak up! Resist! Object!”

Almost all the faithful orthodox Catholic bishops and cardinals, it appears, are too cowardly to join the sensus fidilium-lay resistance against the heresy of sacrilege Communion to adulterous couples promoted by Amoris Laetitia except a very few exceptions.

The one obvious exception is Bishop Rene Henry Gracida.

Bishop Gracida and theologian Dr. John R. T. Lamont, Pd. D. show us what to do to resist the Amoris Laetitia heresy. Lamont gives an overview of the crisis, shows what needs to be done and points to Gracida as a leader in the resistance:

“The AAS statement thus settles an important and much-debated question. It establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense; that is, propositions that contradict truths that are divinely revealed and that must be believed with the assent of faith.”

“It has not only established this; it has made it a religious duty for Catholics to believe that this is the case. Pope Francis is the Pope, and as such he has the power to exercise the papal teaching authority within the limits set to that authority by divine law. In the AAS statement, he has required Catholics to give religious assent of mind and will to the assertion that Amoris laetitia contains propositions that are heretical…”

“…It would be wrong however to think that Pope Francis is the worst scourge afflicting the Church. The election of a bad man as Pope can never be entirely ruled out. In a healthy Church the problem of a heretical Pope can and will be dealt with by the Catholic bishops, just as the immune system of a healthy body will react to disease and eradicate it. The immune system of the Church at the present is not operating. The bishops of the Catholic Church have remained silent about the heresy in Amoris laetitia, and have thereby abandoned the faithful.”

“The heretical statements of Amoris laetitia have not been presented to the faithful as something that they can take or leave. Pope Francis has stated in official magisterial documents that they are papal teachings that they must accept. He has been supported in this by a large number of bishops. Pope Francis has thereby put pressure on all the Catholic faithful to reject divinely revealed truth.”

“The faithful are not protected against this pressure by the bishops of Kazakhstan, or elsewhere, issuing a statement upholding the truths that Francis is denying. When encountering a difference of opinion between a papal document and a letter from a handful of Kazakh bishops, the faithful will naturally take the papal statement to be of higher authority.”

“In order to protect the faithful from the attack on their belief and salvation that is being made through Amoris laetitia, it is necessary to address the falsehoods in that document itself, and to condemn them by appealing to an authority that justifies the rejection of a non-infallible papal letter; the authority of divine revelation expressed in the Scriptures and repeated by the magisterium of the Church.”

“This appeal does not have to be a canonical warning to Pope Francis that could serve as the first step in his deposition. Such a canonical warning would have to be addressed to the Pope himself, and warn him of the nature of his crime and the consequences of persisting in it. It would be sufficient to take the lesser step of simply addressing the faithful to condemn Amoris laetitia as heretical. Aside from Bishops Bernard Fellay and Henry Gracida, no Catholic bishops have done this.” [https://rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/2018/02/important-guest-essay-meaning-of-amoris.html?m=1]

Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Rene Henry Gracida said:

“Cardinal Burke is saying… the truth. What is more important… is for people in the pew to say:

No, that is not true!”

“It’s more important for people in the pew to raise up and say in print, in letters, in phone calls, in email, in person, in interviews… for the laity to say no that is not true… than for a Burke to say this is the truth….”

“We don’t need people to say this is the truth. What we need in the present moment is for the laity to say that is not true…”

“Just like in the fourth century when those people shouted down Arius. No, you’re wrong. He is Divine… That is what we have to do today… We have to have people stand up to the homilist, priests and bishops… No, you’re wrong.”

Bishop Gracida leads by example when he says: Speak up! Resist! Object!

On December 2, 2017, Gracida on his official website declared Francis is teaching heresy:

“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”Whether he acknowledges it or not, Bishop Gracida became our St. Athanasius (who lead the resistance against the Arian heresy in the fourth century) when he explicitly said Amoris Laetitia is heretical and said to resist sacrilege Communions.

Where do we go from here to join Bishop Gracida’s resistance?

Bloggers and all faithful orthodox Catholic laity need a coordinated organized plan at all levels.

That gets us to the brass tacks.

You, who are reading this post right now, are one of the persons who God, Jesus Christ, is calling to defend his Bride, the Church:

First pray and ask God what He wants you to do.

Next, pray, fast and offer up your sacrifices and sufferings for the restoration of the Church.Then do what you can do within your capacity and within your duties of life which God has called you to.

If all you can honestly do is pray and offer up your sufferings and sacrifices then do that.

That you are articulate or not doesn’t matter. Talk to those closest to you and others.

If you can write then write for the restoration.



Have you the skills and media savvy to engage the media? Then use those skills to defend the Church in this crisis.

If your a leader then lead those who follow you and coordinate with other leaders to help restore the Bride of Christ.

When you accept God’s call to defend the Church, then you need to do some deep praying at Mass and if possible in front of the Blessed Sacrament before starting.

I recommend that you start praying, everyday, the Auxiliarum Christianorum prayers put together by exorcists for your spiritual protection.

If you are a leader or media savvy person coordinating with others in this battle to defend the Bride of Christ then you need to find at least one or two advisers, priests or deeply spiritual smart persons, who you can trust and openly discuss things as they unfold. If you’re are a priest then you need to do the above and offer Masses for the restoration. This is the time to pray and act.

Francis appears to be increasingly isolated even in the Vatican.

We, the resistance, are haunting Francis and his inner circle’s minds.

That is why they were recently staging those events against us and putting out Gaudete et Exsultate suddenly.

They are clever and are not shy about using their papal and media power. But, when it comes to intelligence, they are inferior. Over and over again they are being bested.

Their only chance is to keep the façade going that there is even the slightest chance that what they are promoting and teaching is not contrary to everything the Church has always taught infallibly.

If by the grace of God some how we can get a majority or a large segment of good unintellectual average sincere Catholics in the pews and in the bishop chairs to turn away from their idolatry that popes are always right and to be obeyed even if they are promoting sin and sacrilege then that could by God’s grace be the tipping point in this battle.

No matter what happens in the immediate future or in our lifetime, we must do all for God in peace knowing eventually the Church will be restored.

God, and those who are with Him, always wins.Those who resist God always lose.That is why there is a heaven and hell as well as a last judgment.You, dear reader, are in my prayers. Pray an Our Father now that God give you the grace to do what He is calling you to do and for the conversion of those resisting God’s will.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.