UNBELIEVABLE, BUT YOU HAD BETTER BELIEVE IT !!!!!!!!

Archbishop Gomez, U.S. Bishops Applaud
Joe Biden as President-Elect
By David Martin
Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops
(USCCB) is fawning over Joe Biden instead of censuring him for his crimes against humanity.
The Archbishop on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden for his so-called victory in the 2020
presidential election.
“We recognize that Joseph R. Biden, Jr., has received enough votes to be elected the 46th
President of the United States,” the Archbishop said. “Now is the time for our leaders to come
together in a spirit of national unity and to commit themselves to dialogue and compromise for
the common good.”
In his statement issued by the USCCB, Gomez attributed Biden’s victory to God and audaciously
acknowledged him as one who professes the Catholic Faith. “We congratulate Mr. Biden and
acknowledge that he joins the late President John F. Kennedy as the second United States
president to profess the Catholic faith.”
His statement is hair-raising since it is well known that Biden is committed to everything that is
not Catholic, i.e. abortion, infanticide, LGBT rights, marijuana legalization, BLM civil violence,
the vandalizing of sacred monuments and statues, the empowerment of red insurgents through
our borders, the shackling of religion, and the submergence of America under a satanic one-
world government.
The Archbishop absurdly compares Biden to the eloquent and noble John F. Kennedy when he
should be comparing him to Adolph Hitler. Biden’s ravenous and fanatical push for abortion
along with his threat to force every American to fund the murder of the unborn alone obliges
Catholics to repudiate him, but the Archbishop instead lavishes praise on him. Shall we not say
he is a Judas?
Whether or not the Archbishop is willing to come to grips with it, his support of Joe Biden
renders him an accomplice to murder and crime, and as such, obliges him to repent of this
betrayal.
Deluded by Fake Election
What is equally bewildering is that Gomez and the USCCB have publicly acknowledged Biden’s
“victory” in winning the 2020 election when this election is far from over. Joe Biden was
never certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested
battleground states that are headed for mandatory recounts and legal action. The
election has rightfully been dubbed “The Fraud of the Century.”
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/voter-fraud-concerns-surface-over-sudden-unexpected-
biden-jump-in-wisconsin-michigan
biden-jump-in-wisconsin-michigan
The fact is that the American people were disenfranchised by a deliberate failure to count their
votes while hundreds of thousands of fraudulent pro-Biden ballots were smuggled in and counted
after hours in violation of federal law—fake ballots that contributed to Biden's "victory." The
election was clearly rigged so President Trump has filed federal charges against the Biden team.
Why is Archbishop Gomez dignifying Biden and his socialist deep-state coalition?
None less than the exemplary Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former papal nuncio to the
United States, has slammed Gomez and the USCCB for their support of Biden.
“We are frankly left quite disturbed by the declarations of the United States’
Conference of Catholic Bishops, immediately republished by Vatican News, which with
disturbing cross-eyedness credits itself with having supported “the second Catholic
President in the history of the United States,” apparently forgetting the not-negligible
detail that Biden is avidly pro-abortion, a supporter of LGBT ideology and of anti-
Catholic globalism. The Archbishop of Los Angeles, José H. Gomez, profaning the
memory of the Cristeros martyrs of his native country, says bluntly: “The American
people have spoken.” The frauds that have been denounced and widely proven matter
little.”
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-vigano-slams-us-bishops-conference-
for-claiming-biden-is-second-catholic-president
Archbishop Gomez also congratulated Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, “who becomes the
first woman ever elected as vice president.” Has the Archbishop forgotten that Kamala Harris is
one of the most dangerous predators of the unborn walking our country today? Harris lives for
abortion and embodies everything that is sinister-left, being the daughter of an avid Marxist and
the descendent of a family that owned slaves. Why didn’t the Archbishop rather call a national
fast when he heard that Biden and Kamala had been declared the winners?
One would think that he would at least have the prudence to hide his folly but vanity and pride
have impaired his judgment. The psalmist describes it best. “Man when he was in honor did not
understand; he is compared to senseless beasts, and is become like to them." (Psalms 48:13)
The Archbishop published a book titled, “Men of Brave Heart,” in which he exhorts priests to
stand their ground in the battle of faith, so why doesn’t he live up to it?
We pray that Archbishop Gomez will come to his senses and remember his vocational duty to be
committed to God’s people and that he not use his position to garner nationwide respect for the
socialist cabal that is working through Biden to destroy America and subjugate it to the tyranny
of a new-world government.
