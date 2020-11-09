THE SCANDAL OF THE United States CONFERENCE OF BISHOPS

YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME.



The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) just issued a statement congratulating Abortion Joe Biden.



For what?!?!



Is the USCCB going to congratulate the dead babies left behind as the Biden-Harris administration works with Planned Parenthood and Nancy Pelosi to kill more babies through abortion??



The USCCB has affirmed what many of us have suspected for many years, and that is that most Catholic bishops have no problem with a Catholic politician spitting in the face of Christ by supporting the vile murder of the preborn.



What a heartless and unfeeling thing for Archbishop Gomez to do!!!



Joe Biden is a man who claims to be Catholic, yet he gives 100 percent support for abortion every day of the week and in every manner of brutality against the innocent.







EVERY CATHOLIC IN AMERICA OUGHT TO BE ASHAMED OF THESE BISHOPS.



If we don’t make our outrage heard on this? The USCCB will learn the wrong lesson, namely that they can rub Christ’s nose in the dirt and get away with it — time and time and time again.







Yours in the LORD Who IS Life!

Judie Brown

President

American Life LeaguePS: The Catholic bishops have erred, and as a Catholic, I am ashamed of them.



Pray for our bishops… they surely need it.