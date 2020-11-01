A LONG INFORMATIVE ARTICLE BY ARCHBISHOP VIGANO

From Archbishop ViganoExcellent article. Long.But definitely worth reading.Explains some of Bergoglio’s andhis henchmen’s plans for the NewWorld Catholic Church they are planning.That is the, anti-church, the false catholicchurch.

Before the article here are some other information from the Alta Vendita.And messages from Our Lady to Father Gobbi.Both fit into what Archbishop Vigano’s article is about.

The Alta Vendita is the Masonic blueprint for the subversion of the Catholic Church.“Our ultimate end is that of Voltaire and of the French Revolution-the final destructionof Catholicism, and even of the Christian idea.”From the Permanent Instruction of the Alta Vendita.The strategy advanced in The Permanent Instruction of the Alta Vendita is astonishing in its audacity and cunning. From the start, the document tells of a process that will takedecades to accomplish. Those who drew up the document knew that they would not seeits fulfillment. They were inaugurating a work that would be carried on by succeeding generations of the initiated. The Permanent Instruction says, “In our ranks the soldier diesand the stuggle goes on.” The Instruction called for the dissemination of liberal ideas and axioms throughout society and within the institutions of the Catholic Church so that laity, seminarians, clericsand prelates would, over the years, gradually be imbued with progressive principles. In time, this mind-set would be so pervasive that priests would be ordained, bishops wouldbe consecrated and cardinals would be nominated whose thinking was in step with the modern thought rooted in the French Revolution’s Declaration of the Rights of Man and other “Principles of 1789” (equality of religions, separation of Church and State, religiouspluralism, etc.) Eventually, a Pope would be elected from these ranks who would lead the Church on the path of “enlightenment” and “renewal.” They stated that it was not their aim to place aFreemason on the Chair of Peter. Their goal was to effect an environment that would eventually produce a Pope and a hierarchy won over to the ideas of liberal Catholicism, all the while believing themselves to be faithful Catholics. These Catholic leaders, then, would no longer oppose the modern ideas of the Revolution(as had been the practice of the Popes from 1789 to 1958—the death of Pope Pius XII—who condemned these liberal principles) but would amalgamate them into the Church. Theend result would be a Catholic clergy and laity marching under the banner of the Enlightenmentall the while thinking they are marching under the banner of the Apostolic keys. For those who may believe this scheme to be too far-fetched—a goal too hopeless forthe enemy to attain, it should be noted that both Pope Pius IX and Pope Leo XIII asked thatthe Permanent Instruction to be published, no doubt in order to prevent such a tragedy fromtaking place. However, if such a dark state of affairs would ever come to pass, there wouldbe three unmistakable means of recognizing it:1) It would produce an upheaval of such magnitude that the entire world would realize that there had been a major revolution inside the Catholic Church in line with modern ideas. It would be clear to all that an “updating” had taken place.2) A new theology would be introduced that would be in contradiction to previous teachings.3) the Freemasons themselves would voice their cock-a-doodle of triumph, believing that the Catholic Church had finally “seen the light” on such points as equality of religions, the secular state, pluralism and whatever the compromises had been achieved.Our ultimate end is that of Voltaire and of the French Revolution—the final destruction of Catholicism, and even of the Christian idea… The Pope, whoever he is, will never come to the secret societies; it is up to the secret societies to take the first step toward the Church, with the aim of conquering both of them.The task that we are going to undertake is not the work of a day, or of a month, or a year; itmay last several years, perhaps a century; but in our ranks the soldier dies and the strugglegoes on. We do not intend to win the Popes over to our cause, to make them neophytes of ourprinciples, propagators of our ideas. That would be a ridiculous dream; and if events turn out in some way, if cardinals or prelates, for example, of their own free will or by surprise, should enter into a part of our secrets, this is not at all an incentive of desiring their elevationto the See of Peter. The would ruin us. Ambition alone would have led them to apostasy, therequirements of power would force them to sacrifice us. What we must ask for, what we should look for and wait for, as the Jews wait for the Messiah, is a Pope according to our needs… With that we shall march more securely towards the assault on the Church than with thepamphlets of our brethren in France and even the gold of England. Do you want to know the reason for this? It is that with this, in order to shatter the high rock on which God has built HisChurch, we no longer need Hannibalian vinegar, or need gunpowder, or even need our arms.We have the little finger of the successor of Peter engaged in the ploy, and little finger is as good, for this crusade, as all the Urban II’s and all the Saint Bernards in Christendom. Now then, to assure ourselves a Pope of the required dimensions, it is a question first of shaping for this Pope a generation worthy of the reign we are dreaming of. Leave old peopleand those of mature age aside; go to the youth, and if it is possible, even to the children.…You will contrive for yourselves, at little cost, a reputation as good Catholics and pure patriots. This reputation will put access to our doctrines into the midst of the young clergy, aswell as deeply into the monasteries. In a few years, by the force of things, this young clergywill form the sovereign’s council, they will be necessarily more or less imbued with the (revolutionary) Italian and humanitarian principles that we are going to begin to put into circulation. It is a small grain of black mustard, that we are entrusting to the ground; but thesunshine of justice will develop it up to the highest power, and you will see one day what arich harvest this small seed will produce.Combine this with the warnings of Malachi Martin. The “Smoke of Satan” reference hearkens even more directly to what a close personalfriend (Malachi Martin) of Pope Paul VI observed in interviews and in two books he wrote about a Satanic “Superforce” at work inside the Vatican. Malachi Martin stated that: “Suddenly it became unarguable that now… the Roman Catholic organization carried a permanent presence of clerics who worshiped Satan and liked it.” “The facts that brought the Pope (Pope Paul VI) to a new level of suffering were mainly two: The systematic organizational links-the network, in other words, that had been establishedbetween certain clerical homosexual groups and Satanist covens. And the inordinate powerand influence of the network.” In his book, “The Keys of Blood: The Struggle of World Dominion”, Martin wrote: “Most frighteningly for John Paul, he had come up against the irremovable presence of a malign Strength in his own Vatican and in certain bishops chanceries. It was what knowledgeablechurchmen called the “Superforce”. Martin revealed in even greater detail of a Luciferic “Enthronement” ceremony bySatanists in the Vatican in his book “Windswept House.” “Enthronement of the fallen ArchangelLucifer was effected within the Roman Catholic Citadel on June 29, 1063; a fitting date for the historic promise about to be fulfilled. As the principal agents of this ceremonial well knew, Satanist tradition had long predicted the time of the Prince would be ushered in the momentwhan a Pope would take the name of the Apostle Paul (Pope Paul VI).”

Message to Father GobbiFrom Our LadyJune 11, 1998 “On the feast of my Immaculate Heart of this Marian Year, consecrated to me, belovedsons, I am calling all of you to enter into the heavenly garden which I have built for you, during these painful and bloody moments of the purification. The hour of the great apostasy has come. What has been foretold in Holy Scripture, inthe Second Letter of Saint Paul to the Thessalonians, is now on the point of coming to pass. Satan, my Adversary, with snares and by means of his subtle seduction, has succeededin spreading errors everywhere, under the form of new and more updated interpretations of the Truth, and he has led many to choose with full knowledge—and to live—sin, in the deceiving conviction that this is no longer an evil, and even that it is a value and a good. The times of the general confusion and of the greatest agitation of spirits had come. Confusion has entered into the souls and the lives of many of my children. This great apostasy is spreading more and more, even through the interior of the CatholicChurch. Errors are being taught and spread about, while the fundamental truths of the faith,which the authentic Magisterium of the Church has always taught and energetically defendedagainst any heretical deviation whatsoever, are bing denied with impunity. The episcopates are maintaining a stage silence and are no long reaction. When my Pope (Pope John Paul II) speaks with courage and reaffirms with force the truths of the Catholic faith, he is no longer listened to and is even publicly criticized and derided. Thereis a subtle and diabolical tactic, woven in secrecy by Masonry, which is used today againstthe Holy Father (Pope John Paul II) in order to bring ridicule upon his person and his workand to neutralize his Magisterium. Those children of mine who, often unknowingly, allow themselves to be carried along bythis wave of error and of evil are victims of the great apostasy. Many bishops, priests, religious and faithful are victims of the great apostasy. In these times, in the Catholic Church, there will remain a little remnant who will be faithful to Christ, to the Gospel, and to its entire truth.The little remnant will form a little flock,all guarded in the depths of my Immaculate Heart. This little flock will be made up of those bishops, priests, religious and faithful who will remain strongly united to the Pope (Pope John Paul II), all gathered together in the cenacle of my Immaculate Heart, in an act of unceasing prayer, or continual immolation, of total offering to prepare the painful way for the second and glorious coming of my Son Jesus. On this feast of mine in this Marian Year, I address to all those who wish to become part of the little flock the motherly invitation to consecrate themselves to my Heart, to livein intimacy of life with me, to become my courageous apostles in these last times, becausethe moment when my immaculate Heart must be glorified before all the Church and beforeall humanity has come.”

Message to Father GobbiFrom Our LadyMay 13, 1987 “Today you are calling to mind the seventy years since my first apparition in the poor Cova da Iria in Fatima, where I came from heaven to give you my message of conversionand of salvation. Since that time, the succession of these years has been a continual confirmation of what I had foretold you. —The refusal to return to God through conversion has brought all humanity along the arid and cold road of hatred, of violence, of sin and of an ever increasingly widespreadimpurity. Wars have continually succeeded, one upon another, and, despite so many efforts you have not succeeded in building peace. On the contrary, today as never before, the world is being more and more threatened with its very won destruction. —There is an unwillingness to respond to my demand for prayer, which I had made toyou then, especially with eh frequent recitation of the holy rosary, to obtain the conversionof sinners and the salvation of many souls, exposed to the grave danger of being eternallylost. Thus the night of sin has enveloped the world and evil has spread everywhere like a terrible cancer. There is an unwillingness to recognize sin as an evil; on the contrary it isopenly justified and exalted as a good. People no longer go to confession. The live and die habitually in mortal sin and every day how many souls go to hell, because there is noone to pray and sacrifice for their salvation. —My request that Russia be consecrated to me, by the Pope (Pope John Paul II) together with all the bishops, has not been accepted and thus she has spread her errorsin every part of the world. You are living in a humanity which has built a new civilization, atheistic and anti-human.People no longer love one another; they no longer respect the life and the good of theirneighbor; the flames of egoism and hatred are extinguishing those seeds of goodness which are still springing up in the hearts of men. The poor are being abandoned; thelittle ones are being ensnared and nourished with the poisoned food of scandal; the youthare being betrayed and led into precocious experiences of evil; homes are being profaned and destroyed. . . How great is your desolation! How dense is the darkness which surrounds you! Intowhat an abyss you have fallen! Satan has succeeded in extending everywhere his reign of darkness and of death and he rules as an assured victor. But your are now beginning to live through that which which I had foretold to you atFatima for the last yers of this century of yours and which is still guarded under the veilof secrecy. These are my times. After the painful years of Satan’s triumph, the years of the triumph of my Immaculate Heart are now beginning.”

Message to Father GobbiFrom Our Lady August 15, 1989 “Today, look to me, your heavenly Mother, in the splendor of my glorified body assumed, with my soul, into the glory of paradise. I am the Woman Clothed with the Sun. I am your heavenly Leader. I am the Queen of all the Saints. Look to me as a sign of sure hope and of consolation, in these times of the purification,of the apostasy and of the great tribulation. The times of the struggle and the greatestconquest on the part of the Dragon, of the beast which comes up from the earth and of the beast comes up from the sea have come. These are therefore the times when a civilization without God is being constructed and all humanity is being led to live without Him. These are the times when Satan and the diabolic forces are making themselves adored by an ever increasing number of men and thus the spread of the satanic cult, of the sectsand of the black masses is becoming vaster. These are the times when an idol is being built to be put in the place of the true Godand of the true Church, and this idol is a false christ and a false church. These are the times when all those who will follow this idol will be signed with its markon the forehead and on the hand. These are the times when the faithful followers of the Lamb will be subjected to marginalization, to persecutions, to prison and to death. These are therefore the times of your constancy. Here must appear the constancy of the saints. Here must appear the constancy of those who belong to the Lord, who put into practicethe commandments of God and who remain faithful to Jesus. Here must appear the constancy of those who will be persecuted and led to martyrdom, because blessed are they who die in the Lord, who find rest from their labors and the goodthat they have done accompanies them. Here must appear the constancy of those who do not adore the beast and who will notallow themselves to be signed with his diabolical mark. Those on the other hand who willadore the beast and its statue and will receive its mark on the forehead and on the hand,will drink the wine of the wrath of God, poured out front eh chalice of his terrible chastisement and will be tortured, in the presence of the Lamb and of the holy angels, with fire and sulphur. Here must appear the constancy of those who bear, written upon their foreheads, the name of the Lamb and the name of his Father, because they have not betrayed their God,there has never been a lie in their speech and they follow the Lamb wherever He goes. Here must appear the constancy of all my little children, whom I am calling to consecratethemselves to my Immaculate Heart, to live out with me the conclusive moments of the battle and of the fall of Babylon, when the vintage of the earth will be will be harvested, andthe grapes will be cast into the wine press, which represents the great chastisement of God. For this reason I invite you today to look to me, your heavenly Mother, in the splendor ofmy glorified body, that my light may illumine you, my Immaculate Heart enfold you, and my motherly love support you to be in these times, courageous witnesses of constancy beforethe Church and before all humanity.”







Catholic Identity Conference

October 24th, 2020SCAPEGOATING FRANCIS

How the Revolution of Vatican II serves the New World OrderArchbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, Apostolic Nuncio

“Follow me, and leave the dead to bury their own dead.”Mt 8:22WE LIVE IN EXTRAORDINARY TIMESAs each of us has probably understood, we find ourselves in an historical moment in time; events of the past, which once seemed disconnected, prove now to be unequivocally connected, both in the principles that inspire them and in the goals they seek to achieve. A fair and objective look at the current situation cannot help but grasp the perfect coherence between the evolution of the global political framework and the role that the Catholic Church has assumed in the establishment of the New World Order. To be more precise, one should speak about the role of that apparent majority in the Church, which is actually small in number but extremely powerful, and which, for brevity’s sake, I will summarize as the deep church.Obviously, there are not two Churches, something that would be impossible, blasphemous, and heretical. Nor has the one true Church of Christ today failed in her mission, perverting herself into a sect. The Church of Christ has nothing to do with those who, for the past sixty years, have executed a plan to occupy her. The overlap between the Catholic Hierarchy and the members of the deep church is not a theological fact, but rather a historical reality that defies the usual categories and, as such, must be analyzed.We know that the New World Order project consists in the establishment of tyranny by Freemasonry: a project that dates back to the French Revolution, the Age of Enlightenment, the end of the Catholic Monarchies, and the declaration of war on the Church. We can say that the New World Order is the antithesis of Christian society, it would be the realization of the diabolical Civitas Diaboli – City of the Devil – opposed to the Civitas Dei – City of God – in the eternal struggle between Light and Darkness, Good and Evil, God and Satan.In this struggle, Providence has placed the Church of Christ, and in particular the Supreme Pontiff, as kathèkon – that is, the one who opposes the manifestation of the mystery of iniquity (2 Thess 2:6-7). And Sacred Scripture warns us that at the manifestation of the Antichrist, this obstacle – the kathèkon – will have ceased to exist. It seems quite evident to me that the end times are now approaching before our eyes, since the mystery of iniquity has spread throughout the world with the disappearance of the courageous opposition of the kathèkon.With regard to the incompatibility between the City of God and the City of Satan, the Jesuit advisor to Francis, Antonio Spadaro, sets aside Sacred Scripture and Tradition, making the Bergoglian embrassons-nous his own. According to the Director of La Civiltà Cattolica, the Encyclical Fratelli Tutti“also remains a message with a strong political value, because – we could say – it overturns the logic of the apocalypse that prevails today. It is the fundamentalist logic that fights against the world, because it believes that it is the opposite of God, that is, an idol, and therefore to be destroyed as soon as possible in order to accelerate the end of time. The abyss of the apocalypse, in fact, before which there are no more brothers: only apostates or martyrs running “against” time. […] We are not militants or apostates, but all brothers.”[1]This strategy of discrediting the interlocutor with the slur of “integralist” is evidently aimed at facilitating the action of the enemy within the Church, seeking to disarm the opposition and discourage dissent. We also find it in the civil sphere, where the democrats and the deep statearrogate to themselves the right to decide whom to grant political legitimacy and whom to condemn without appeal to media ostracism. The method is always the same, because the one inspiring is the same. Just as the falsification of History and of the sources, is always the same: if the past disavows the revolutionary narrative, the followers of the Revolution censor the past and replace historical fact with a myth. Even St. Francis is a victim of this adulteration that would have him be the standard-bearer of poverty and pacifism, that are as alien to the spirit of Catholic orthodoxy as they are instrumental to the dominant ideology. Proof of this is the last, fraudulent recourse to the Poverello of Assisi in Fratelli Tutti to justify dialogue, ecumenism, and the universal brotherhood of the Bergoglian anti-church.Let us not make the mistake of presenting the current events as “normal,” judging what happens with the legal, canonical, and sociological parameters that such normality would presuppose. In extraordinary times – and the present crisis in the Church is indeed extraordinary – events go beyond the ordinary known to our fathers. In extraordinary times, we can hear a Pope deceive the faithful; see Princes of the Church accused of crimes that in other times would have aroused horror and been met with severe punishment; witness in our churches liturgical rites that seem to have been invented by Cranmer’s perverse mind; see Prelates process the unclean idol of the pachamama into St. Peter’s Basilica; and hear the Vicar of Christ apologize to the worshippers of that simulacrum if a Catholic dares to throw it into the Tiber. In these extraordinary times, we hear a conspirator – Cardinal Godfried Danneels – tell us that, since the death of John Paul II, the Mafia of St. Gallen had been plotting to elect one of their own to Peter’s Chair, which later turned out to be Jorge Mario Bergoglio. In the face of this disconcerting revelation, we might well be astonished that neither Cardinals nor Bishops expressed their indignation nor asked that the truth be brought to light.The coexistence of good and evil, of saints and the damned, in the ecclesial body, has always accompanied the earthly events of the Church, beginning with the betrayal of the Judas Iscariot. And it is indeed significant that the anti-church tries to rehabilitate Judas – and with him the worst heresiarchs – as exemplary models, “anti-saints” and “anti-martyrs,” and thereby legitimizing themselves in their own heresies, immorality and vices. The coexistence – I was saying – of the good and the wicked, of which the Gospel speaks in the Parable of the Wheat and the Tares, seems to have morphed into the prevalence of the latter over the former. The difference is that vice and deviations once despised are today not only practiced and tolerated more, but even encouraged and praised, while virtue and fidelity to the teaching of Christ are despised, mocked and even condemned.THE ECLIPSE OF THE TRUE CHURCHFor sixty years, we have witnessed the eclipse of the true Church by an anti-church that has progressively appropriated her name, occupied the Roman Curia and her Dicasteries, Dioceses and Parishes, Seminaries and Universities, Convents and Monasteries. The anti-church has usurped her authority, and its ministers wear her sacred garments; it uses her prestige and power to appropriate her treasures, assets, and finances.Just as happens in nature, this eclipse does not take place all at once; it passes from light to darkness when a celestial body inserts itself between the sun and us. This is a relatively slow but inexorable process, in which the moon of the anti-church follows its orbit until it overlaps the sun, generating a cone of shadow that projects over the earth. We now find ourselves in this doctrinal, moral, liturgical, and disciplinary cone of shadow. It is not yet the totaleclipse that we will see at the end of time, under the reign of the Antichrist. But it is a partialeclipse, which lets us see the luminous crown of the sun encircling the black disk of the moon.The process that led to today’s eclipse of the Church began with Modernism, without a doubt. The anti-church followed its orbit despite the solemn condemnations of the Magisterium, which in that phase shone with the splendor of Truth. But with the Second Vatican Council, the darkness of this spurious entity came over the Church. Initially it obscured only a small part, but the darkness gradually increased. Whoever then pointed to the sun, deducing that the moon would certainly obscure it, was accused of being a “prophet of doom,” with those forms of fanaticism and intemperance that arise from ignorance and prejudice. The case of Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre and a few other Prelates confirms, on the one hand, the far-sightedness of these shepherds and, on the other hand, the disjointed reaction of their adversaries; who, out of fear of losing power, used all their authority to deny the evidence and kept hidden their own true intentions.To continue the analogy: we can say that, in the sky of the Faith, an eclipse is a rare and extraordinary phenomenon. But to deny that, during the eclipse, darkness spreads – just because this does not happen under ordinary conditions – is not a sign of faith in the indefectibility of the Church, but rather an obstinate denial of the evidence, or bad faith. The Holy Church, according to Christ’s promises, will never be overwhelmed by the gates of hell, but that does not mean that she will not be – or is not already – overshadowed by her infernal forgery, that moon which, not by chance, we see under the feet of the Woman of the Revelation: “A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars” (Rev 12:1).The moon lies under the feet of the Woman who is above all mutability, above all earthly corruption, above the law of fate and the kingdom of the spirit of this world. And this is because that Woman, who is at once the image of Mary Most Holy and of the Church, is amicta sole, clothed with the Sun of Righteousness that is Christ, “exempted from all demonic power as she takes part in the mystery of the immutability of Christ” (Saint Ambrose). She remains unbruised if not in her militant kingdom, certainly in the suffering one in Purgatory and in the triumphant one in Paradise. St. Jerome, commenting on the words of Scripture, reminds us that “the gates of hell are sins and vices, especially the teachings of heretics.” We know therefore that even the “synthesis of all heresies” represented by Modernism and its updated conciliar version, can never definitively obscure the splendor of the Bride of Christ, but only for the brief period of the eclipse that Providence, in its infinite wisdom, has allowed, to draw from it a greater good.THE ABANDONMENT OF THE SUPERNATURAL DIMENSIONIn this talk, I wish especially to deal with the relationship between the revolution of Vatican II and the establishment of the New World Order. The focal element of this analysis consists in highlighting the abandonment on the part of the ecclesiastical Hierarchy, even at the top, of the supernatural dimension of the Church and its eschatological role. With the Council, the Innovators erased the divine origin of the Church from their theological horizon, creating an entity of human origin similar to a philanthropic organization. The first consequence of this ontological subversion was the necessary denial of the fact that the Bride of Christ is not, and cannot be, subject to change by those who exercise vicarious authority in the name of the Lord. She is neither the property of the Pope nor of the Bishops or theologians, and, as such, any attempt at “Aggiornamento” lowers her to the level of a company that, in order to garner profit, renews its own commercial offer, sells its leftovers stock, and follows the fashion of the moment. The Church, on the other hand, is a supernatural and divine reality: she adapts the way she preaches the Gospel to the nations, but she can never change the content of a single iota (Mt 5:18), nor deny her transcendent momentum by lowering herself to mere social service. On the opposite side, the anti-church proudly lays claims to the right to perform a paradigm shift not only by changing the way doctrine is expounded, but the doctrine itself. This is confirmed by the words of Massimo Fagggioli comment on the new Encyclical Fratelli Tutti:“Pope Francis’ pontificate is like a standard lifted up before Catholic integralists and those who equate material continuity and tradition: Catholic doctrine does not just develop. Sometimes it really changes: for example on [the] death penalty, [and] war.”[2]Insisting on what the Magisterium teaches is useless. The Innovators’ brazen claim to have the right to change the Faith stubbornly follows the modernist approach.The Council’s first error consists mainly in the lack of a transcendent perspective – the result of a spiritual crisis that was already latent – and in the attempt to establish paradise on earth, with a sterile human horizon. In line with this approach, Fratelli tutti sees the fulfillment of an earthly utopia and social redemption in human brotherhood, pax œcumenica between religions and welcoming migrants.THE SENSE OF INFERIORITY AND INADEQUACYAs I have written on other occasions, the revolutionary demands of the Nouvelle Théologiefound fertile ground in the Council Fathers because of a serious inferiority complex vis-à-vis the world. There was a time, in the postwar period, when the revolution led by Freemasonry in the civil, political and cultural spheres, breached the Catholic élite, persuading it of its inadequacy in the face of an epochal challenge that is now inescapable. Instead of questioning themselves and their faith, this élite – bishops, theologians, intellectuals – recklessly attributed responsibility for the imminent failure of the Church to her rock-solid hierarchical structure, and to her monolithic doctrinal and moral teaching. Looking at the defeat of the European civilization that the Church had helped to form, the élite thought that the lack of agreement with the world was caused by the intransigence of the Papacy and the moral rigidity of priests not wanting to come to terms with the Zeitgeist, and “open up.” This ideological approach stems from the false assumption that, between the Church and the contemporary world, there can be an alliance, a consonance of intent, a friendship. Nothing could be further from the truth, since there can be no respite in the struggle between God and Satan, between Light and Darkness. “I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel” (Gen 3:15). This is an enmity willed by God Himself, which places Mary Most Holy – and the Church – as eternal enemies of the ancient serpent. The world has its own prince (Jn 12:31), who is the “enemy” (Mt 13:28), a “murderer from the beginning” (Jn 8:44) and a “liar” (Jn 8:44). Courting a pact of non-belligerence with the world means coming to terms with Satan. This overturns and perverts the very essence of the Church, whose mission is to convert as many souls to Christ for the greater glory of God, without ever laying down arms against those who want to attract them to themselves and to damnation.The Church’s sense of inferiority and failure before the world created the “perfect storm” for the revolution to take root in the Council Fathers and by extension in the Christian people, in whom obedience to the Hierarchy had been cultivated perhaps more than fidelity to the depositum fidei. Let me it be clear: obedience to the Sacred Pastors is certainly praiseworthy if the commands are legitimate. But obedience ceases to be a virtue and, in fact, becomes servility if it is an end in itself and if it contradicts the purpose to which it is ordained, namely Faith and Morals. We should add, that this sense of inferiority was introduced into the ecclesial body with displays of great theater, such as the removal of the tiara by Paul VI, the return of the Ottoman flagship banners conquered at Lepanto, the flaunted ecumenical embraces with the schismatic Athenagoras, the requests for forgiveness for the Crusades, the abolition of the Index, the Clergy’s focus on the poor in place to the alleged triumphalism of Pius XII. The coup de grâce of this attitude was codified in the Reformed Liturgy, which manifests its embarrassment of Catholic dogma by silencing it – and thus denying it indirectly. The ritual change engendered a doctrinal change, which led the faithful to believe that the Mass is a simple fraternal banquet and that the Most Holy Eucharist is merely a symbol of Christ’s presence among us.“IDEM SENTIRE” OF REVOLUTION AND COUNCILThe Council Fathers’ sense of inadequacy was only increased by the work of the Innovators, whose heretical ideas coincided with the demands of the world. A comparative analysis of modern thought confirms the idem sentire [same feeling or same mind] of the conspirators with every element of the revolutionary ideology:– the acceptance of the democratic principle as the legitimizing source of power, in place of the divine right of the Catholic Monarchy (including the Papacy);– the creation and accumulation of organs of power, in place of personal responsibility and institutional hierarchy;– the erasure of the historical past, evaluated with today’s parameters, which fail to defend tradition and cultural heritage;– the emphasis on the freedom of individuals and the weakening of the concept of responsibility and duty;– the continuous evolution of morality and ethics, thus deprived of their immutable nature and of any transcendent reference;– the presumed secular nature of the State, in place of the rightful submission of civil order to the Kingship of Jesus Christ and the ontological superiority of the Church’s mission over that of the temporal sphere;– the equality of religions not only before the State, but even as a general concept to which the Church must conform, against the objective and necessary defense of the Truth and the condemnation of error;– the false and blasphemous concept of the dignity of man as connatural to him, based on the denial of original sin and of the need for Redemption as a premise for pleasing God, meriting His Grace and attaining eternal beatitude;– the undermining of the role of women, the contempt and a contempt for the privilege of motherhood;– the primacy of matter over spirit;– the fideistic relationship with science[3], in the face of a ruthless criticism of religion on false scientific grounds.

All these principles, propagated by Freemasonry ideologues and New World Order supporters, coincide with the revolutionary ideas of the Council:– the democratization of the Church began with Lumen Gentium and today it is realized in the Bergoglian synodal path;– the creation and accumulation of organs of power has been achieved by delegating decision-making roles to Episcopal Conferences, Synods of Bishops, Commissions, Pastoral Councils, etc.;– the Church’s past and glorious traditions are judged according to the modern mentality and condemned in order to curry favor with the modern world;– the “freedom of the children of God” theorized by Vatican II has been established regardless of the moral duties of individuals who, according to the conciliar fairytales, are all saved regardless of their inner dispositions and the state of their soul;– the obfuscating of perennial moral references has led to the revised doctrine on capital punishment; and, with Amoris Laetitia, the admission of public adulterers to the Sacraments, cracking the sacramental edifice;– the adoption of the concept of secularism has led to the abolition of a State Religion in Catholic nations. Encouraged by the Holy See and the Episcopate, this has led to a loss of religious identity and the recognition of rights of sects, as well as the approval of norms that violate natural and divine law;– the religious freedom theorized in Dignitatis Humanae is today brought to its logical and extreme consequences with the Declaration of Abu Dhabi and the latest Encyclical Fratelli Tutti, rendering the saving mission of the Church and the Incarnation itself obsolete;– theories on human dignity in the Catholic sphere have led to confusion about the role of the laity with respect to the ministerial role of the Clergy and a weakening of the hierarchical structure of the Church. While the embrace of feminist ideology is a prelude to the admission of women to the Holy Orders;– an inordinate preoccupation with the temporal needs of the poor, so typical of the left, has transformed the Church into a sort of welfare association, limiting her activity to the mere material sphere, almost to the point of abandoning the spiritual;– subservience to modern science and technological progress has led the Church to disavow the “Queen of the Science” [Faith], to “demythologize” miracles, to deny the inerrancy of Sacred Scripture, to look at the most sacred Mysteries of our Holy Religion as “myths” or “metaphors,” sacrilegiously suggesting that Transubstantiation and the Resurrection itself are “magic” (not to be taken literally but rather symbolically), and to describe the sublime Marian dogmas are “tonterias” [nonsense].There is an almost grotesque aspect of this leveling and dumbing down of the Hierarchy to comply with mainstream thought. The hierarchy’s desire to please its persecutors and serve its enemies always comes too late and is out of sync, giving the impression that the Bishops are irremediably outdated, indeed not in step with the times. They lead those who see them so enthusiastically conniving with their own extinction to believe that this demonstration of courtesan submission to politically correct comes not so much from a true ideological persuasion, but rather from the fear of being swept away, of losing power, and no longer having that prestige that the world still pays them, nonetheless. They do not realize – or do not want to admit – that the prestige and authority whose custodians they are, comes from the authority and prestige of the Church of Christ, and not from the miserable, pitiful counterfeit of her which they have fashioned.When this anti-church is fully established in the total eclipse of the Catholic Church, the authority of its leaders will depend on the degree of subjugation to the New World Order, which will not tolerate any divergence from its own creed and will ruthlessly apply that dogmatism, fanaticism, and fundamentalism that many Prelates and self-styled intellectuals criticize in those who remain faithful to the Magisterium today. In this way, the deep churchmay continue to bear the trademark “Catholic Church,” but it will be the slave of the New Order thinking, reminiscent of the Jews who, after denying the Kingship of Christ before Pilate, were enslaved to the civil authority of their time: “We have no other king but Caesar” (Jn 19:15). Today’s Caesar commands us to close the churches, wear a mask, and suspend the celebrations under the pretext of a pseudo-pandemic. The communist regime persecutes the Chinese Catholics, and the world hears nothing but silence from Rome. Tomorrow a new Titus will sack the Council temple, transporting its remains to some museum, and divine vengeance at the hands of the pagans will have been achieved once again.THE INSTRUMENTAL ROLE OF THE MODERATE CATHOLICS IN THE REVOLUTIONSome might say that the Council Fathers and Popes who presided over that assembly, did not realize the implications that their approval of the Vatican II documents would have for the future of the Church. If this were the case – i.e., if there had been any subsequent regrets in their hasty approval of heretical texts or texts close to heresy – it is difficult to understand why they were unable to put an immediate stop to abuses, correct errors, clarify misunderstandings and omissions. And above all, it is incomprehensible why the ecclesiastical Authority has been so ruthless against those who defended the Catholic Truth, and, at the same time, were so terribly accommodating to rebels and heretics. In any case, the responsibility for the conciliar crisis must be laid at the feet of the Authority which, even amid a thousand appeals to collegiality and pastoralism, has jealously guarded its prerogatives, exercising them only in one direction, that is, against the pusillus grex[little flock] and never against the enemies of God and of the Church. The very rare exceptions, when a heretic theologian or revolutionary religious has been censored by the Holy Office, only offer tragic confirmation of a rule that has been enforced for decades; not to mention that many of them, in recent times, have been rehabilitated without any abjuration of their errors and even promoted to institutional positions in the Roman Curia or Pontifical Athenaeums.This is the reality, as it emerges from my analysis. However, we know that, in addition to the progressive wing of the Council and the traditional Catholic wing, there is a part of the Episcopate, the clergy, and the people that attempts to keep equal distance from what it considers two extremes. I am talking about the so-called “conservatives,” that is, a centrist part of the ecclesial body that ends up “carrying water” for the Revolutionaries because, while rejecting their excesses, it shares the same principles. The error of the “conservatives” lies in giving a negative connotation to traditionalism and in placing it on the opposite side of progressivism. Their aurea mediocritas [via media] consists in arbitrarily placing themselves not between two vices, but between virtue and vice. They are the ones who criticize the excesses of the pachamama or of the most extreme of Bergoglio’s statements, but who do not tolerate the Council’s being questioned, let alone the intrinsic link between the conciliar cancer and the current metastasis. The correlation between political conservatism and religious conservatism consists in adopting the “center,” a synthesis between the “right” thesis and the “left” antithesis, according to the Hegelian approach so cherished by moderate supporters of the Council.In the civil sphere, the deep state has managed political and social dissent by using organizations and movements that are only apparently opposition, but which are actually instrumental to maintaining power. Similarly, in the ecclesial sphere, the deep church uses the moderate “conservatives” to give an appearance of offering freedom to the faithful. The Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum itself, for example, while granting the celebration in the extraordinary form, demands saltem impliciter [at least implicitly] that we accept the Council and recognize the lawfulness of the reformed liturgy. This ploy prevents those who benefit from the Motu Proprio from raising any objection, or they risk the dissolution of the Ecclesia Dei communities. And it instills in the Christian people the dangerous idea that a good thing, in order to have legitimacy in the Church and society, must necessarily be accompanied by a bad thing or at least something less good. However, only a misguided mind would seek to afford equal rights to both good and evil. It matters little if one is personally in favor of good, when he recognizes the legitimacy of those who are in favor of evil. In this sense, the “freedom to choose” abortion theorized by democratic politicians finds its counterbalance in the no less aberrant “religious freedom” theorized by the Council, which today is stubbornly defended by the anti-church. If it is not permissible for a Catholic to support a politician who defends the right to abortion, it is even less permissible to approve a Prelate who defends the “freedom” of an individual to endanger his immortal soul by “choosing” to remain in mortal sin. This is not mercy; this is gross dereliction of spiritual duty before God in order to curry the favor and approval of Man.“OPEN SOCIETY” AND “OPEN RELIGION”This analysis would hardly be complete without a word on the neo-language so popular in the ecclesiastical sphere. Traditional Catholic vocabulary has been deliberately modified, in order to change the content it expresses. The same has happened in the liturgy and preaching, where the clarity of the Catholic exposition has been replaced by ambiguity or the implicit denial of dogmatic truth. The examples are endless. This phenomenon also goes back to Vatican II, which sought to develop “Catholic” versions of the slogans of the world. Nevertheless, I would like to emphasize that all those expressions that are borrowed from secularist lexicons are also part of the neo-language. Let us consider the Bergoglio’s insistence on the “outgoing church,” on openness as a positive value. Similarly, I quote now from Fratelli tutti: “A living and dynamic people, a people with a future, is one constantly opento a new synthesis through its ability to welcome differences” (Fratelli Tutti, 160).“The Church is a home with open doors” (ibid. 276).“We want to be a Church that serves, that leaves home and goes forth from its places of worship, goes forth from its sacristies, in order to accompanylife, to sustain hope, to be the sign of unity… to build bridges, to break down walls, to sow seeds of reconciliation” (ibid.).The similarity with the Open Society sought after by Soros’ globalist ideology is so striking as to almost constitute an Open Religion counterpoint to it.And this Open Religion is perfectly in tune with the intentions of globalism. From the political meetings “for a New Humanism” blessed by the leaders of the Church to the participation of the progressive intelligentsia in green propaganda, it all chases after the mainstream thought, in the sad and grotesque attempt to please the world. The stark contrast with the words of the Apostle is clear: “Am I now trying to win the approval of human beings, or of God? Or am I trying to please people? If I were still trying to please people, I would not be a servant of Christ” (Gal. 1:10).The Catholic Church lives under the gaze of God; she exists for His glory and for the salvation of souls. The anti-church lives under the gaze of the world, pandering to the blasphemous apotheosis of man and the damnation of souls. During the last session of the Second Vatican Ecumenical Council, before all the Synod Fathers, these astonishing words of Paul VI resounded in the Vatican Basilica:“The religion of the God who became man has met the religion (for such it is) of man who makes himself God. And what happened? Was there a clash, a battle, a condemnation? There could have been, but there was none. The old story of the Samaritan has been the model of the spirituality of the council. A feeling of boundless sympathy has permeated the whole of it. The attention of our council has been absorbed by the discovery of human needs (and these needs grow in proportion to the greatness which the son of the earth claims for himself). But we call upon those who term themselves modern humanists, and who have renounced the transcendent value of the highest realities, to give the council credit at least for one quality and to recognize our own new type of humanism: we, too, in fact, we more than any others, honor mankind.”[4]This sympathy – in the etymological sense of συμπάϑεια, that is, participation in the sentiment of the other – is the figure of the Council and of the new religion (for such it is) of the anti-church. An anti-church born of the unclean union between the Church and the world, between the heavenly Jerusalem and hellish Babylon. Note well: the first time a Pontiff mentioned the “new humanism” was at the final session of Vatican II, and today we find it repeated as a mantra by those who consider it a perfect and coherent expression of the revolutionary mens[frame of mind] of the Council.[5]Always in view of this communion of intent between the New World Order and the anti-church, we must remember the Global Compact on Education, a project designed by Bergoglio “to generate a change on a planetary scale, so that education is a creator of brotherhood, peace and justice. An even more urgent need in this time marked by the pandemic”.[6] Promoted in collaboration with the United Nations, this “process of formation in the relationship and culture of encounter also finds space and value in the ‘common home’ with all creatures, since people, just as they are formed to the logic of communion and solidarity, are already working “to recover serene harmony with creation”, and to configure the world as “a space of true brotherhood” (Gaudium et Spes, 37).”…