Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Discusses Election Results and the Machinery of Democracy…
Posted on November 4, 2020 by sundance
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis contrasts the successful and seamless running of the election in his state last night -without controversy or issue- against the inability of several other states to hold elections with integrity and public confidence. He has a point.
After removing the sketchy county supervisors of elections, suddenly the Florida vote tallying becomes a seamless operation. Additionally, DeSantis openly and very critically calls out media –including Fox News by name– for their manipulative intents.https://www.youtube.com/embed/tx8GnRnV1ao?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en&autohide=2&wmode=transparent