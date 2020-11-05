VOTING CORRUPTION IS A DEMOCRAT WAY OF LIFE

Washington Times: “352 U.S. Counties in 29 States Managed to have 1.8 million More Registered Voters than Eligible Voting-age Citizens”

The Washington Times reported that “352 U.S. counties in 29 states managed to have 1.8 million more registered voters than eligible voting-age citizens”:

Judicial Watch has released a comparison study of Census Bureau population statistics and state voter registration data to reveal a notable disparity. The watch dog group is now warning of potential voter fraud and “dirty” voter rolls.

The study found that 352 U.S. counties in 29 states managed to have 1.8 million more registered voters than eligible voting-age citizens.

“In other words, the registration rates of those counties exceeded 100% of eligible voters. The study found eight states showing state-wide registration rates exceeding 100%: Alaska, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont,” reported Tom Fitton, president of the watchdog group.

Some of that excess ran as high as 187% in Texas, 177% in New Mexico and 171% in South Dakota. [https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/oct/20/judicial-watch-finds-18-million-ghost-voters-in-29/]

Pray an Our Father and pray the Rosary for President Trump to win despite the media’s lying and cheating as well as the “CROOKED… DEMOCRAT MACHINE.” Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary

