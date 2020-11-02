Benedict XVI RELINQUISHED ALL POWER OF GOVERNANCE AS BISHOP OF ROME BUT HE REMAINED THE SUCCESSOR OF SAINT PETER

Socci & Mazza: “Benedict XVI who Relinquished all the Power of Governance [as the Bishop of Rome]… remain[ed]… Pope [the Successor of Peter]”

Antonio Socci in his book said “during the days of the polemical statements [by Team Francis] concerning Ratzinger’s preface to the book of Cardinal Sarah Bergoglio [Francis] gave a homily that seemed to be a criticism of the pope emeritus, specifically for his ‘halfway’ resignation.”


Francis said:

“[A] pastor has to… take his leave well, to not leave only halfway.”

Socci questioned:

“To whom is he referring? To Benedict XVI who relinquished all the power of governance while remaining pope?”
(The Secret of Benedict XVI, Pages 123-124)

In Francis criticizing Benedict’s “‘halfway’ resignation” is he implicitly admitting the apparent thesis of Dr. Ed Mazza that “Benedict XVI who relinquished all the power of governance [as the Bishop of Rome]… remain[ed]… pope [the Successor of Peter]” according to Socci?

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of the Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of the Mary.  

Fred Martinez

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
