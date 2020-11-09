UNBELIEVABLE, BUT YOU HAD BETTER BELIEVE IT !!!!!!!!

Archbishop Gomez, U.S. Bishops Applaud

Joe Biden as President-Elect

By David Martin

Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops

(USCCB) is fawning over Joe Biden instead of censuring him for his crimes against humanity.

The Archbishop on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden for his so-called victory in the 2020

presidential election.

“We recognize that Joseph R. Biden, Jr., has received enough votes to be elected the 46th

President of the United States,” the Archbishop said. “Now is the time for our leaders to come

together in a spirit of national unity and to commit themselves to dialogue and compromise for

the common good.”

In his statement issued by the USCCB, Gomez attributed Biden’s victory to God and audaciously

acknowledged him as one who professes the Catholic Faith. “We congratulate Mr. Biden and

acknowledge that he joins the late President John F. Kennedy as the second United States

president to profess the Catholic faith.”

His statement is hair-raising since it is well known that Biden is committed to everything that is

not Catholic, i.e. abortion, infanticide, LGBT rights, marijuana legalization, BLM civil violence,

the vandalizing of sacred monuments and statues, the empowerment of red insurgents through

our borders, the shackling of religion, and the submergence of America under a satanic one-

world government.

The Archbishop absurdly compares Biden to the eloquent and noble John F. Kennedy when he

should be comparing him to Adolph Hitler. Biden’s ravenous and fanatical push for abortion

along with his threat to force every American to fund the murder of the unborn alone obliges

Catholics to repudiate him, but the Archbishop instead lavishes praise on him. Shall we not say

he is a Judas?

Whether or not the Archbishop is willing to come to grips with it, his support of Joe Biden

renders him an accomplice to murder and crime, and as such, obliges him to repent of this

betrayal.

Deluded by Fake Election

What is equally bewildering is that Gomez and the USCCB have publicly acknowledged Biden’s

“victory” in winning the 2020 election when this election is far from over. Joe Biden was

never certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested

battleground states that are headed for mandatory recounts and legal action. The

election has rightfully been dubbed “The Fraud of the Century.”

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/voter-fraud-concerns-surface-over-sudden-unexpected-

biden-jump-in-wisconsin-michigan

The fact is that the American people were disenfranchised by a deliberate failure to count their

votes while hundreds of thousands of fraudulent pro-Biden ballots were smuggled in and counted

after hours in violation of federal law—fake ballots that contributed to Biden's "victory." The

election was clearly rigged so President Trump has filed federal charges against the Biden team.

Why is Archbishop Gomez dignifying Biden and his socialist deep-state coalition?

None less than the exemplary Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former papal nuncio to the

United States, has slammed Gomez and the USCCB for their support of Biden.

“We are frankly left quite disturbed by the declarations of the United States’

Conference of Catholic Bishops, immediately republished by Vatican News, which with

disturbing cross-eyedness credits itself with having supported “the second Catholic

President in the history of the United States,” apparently forgetting the not-negligible

detail that Biden is avidly pro-abortion, a supporter of LGBT ideology and of anti-

Catholic globalism. The Archbishop of Los Angeles, José H. Gomez, profaning the

memory of the Cristeros martyrs of his native country, says bluntly: “The American

people have spoken.” The frauds that have been denounced and widely proven matter

little.”

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-vigano-slams-us-bishops-conference-

for-claiming-biden-is-second-catholic-president

Archbishop Gomez also congratulated Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, “who becomes the

first woman ever elected as vice president.” Has the Archbishop forgotten that Kamala Harris is

one of the most dangerous predators of the unborn walking our country today? Harris lives for

abortion and embodies everything that is sinister-left, being the daughter of an avid Marxist and

the descendent of a family that owned slaves. Why didn’t the Archbishop rather call a national

fast when he heard that Biden and Kamala had been declared the winners?

One would think that he would at least have the prudence to hide his folly but vanity and pride

have impaired his judgment. The psalmist describes it best. “Man when he was in honor did not

understand; he is compared to senseless beasts, and is become like to them." (Psalms 48:13)

The Archbishop published a book titled, “Men of Brave Heart,” in which he exhorts priests to

stand their ground in the battle of faith, so why doesn’t he live up to it?

We pray that Archbishop Gomez will come to his senses and remember his vocational duty to be

committed to God’s people and that he not use his position to garner nationwide respect for the

socialist cabal that is working through Biden to destroy America and subjugate it to the tyranny

of a new-world government.

https://www.ncregister.com/news/us-catholic-bishops-congratulate-joe-biden-as-president-elect