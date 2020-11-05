FRAUD: YOUR NAME IS DEMOCRAT

Election Fraud: Project Veritas Drops Bombshell Michigan USPS Whistleblower Video – Late Mail-In Ballots Back-Dated!Inbox SMattacchione1:56 PM (26 minutes ago) to Election Fraud: Project Veritas Drops Bombshell Michigan USPS Whistleblower Video – Late Mail-In Ballots Back-Dated!by Kelen McBreenNovember 4th 2020, 8:55 pmGet this alarming report out to everyone you know to stop the steal before it’s too late.Project Veritas released a groundbreaking undercover report Wednesday night where a Michigan USPS whistleblower claims superiors instructed employees to back-date mail-in-ballots coming in after November 3rd.BREAKING: Michigan @USPS Whistleblower Details Directive From Superiors: Back-Date Late Mail-In-Ballots As Received November 3rd, 2020 So They Are Accepted



“Separate them from standard letter mail so they can hand stamp them with YESTERDAY’S DATE & put them through”#MailFraud pic.twitter.com/n7AcNwpq80— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2020The concerned citizen who contacted the undercover journalism network said he works for the Barlow branch of the Traverse City Post Office.Speaking with Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, the anonymous individual explained, “We were issued a directive this morning to collect any ballots we find in mailboxes, collection boxes, just outgoing mail in general, separate them at the end of the day so they could hand stamp them with the previous day’s date. Today is November 4th for clarification.”In October, an appeals court ruled ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day in Michigan cannot be counted, so post-dating them would be a criminal offense.When asked by O’Keefe why he decided to come forward, the whistleblower responded, “That’s sketchy. I don’t like sketchy. It screams corruption. Also, knowing the post offices leanings politically, it didn’t seem right.”He also encouraged his fellow postal workers to join him in reporting any foul play the might encounter.O’Keefe reached out to the leaker’s supervisor who supposedly ordered employees to post-date late absentee ballots, but the man immediately hung up the phone when confronted.The Project Veritas founder tweeted earlier on Wednesday, announcing the upcoming bombshell story.ELECTION FRAUD UPDATE: @Project_Veritas to release bombshell whistleblower story in Michigan TONIGHT!



Thousands of tips have flooded into our inbox over the last 24 hours and we have teams in place following up with them accordingly.



Keep them coming veritastips@protonmail.com pic.twitter.com/LdaDSdosaZ— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 4, 2020Leading up to the video drop, O’Keefe posted two photos showing their source is a USPS worker.BOMBSHELL: @Project_Veritas to release whistleblower allegations from within @USPS in Michigan



ETA 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/aOFjPQboon— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2020O’Keefe announced that the video received over 600,000 views within 30 minutes of being released.Not shocking, and clearly another form of election interference, Twitter is blocking the video from hundreds of thousands of users.600,000+ views in 30 minutes and Twitter is displaying “Content Not Available” to likely hundreds of thousands of not millions of Twitter users!



BIG TECH IS MEDDLING IN OUR ELECTIONS pic.twitter.com/n7AcNwpq80— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2020