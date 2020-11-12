A POSSIBLE SOLUTION TO THE CRISIS

|The Real Election ‘Trump Card’:Refuse to CertifyBy Jay ValentineAmerican ThinkerNovember 12, 2020
This week started off with almost every Big Media entity congratulating “President-Elect Joe Biden.” There is now an Office of the President Elect, some fabrication that I recall was created by Obama to suck the oxygen out of the room even before he took office.
Republicans are being pilloried for not being able to show “proof” of election fraud. Trump’s team has provided the List of the Dead, an Egyptian-like roll of voters who voted from the grave. Tucker Carlson ran lists on his show — dead people who rose from the grave to vote.
As Republicans seek those gnarly voter rolls, get their hands on the most egregious ballots, they are stymied at every step. For every Republican court case, there are Democrats opposing them or sitting on the judicial bench thwarting them. Running out the clock.
Well, what should one do? This is where the fun really begins, and our pals the Democrats have brought us this little party. Let’s go there.
As the “anecdotal fraud” stories grew, they further inflamed people. Funny thing about anecdotes: They may not add up to lots of fraud votes, but every one is a memorable story. A story is far more important right now than being able to snag the names of more dead from the roles. Tucker pretty much topped that off.
Anecdotes are stories, and stories are the oldest form of human communication. The Bible came to us from stories, later written down and passed through the ages. Homer’s Iliad and later Beowulf are stories that remain today the most intimate view into the life and times of early Bronze Age Greeks and the early Middle Ages. Stories move — statistics not so much.
Anecdotes are driving 71 million Americans mad.
Americans are particularly sensitive to fairness. A young child recognizes someone cutting in line. Fairness is innate; we all have it. For some, it is baked out by ideology when they adopt “the end justifies the means” kind of thinking. But those are not the Trump voters.
This election was not fair. Everyone, or about everyone, sees it, and, clearly, about 71 million people who voted for Trump cannot get past it.
To make it more unfair, those who committed the fraud will not let Trump’s team see the scorecards. No vote-counting unless they are bludgeoned into it. Lower courts, often with Democratic judges, are equally opaque. Nothing to see here.
Sometimes you have to thank your opponent for being really stupid. Napoleon said never needlessly interfere with your enemy when he is destroying himself. We might create a corollary here: when your opponent drives you to high ground, take it. And say thanks.
Let’s do that. Let’s call it the American Thinker corollary. Give it a name like the Overton Window or Occam’s razor, and into Wikipedia it goes. Fun times.
We cannot win the mind-numbing, detailed, line-by-line, opposed at every step swamp war with those who just stole an election. At least we cannot do it in 30 days, which is about all we have. More importantly, we cannot deliver every day the statistics to reverse the media drum beat to just move along and go with Joe.
We can, or Trump himself can, take the stories to the people, all 71 million of them. It appears he is starting down that path. This week, the speaker of the Pennsylvania House, a now key player in this drama, said “no certification without audits.”
Here’s what that means.
Screw the stats. Trump is the number-one communicator in this quadrant of the galaxy. Trump has scores of anecdotes like that loose string on the sock where, when you pull it a bit, the sock comes apart.
The Trump rallies hit every swing state and educate their legislatures about the power of anecdotes. Anecdotes drive voters. Everyone remembers a story. Voters remember.
This election must be certified by two chambers of every swing-state Legislature.
The speaker in Pennsylvania just showed us the high ground. The Republican legislatures follow his lead and say no certification without the following:- a full audit, by hand of every vote,- any court or election official mandate not approved by the Legislature does not count — take out those votes,- voting machines: cough up the source code, the audit logs for our forensic teams.
You get the picture.
If the Democrats challenge this, the clock works against them. Thirty days. Tick, tick.
Trump plays the Trump card. Seventy-one million people demanding a recount — fair, honest, transparent.
No recount, no certification. No voting machine code review, no certification.
No certification, and the House of Representatives makes the call, and Trump gets off the golf course and back to work.
This is the high ground. The Democrats have given it to us; let us gather together and say “thanks.”
Footnote from Rip:Remember, Article 12 of the Constitution provides that if the election goes to the House, each state gets only ONE vote, and there is a solid majority of Republican states.
-
Archives
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- A POSSIBLE SOLUTION TO THE CRISIS
- DO YOU REALLY WANT TO RECEIVE THE COVID-19 VACCINE. READ THIS AND YOU WILL PROBABLY CHANGE YOUR MIND
- HOW DID IT HAPPEN? THE McCARRICK SCANDAL???
- So here we are in the wake of the most contested election in memory, and Trump may be officially declared the loser — even after he won his struggle to stop America’s leftward drift. Often, Hollywood epics and even some Sophoclean tragedies have a sequel. And perhaps Donald Trump will too, even if he is forced to ride off into the 2021 sunset — at least for now.
- We, as a nation, must accept the results of our election……ONCE it is proven that all legal, lawful, legitimate ballots have been counted and all illegitimate ballots have been discounted!
Top Posts & Pages
- AMERICA'S NEXT CIVIL WAR WILL START THE DAY AFTER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHEN THE MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT MAIL BALLOTS WILL MIRACULOUSLY APPEAR TO OVERTURN THE RE-ELECTION OF Donald Trump
- CORRUPTION EVIDENTLY IS STILL PRESENT IN THE US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE/FBI
- THE BATTLE FOR THE SOUL OF AMERICA
- Cliff Kincaid talks with eyewitness to Detroit election fraud
- ABOUT ME
- Rip McIntosh PUBLISHES ON HIS BLOG THE FAREWELL LETTER OF HEROIC WRITER Bari Weiss ADDRESSED TO A.G. SULZBERGER, THE PUBLISHER OF THE New York Times.
- President Trump is a lifelong student of Sun Tzu, the military strategist who wrote The Art of War. One of Sun Tzu’s most famous maxims is “Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak…. The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” Trump operates on many levels, and some events we’re seeing may be strategic subterfuges
- UNBELIEVABLE, BUT YOU HAD BETTER BELIEVE IT !!!!!!!!
- You can sense, almost smell, the fear of the Deep State, who control the media that their false narrative is being exposed, by their blatant lying.
- As of this writing, it appears that Democratic Party machines in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania are trying to steal the election.
Top Clicks