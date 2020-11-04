Posted on November 4, 2020 by sundance

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis contrasts the successful and seamless running of the election in his state last night -without controversy or issue- against the inability of several other states to hold elections with integrity and public confidence. He has a point.

After removing the sketchy county supervisors of elections, suddenly the Florida vote tallying becomes a seamless operation. Additionally, DeSantis openly and very critically calls out media –including Fox News by name– for their manipulative intents.https://www.youtube.com/embed/tx8GnRnV1ao?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en&autohide=2&wmode=transparent

http://www.youtube.com/embed/tx8GnRnV1ao?