TRULY, AS WE PREPARE TO CELEBRATE THE LAST SUNDAY AFTER PENTECOST THE SIGNS OF THE TIMES SEEM TO POINT TO THE APPROACH OF A CLIMAX OF SOME KIND. SO MUCH SO AS TO CAUSE US TO READ SACRED SCRIPTURE AND PREPARE OURSELVES FOR WHAT EVER IS TO COME BY GOING TO CONFESSION AND RECEIVING WORTHILY HOLY COMMUNION THIS SUNDAY

DID FR. MALACHI MARTIN WRITE WHT “FALSE EXTRACT” OF THE THIRD SECRET OF FATIMA

THAT APPEARED IN NEUES EUROPA IN 1963?

AND THEREFORE IS PART OF THE THIRD SECRET OF FATIMA?

It seems that events: Presidential election/SCOTUS appointment/scandals in the highest offices of the Church/covid-19/the demonic/the Great Reset by the One Worlders/and destruction of everything dear to a faithful Catholic are escalating to a climax, or coalescing for something huge, namely, the chastisement prophesied by Our Lady in messages to Sr. Aiello of Italy and Sr. Agnes of Akita, Japan. But I also believe this chastisement is contained in the Third Secret of Fatima.

Unfortunately, the idea of a chastisement for sin has sadly been almost totally lost today amidst almost the total occupation of the media, secular and religious, with the political scene. Although, covid-19 has been touted by some as a punishment for the sins of mankind, however, it certainly hasn’t had any affect on the moral malaise of the world. On the contrary, it has been used by the One Worlders as means to condition people for the Great Reset, or at least dispose the world’s inhabitants for accommodating the introduction of the One World Government and One World Religion.

Furthermore, given the two World Wars since Our Lady’s appearance at Fatima, all the wars between countries, all the calamities as earthquakes, hurricanes, plagues, storms and other disasters, the persecutions of Christians, have not been enough to bring people to their knees. On the contrary, sins against God have only increased: abortions, homosexuality, apostasy and heresy, sex abuse, same-sex marriage, divorce, cohabitation, riots and vandalism to name a few. But what IS going to bring people back to God? It seems the only way men are going to be brought back to God is THROUGH THE MANIFESTATION OF GOD’S POWER!

The question is, then, how will God manifest His power? First of all, however, let’s take a look

at what is revealed by the three commonly known messengers of Our Lady’s words in the 20th

Century: the children of Fatima, Sr. Aiello and Sr. Agnes. Each of these messengers speak of a

terrible chastisement, Sr. Aiello, declared Blessed in 2011 under Pope Benedict, and Sr. Agnes both discuss “fire from the sky,” Sister Agnes stating that a chastisement greater than the flood would come from God the Father, while Sr. Aiello states: “If men do not stop offending my Son, the time is near when the Father’s Justice will send to earth the punishment it deserves and it will be the greatest punishment that humanity has ever known.”

But there is another drastic description of punishment by fire in the message of Our Lady of

1 https://greatmonarch-angelicpontiffprophecies.blogspot.com/p/blog-page_53.html?m=0

2 Akita, the Tears and Message of Mary by Teiji Yasuda, O.S.V. and published by the 101 Foundation, Inc., pp. 77-78

Revelation at Tre Fontane, Italy.

of, is the most detailed of all others indicating such a chastisement. And although not formally approved, what + Card. José Saraiva Martins said on 12 April 2013, at Holy Mass honoring the 66th Anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady of Revelation at Tre Fontane certainly adds to its credibility:

This prophecy, for the most part unknown and rarely spoken

3 This apparition “not formally approved by the Church, was acknowledged by Pope John Paul II in 1997, when he approved the renaming of the place as “Holy Mary of the Third Millennium at Three Fountains.”” From an article by the publication Inside the Vatican https://insidethevatican.com/magazine/the-virgin-of-revelation-at-tre-fontane-three-fountains/

“Marian events continue to show us the merciful heart of God which never tires of revealing the meaning of true merciful love.

“Personally, therefore, I consider this [apparition] of great spiritual benefit – as a warning and reminder to the faithful in particular, but not only to them. This book contains many unpublished messages of prophetic catechetical value and, addressed by the Virgin to the seer, in the course of over half a century.”4

This particular warning of Our Lady concerning the chastisement by fire deserves to be quoted at length:

“You already have examples…. Sodom and Gomorrah: they did not repent, they did not do penance, they did not raise their voices in a pleading prayer. So you know what justice has done with them. And again in other times like Nineveh, when they listened, they repented and prayed and did penance and they were saved, just as I had announced in prophecies that you now no longer remember, you have forgotten them out of your own fault. Well, once again I will tell you that if you do not convert, fire and brimstone, (just as I have done in the past) will again fall down upon you, and it will be your own fault that it will fall upon everyone, young and old, sinners or innocent, good or bad. That is why I am calling you all to conversion, to true peace and to true love. What you call ‘peace’, and everything that you are all doing for peace, is nothing but deception because there is no conversion. There is no prayer offered up to the one, true, holy God. There is no penance to obtain purification and to obtain the forgiveness of your sins. All of this lack is leading to a satanic war and to the loss of your souls. Know this: Satan, the evil one, the ancient serpent – who did not believe My Mother and did not believe Me when the Angels were asked for proof of their love — is hungry for souls and wants souls to live with him in hell, which is the place he merited through his own fault. So I am calling you to conversion, so you can become children of mercy, and also children of the resurrection, if you change your ways and renew your heart. Repent and love one another. Hear the sound of the trumpets of the final battle, love, peace, and mercy.”5

As for the Third Secret of Fatima, the contents of that Secret have not been officially revealed, although various parts of it have been divulged by those privy to that message, e.g. that “the apostasy in the Church begins at the top” (Cardinal Ciappi), and that there will be a “bad council

Now, although the apostasy within the Church has been talked about in the public forum, and more recently “a bad Council and a bad Mass” have been topics brought to the attention of the faithful through Archbishop Vigamò, when it comes to the chastisement by fire, there seems to be a taboo placed on any mention of it. The prophecy of Akita and more immediately the “fire from the sky” almost seems to be a secret today despite the outcry of traditional faithful against all that has been going on in the Church (and in the world), which cries to heaven for punishment, and continues to worsen exponentially with each passing day. The question is: why has this prophecy, which has been said to be “essentially the same as Fatima” by Cardinal Ratzinger, been so kept under raps as to rival the mysterious concealment of the Third Secret?

4 From the Postscript to Il Veggente, the book about whichthe Cardinal speaks : Il segreto delle Tre Fontane by Saverio Gaeta

5 IL Veggente : Il segreto delle Tre Fontane, Saverio Gaeta, apparitions and visions of Bruno Cornacchiola at Tre Fontane given by Our Lady of Revelation from 1947 to 2000, p. 82

6 onepeterfive.com/cardinal-ratzinger-not-published-whole-third-secret-fatima

and a bad Mass,” was divulge by Fr. Ingo Dollinger in 2017.

Yet, if Our Lady demanded that the Secret be revealed in 1960, why should it be as if it were a top secret still today? If, as the saying goes, “forewarned is forearmed” should there not be some effort to impress upon all those who cross our path (as Sr. Lucia told Fr. Fuentes) to explain the very nature of the situation which is deserving of such a punishment and the two remedies left for our salvation, namely, the Rosary and devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary?

Another consideration that cannot be ignored is the reason for a chastisement of “fire from the sky,” which chastisement will be “greater than the flood” as Our Lady foretold to Sr. Agnes at Akita. Why fire? If one reflects on such an horrific punishment, would not he immediately recall that such a chastisement was indeed inflicted upon two Old Testament cities? Of course, the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah is an unforgettable event in the annals of Scripture and history. And what demanded such a severe punishment? Can one deny that the same crimes for which those two cities were punished are the very crimes that we are witnessing today, but with a perversion unimaginable and to an extent almost universal? For those very crimes of Sodom and Gomorrah are today being committed in the wake of the teachings of Christ and the graces won by His Passion and Death on Calvary and his Resurrection from the dead as well as within the Catholic Church Itself.

It is also quite astonishing how the portion of the Epistle of St. Jude, contained in the readings for the Feast of Sts. Simon and Jude on 28 October, constitutes a prophecy for our day, indeed it suggests what is due in light of the reality we have before own eyes. Again, a lengthy quote is most appropriate:

As Sodom and Gomorrah, and the neighboring cities, in like manner, having given themselves to fornication, and going after other flesh, were made an example7, suffering the punishment of eternal fire. In like manner these men also defile the flesh and despise dominion, and blaspheme majesty. When Michael the archangel, disputing with the devil, contended about the body of Moses, he durst not bring against him the judgment of railing speech, but said: The Lord command thee. But these men blaspheme whatever things they know not: and what things soever they naturally know, like dumb beasts, in these they are corrupted. Woe unto them, for they have gone in the way of Cain: and after the error of Balaam they have for reward poured out themselves, and have perished in the contradiction of Core. . . These are spots in their banquets, feasting together without fear, feeding themselves, clouds without water, which are carried about by winds, trees of the autumn, unfruitful, twice dead, plucked up by the roots, raging waves of the sea, foaming out their own confusion; wandering stars, to whom the storm of darkness is reserved for ever. Now of these Enoch also, the seventh from Adam, prophesied, saying: Behold, the Lord cometh with thousands of his saints, to execute judgment upon all, and to reprove all the ungodly for all the works of their ungodliness, whereby they have done ungodly, and of all the hard things which ungodly sinners have spoken against God. These are murmurers, full of complaints, walking according to their own desires, and their mouth speaketh proud things, admiring persons for gain’s sake. But you, my dearly beloved, be mindful of the words which have been spoken before by the apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ, Who told you, that in the last time there should come mockers, walking according to their own desires in ungodlinesses. These are they, who separate themselves, sensual men, having not the Spirit.

7 In Latin the word for example is exemplum, which can mean “example,” “precedent,” “pattern,” “nature,” “warning,” and “object lesson.”

But in addition to the sins of Sodom and Gomorrah what we have today only serves to increase the wrath of God, and no one can in truth deny that a world wide chastisement by fire is demanded. I refer to the four sins that cry to heaven for vengeance, all of which have become prominent throughout the world since Vatican II. So on top of sexual perversion there is abortion and euthanasia especially; but also, and particularly in socialist and communist countries there is no shortage of workers who are deprived of just wages and poor who are oppressed for their religious beliefs. It could even be argued that fire is the truly just punishment for such crimes crying to heaven for vengeance. In addition however, there is the infiltration of the Church by the “work of the devil” as was prophesized by Our Lady at Akita which indeed must also be deserving of punishment by fire.

Now, as has been noted, it was to Sr. Aiello (Italy) and Sr. Agnes in Japan that Our Lady spoke about a chastisement by fire, as well as Our Lady of Revelation at Tre Fontane. But what about Fatima? Could it also be that such a prophecy was also given in that Third Secret?

No one can deny that world events, political, social and religious, are indeed escalating as if in anticipation for some great event. In contemplating these things the words of Fr. Malachi Martin, who had been privileged to read the Third Secret of Fatima, words which he recommend to Mrs. Suzanne Pearson and which were quoted in at least one of her talks at a Fatima Conference arranged by Fr. Gruner8, are a key to this question: “Keep your eyes on the skies.” This suggestion has vexed me, in a way, for a long time. I don’t recall Mrs. Pearson ever mentioning what in the sky was supposed to be observed. However, she at one point did ask Fr. Martin what it might be: “A woman clothed in the sun?”, “Our Lady’s sign?” . . . . “just because she told us to look for it”? . . . “a night illumined by an unknown light?” 9, but she received no answer from him. Apparently, it was too explicitly part of the Third Secret to reveal anything. In any case, it is worth undertaking an argument supporting the possibility.

God does nothing that is superfluous, and the miracle of the sun therefore must be more than just an event for offering a proof that Our Lady had indeed appeared to the three children at Fatima. Every detail that public solar miracle has, or forms a part of, some message intended by God. What intrigues me most, however, is the spinning of the sun in the sky while “spraying out rays of light of all the colors of the rainbow.”10

As the reader may have surmised, my curiosity has something to do with a connection between “Keep[ing] your eyes on the sky” and the “rays of light of all the colors of the rainbow.” So, to be brief, what prompted this curiosity first of all are the messages of Sr. Alena Aiello11 especially. First, in 1947 Our Lady warns her of “A storm of fire never seen before.” Then in a vision of 7 January 1950 Sr. Aiello is told: “When an extraordinary sign appears in the sky, men will know that the world’s punishment is near.” There is no mention, however, of what that sign is.

Several times thereafter Our Lady speaks to Sr. Aiello of fire over the whole world as the means of chastisement. Then on 16 April 1954, Sister is told that “Glowing clouds and a firestorm will pass over the world and the scourge will be the most terrible in the history of men.” And again on 16 April 1955 repeats: “Clouds with gleams of fire will finally appear in the sky and a storm

8 The text of this talk, entitled Clues to the Third Secret, can be found in Issue 107 – Fall 2013 of The Fatima Crusader; this talk can be found on YouTube also: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jHdvAt_aAs&t=1661s

9 Ibid.

10 The Whole Truth About Fatima, Vol. I

11 https://greatmonarch-angelicpontiffprophecies.blogspot.com/p/blog-page_53.html?m=0 4

of fire will fall on the whole world”—and according to Sr. Aiello will last 70 hours. Now, the messages of Sr. Aiello are not well known, it seems, at least from my limited perspective and contact with the outside world, but certainly the 13 October 1973 revelations to Sr. Agnes at Akita, are more familiar to the faithful. Speaking through the Statue of Our Lady in the Chapel of the Convent of the Handmaids of the Eucharist of which Sister Agnes was a member, she spoke these words to her:

“. . . if men do not repent and better themselves, the Father will inflict a terrible punishment on all humanity. It will be a punishment greater than the deluge, such as one will never have seen before. Fire will fall from the sky and will wipe out a great part of humanity, the good as well as the bad, sparing neither priests nor faithful. Thesurvivorswillfindthemselvessodesolatedthattheywillenvythedead. The only arms which will remain for you will be the Rosary and the Sign left by My Son. Each day recite the prayers of the Rosary. With the Rosary, pray for the Pope, the Bishops and the priests.”12

However, what is most interesting is the fact that some of the wording of the message of Akita, particularly the part of that message describing the “fire from the sky,” is almost verbatim the same as a message supposedly containing the Third Secret authored by one Louis Emrich and published by Neues Europa in 1963 (the text of this “message” is provided at the end of this article). This “rendition” of the Third Secret was reported to be an “extract” of a secret message allegedly given to Lucia on 13 October “[a]fter the manifestation of the miracle of the sun at Fatima. . .” A full analysis of this “extract” by Frère Michel de la Sainte Trinité can be found in Chapter II of Part Three, The Third Secret Unveiled of the Third Volume of The Whole Truth about Fatima.

Frère Michel’s analysis of the Neues Europa version of the Third Secret, indicates that the “extract” does contain some accurate information from the Secret, but he does discover a number of erroneous assertions and inaccuracies such that anyone familiar with what is known of that part of the secret message of Fatima given to the children would automatically consider it a wooden nickel. However, it should be added that the Fatima website13 still contains that “extract” and adds the following comment:

With such evidence against the credibility of this “extract,” we must conclude that it is not authentic. However, Frère Michel, who considered this fraud to be based on the prophecies of La Salette, concludes that “it is not devoid of interest, because … it really expressed, and in a striking manner, certain themes of the true Third Secret.” Though the text Neues Europa published is not the Third Secret, the core of the message is very similar. We have as evidence of this the testimony of Msgr. Corrado Balducci, a Vatican insider for more than forty years, who related that when Cardinal Ottaviani was asked whether the Neues Europa account should be published, the Cardinal, who had read the Third Secret — and who had a dry personality and was basically indifferent to most apparitions — exclaimed very emphatically: “Publish 10,000 copies! Publish 20,000 copies! Publish 30,000 copies!”

Since “the core of the message is very similar” to what is known about the Third Secret perhaps the publisher of that “extract” was somehow familiar with the Third Secret of Fatima or was informed by someone who was familiar, and is using a certain literary license, adding fictional

12 Akita, the Tears and Message of Mary by Teiji Yasuda, O.S.V. and published by the 101 Foundation, Inc., pp. 77-78 13 https://fatima.org/about/the-third-secret/neues-europa-1963/

information and certain inaccuracies, in order not to expose directly the contents of the real Third secret of 13 July 1917 and to keep the reader guessing.

However, if one is familiar with the writings of Fr. Malachi Martin, one cannot help, by a careful reading of the Neues Eruopa article, recognizing the tactic used by Father in what are called his “faction” novels (e.g. The Final Conclave, Windswept House: A Vatican Novel, Keys of this Blood). Those novels by Fr. Malachi, who was well aware of what was going on in the Vatican and beyond, in which he intentionally mixed fact with fiction, first of all, were meant to present what was really happening, but then provided misleading information so as not to give away the exact circumstances, the identities of the parties implicated, or the offices and organizations involved.

When, however, it comes to the Third Secret, to which he had sworn an oath of secrecy, could it be that he himself was the author of that article using his “faction” method? It certainly reads like one of his novels. But it might be argued that he gave bits and pieces of information from the Third Secret to Louis Emrich, the stated author of the Neues Europa article, who then wrote the article himself. This latter conjecture, however, doesn’t seem reasonable because Fr. Martin would most likelt have had to break his oath of secrecy. I suspect, therefore, that the Neues Europa article was actually done by Fr. Malachi Martin himself, perhaps at the behest of someone (Cardinal Ottaviani?14) in the Vatican who wanted that Secret revealed, Pope John XXIII having refused to do so three years earlier when it was supposed to be made known.

Then too, it is curious that the Neues Europa piece was written in 1963, the precise time when Russia and the U.S. were experimenting with EMP, (Electro Magnetic Pulse attacks) a new source of power caused by the explosion of inexpensive atomic bombs in the earth’s upper atmosphere. The explosion unleashes Electro Magnetic Pulses, and depending on size and number of explosions, could devastate the earth, wiping out countries by the unleashing of waves of fire and causing the utter destruction of their infrastructures.

Now it is known that there are two sources from which EMP comes: “the deliberate detonation of a nuclear device in the atmosphere above the earth, or massive solar flare[s].”15 These later are commonly called a CME, a Coronal Mass Ejections, which

“are powerful eruptions near the surface of the sun, driven by kinks in the solar magnetic field. The resulting shocks ripple through the solar system and can interrupt satellites and power grids on Earth.

“During a CME, enormous bubbles of superheated gas – called plasma – are ejected from the sun. Over the course of several hours, a billion tons of material are lifted off the sun’s surface and accelerated to speeds of a million miles per hour (1.6 million kilometers per hour). This can happen several times a day when the sun is most active. During its quieter periods, CMEs occur only about once every five days.”16

14 In her talk, Clues to the Third Secret, Mrs. Pearson quotes what she was told by Fr. Malachi Martin in her second discussion with him: “The apostasy in the Church forms the backdrop or the context of the Third Secret, The apostasy is beginning now. But the chastisements foretold in the Secret are very real, physical chastisements, and they are terrible! 15https://news3lv.com/news/local/emp-threat-how-one-weapon-natural-phenomenon-could-render-electronics-useless

16 https://earthsky.org/space/what-are-coronal-mass-ejections 6

In his talk at one of Fr. Gruner’s Fatima Conferences (in 2013) John Salza’s whole presentation

concerned these nuclear explosions in upper space producing EMP attacks . Mr. Salza

described in detail how the U.S. and the Soviet Union were experimenting with this type of power, and the destruction wrought when EMP entered the earth’s atmosphere, causing, as was stated earlier, fire and total devastation of a country’s infrastructure. These experiments were eventually “prohibited under the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty which forbids weapons testing in the atmosphere or outer space”18 because of the damage that was being done to the areas over which they were being tested. However, he did emphasize that the use of EMP could very likely be part of the Third Secret. This was based on two facts: 1) the terrible destruction that could occur from and EMP attack could have been at least part of the reason Sr. Lucia had such a hard time to write the Third Secret down and 2) that because it was in 1960 that EMP attacks were being tested, Our Lady’s demand that the Secret be revealed at that time.

But it is most interesting that the destructive effect proceeding from the sun’s emission of a Sun Flare or CME (Coronal Mass Ejection) entering the earth’s atmosphere, given that it also produces EMP’s, is the same as happens when nuclear bombs are detonated in upper space. A very devastating “sun storm,” or CME, called the Carrington Event, after the individual scientist who observed it, happened in 1859 is here described.

“The Carrington Event – aka the solar storm of 1859 – saw a huge solar coronal mass ejection unleashed at Earth’s protective magnetosphere, producing an

epic geomagnetic storm the scale of which modern civilizations had never before witnessed.

“As a barrage of charged particles collided with Earth’s magnetic field, intense auroras lit up skies around the world – but with strong electrical currents sweeping across the globe, the repercussions went far beyond colourful visuals.

“Telegraph systems covering Europe and North America went down, as sparks flew from equipment, giving electric shocks to their human operators and even starting fires. Amid the electrified tumult, machines that had been disconnected from their

power supplies eerily continued to relay their truncated messages.

The quote above describing what happens when a CME enters the earth’s atmosphere whereby

one will witness those “intense auroras,” is just too reminiscent of the fiery colors emanating

from the sun. Perhaps, the sign Our Lady mentioned in the Second Secret indicating the

beginning of WWII,

“a night illumined by an unknown light,”

also could have been the result of

a smaller CME from the sun. Given the similarity between colors emitted by the sun during the

Miracle of the Sun, what Sr. Aiello relates as the

gleams of fire

that take place when an EMP attack or CME occur on earth, one cannot

signaling the chastisement and

help but wonder whether that “sign in the sky” before the chastisement of which Sr. Aiello

speaks is in fact the warning that of a CME or an EMP attack is imminent and why Fr. Martin

always advised keeping one’s “eyes on the skies.”

the colourful visuals

It is also interesting to read the comment of Cardinal Ratzinger on the so called Third Secret of Fatima published on the Vatican Website on 26 June 2000.

17 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ca5iXFUBsQ&list=PLX21dM58P30kL4IP8uZMbrPaej3CxA2n&index=18 EMP Threats as Revealed in the Third Secret. Mr. Salza’s, talk, considerably edited, can also be found in The Fatima Crusader Issue 107 – Fall 2013.

18 Ibid.

19 https://www.sciencealert.com/here-s-what-would-happen-if-solar-storm-wiped-out- technology-geomagnetic-carrington-event-coronal-mass-ejection.

“Let us now examine more closely the single images. The angel with the flaming sword on the left of the Mother of God recalls similar images in the Book of Revelation. This represents the threat of judgement which looms over the world. Today the prospect that the world might be reduced to ashes by a sea of fire no longer seems pure fantasy: man himself, with his inventions, has forged the flaming sword. The vision then shows the power which stands opposed to the force of destruction—the splendour of the Mother of God and, stemming from this in a certain way, the summons to penance. In this way, the importance of human freedom is underlined: the future is not in fact unchangeably set, and the image which the children saw is in no way a film preview of a future in which nothing can be changed.

“Indeed, the whole point of the vision is to bring freedom onto the scene and to steer freedom in a positive direction. The purpose of the vision is not to show a film of an irrevocably fixed future. Its meaning is exactly the opposite: it is meant to mobilize the forces of change in the right direction. Therefore we must totally discount fatalistic explanations of the “secret”, such as, for example, the claim that the would- be assassin of 13 May 1981 was merely an instrument of the divine plan guided by Providence and could not therefore have acted freely, or other similar ideas in circulation. Rather, the vision speaks of dangers and how we might be saved from them.”20

Of course, there were many who objected vehemently to the future Pope apparently identifying himself with the Party Line of Cardinals Sodano and Bertone in his explanation of the vision of the Third Secret while not admitting that the words of Our Lady are still missing. I will only say that there were legitimate diplomatic reasons for Cardinal Ratzinger’ not getting involved at this time. And if anyone wishes to discuss this, please don’t hesitate to contact me (aqui.thoma@gmail.com).

The fact remains that he actually did surreptitiously expose a part of the Third Secret that had not been revealed before. As I have been arguing, it seems reasonable to conclude that the words of Our Lady do include the prophecy of “fire from the sky.” It was Cardinal Ratzinger who told the Ambassador of the Philippines that the message of Akita is “essentially the same as the Third Secret of Fatima. But, in his commentary on the vision he says precisely this very thing, as can be seen above. If he did not identify it as being Our Lady’s words, as has been said, there had to be good reason for not doing so.

However, despite what the rest of the commentary appears to say, what the Cardinal states in the last sentence is most significant: Rather, the vision speaks of dangers and how we might be saved from them.” Certainly, the future Pope, in writing his commentary on the part of the Third Secret consisting of the Vision revealed in 2000, was well aware that it was not the whole Third Secret; the words of Our Lady were not contained within that explanation of the Vision. Nevertheless, Cardinal Ratzinger understood that the vision was s symbolic representation of Our Lady’s words, which described the realties that would come to pas if her requests were not fulfilled, that explanation being contained on a separate sheet of paper with only 25 lines of Sr. Lucia’s writing. Furthermore, he realized

20 http://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/congregations/cfaith/documents/rc_con_cfaith_doc_20000626_message- fatima_en.html.

that the Vision and the written message of Our Lady CANNOT BE SEPARATED as indicated by the words “Rather, the vision . . . and how we might be saved . . .”

That sentence, then, refers to the prayers, most of all the Rosary, and penance Our Lady was requesting throughout her apparitions at Fatima, but also to the Five First Saturdays and the Consecration of Russia, all of which Ratzinger was aware, and so too ought the reader be aware, have not been heeded sufficiently or by enough faithful and by the Supreme Pontiffs. So having excluded the event of the assassination attempt on John Paul II earlier, when he mentions the “dangers” and “how we might be saved from them,” without in any way indicating everything is OK in the year 2000 when the Vision was published, it cannot but be evident to the reader that Our Lady’s requests, i.e. the means of averting punishment, have not been complied with, and that therefore chastisements are imminent. Thus, in a very adroit way Cardinal Ratzinger, having said earlier in his commentary that “a sea of fire no longer seems a pure fantasy” implies precisely that a chastisement by fire in not only in the Third Secret, but also that it is something to be expected.

In other words, Cardinal Ratzinger, by discounting the assassination attempt on John Paul II as nonsense, is telling the reader, not that we have answered Our Lady’s requests and hence fulfills the message of the Third Secret, but rather the danger of a chastisement still exits. Hence, “Today [in the year 2000] the prospect that the world might be reduced to ashes by a sea of fire no longer seems pure fantasy: man himself, with his inventions, has forged the flaming sword” and they still exist. When he says, “how we might be saved from [the dangers]”, he is certainly speaking relative to the time Our Lady appeared in 1917, and therefore was indicating how chastisement was to be avoided, i.e.either heeding Our Lady’s requests “to mobilize the forces of change in the right direction,” or if the forces are not mobilized in the right direction, there are consequences.

But also, since in 2000 the “either” clause of the Fatima Secret (“either observe Our Lady’s requests”) has not been fulfilled, the “or” clause (“or there will be consequences”, i.e., certain chastisements) comes into effect that “the world might be reduced to ashes by a sea of fire no longer seems to be a fantasy,” and man’s “inventions, [having] forged the flaming sword . . . still exist.”21 The “change[s] in the right direction” has [have] not been made, even to this day, and hence the chastisements prophesized have in fact begun but which are being experienced in a most drastic way today, namely, the spreading of Russia’s errors, the Consecration of Russia not having been carried out correctly, the loss of Faith with apostasy, the annihilation of nations, etc. And one of those chastisements, one that has never been mentioned being connected with the Fatima Messagage, IS FIRE FROM THE SKY WHICH IS YET TO COME—VERY SOON.

Furthermore, Cardinal Ratzinger knew that John Paul II had not consecrated Russia properly and the he would not do so in the future, after his failed attempts in the ‘80’s. But it is indeed unfair to criticize Pope Benedict for not consecrating Russia as Our Lady requested! For, as Prefect of the Doctrine of the Faith and as Pope, he was well aware that the apostasy foretold by Our Lady was already deeply infecting the Mystical Body of Christ. There is no way that he could call for, nay, even demand, a collegial consecration of all the reigning Bishops of the world, because most of them hated him, or either

21 This conditional statement is based on what was initially formulated by Fr. Malachi Martin as Mrs. Pearson explains in her talk: “Pope John XXIII refused the ‘either,’ [of the Fatima Secret] and so we are now living in the ‘or’ [of it]”. C.f. Clues to the Third Secret by Mrs Pearson.

disbelieved Our Lady or hated Her as well and would not participate in that Consecration. So, there was really no use in even attempting to make the Consecration of Russia as Our Lady had requested.

In any case, it would be hard not to believe that the “fire from the sky” is indeed mentioned in the official Third Secret of Fatima containing the words of Our Lady. And as was pointed out above, it is by this “fire from the sky” that the Father will manifest his POWER!

And although it seems that Cardinal Ratzinger’s words, “man himself, with his inventions, has forged the flaming sword,” indicate that that fire could be the result of the manmade nuclear bombs exploded in the upper atmosphere creating an EMP attack, it could very well be a diversionary tactic. Most people at that time (the year 2000) were not aware of such nuclear weapons and would not suspect what the Cardinal meant. On the other hand, it is very significant that in the Neues Europa “extract” it was said that the three children were given the message on 13 October rather than on 13 July!!! It is my contention that conjoining the Third Secret with the actual miracle is not only an indication that the colored flares from the sun could signify the effect of EMP, but that it also suggests that the Power of God will come from the sun itself, the Sun symbolizing God Himself, rather than a manifestation of power from the efforts of man.

In his commentary on the Neues Euopa “extract,” in The Whole Truth about Fatima, Frère Michel makes a connection between the punishment spoken of there with St. Paul’s account of the antichrist in 2 Thesss. 2. The reader should be assured that we are not at the end of time and the coming of the antichrist, nor it ought it be thought that the “falling away” or revolt happens at the time of the ultimate antichrist. The following facts should be enough to relieve the ready of idea that we are at the end of the world.

–St. Thomas, in his commentary on that chapter of 2 Thess., separates the “falling away,” or revolt, from the coming of the antichrist, that is, the apostasy takes place before the coming of the antichrist,

–There with the consecration of Russia and its conversion there will be a period of peace –The —The Jews have not yet been converted.

–The chastisement by fire, whether spoken of by Our Lady at Akita or at Fatima, indicates that “a great part of humanity will be destroyed, which means some will be left who will envy the dead, but no judgment is intimated.

–It should be added that Sr. Lucia told William Walsh in his book Our Lady of Fatima when he asked her where we were in the Book of the Apocalypse she answered we’re in the time described in Chapters 8 – 13.

It is hoped that enough has been said to demonstrate the possibility of that the punishment by fire is in fact mentioned in the Third Secret, and that it should be something that ought to be pondered, for it will not be pleasant, and everyone should be ready spiritually to endure the horrible results. Our Lady told Sr. Lucia that there are two remedies left for us, the Rosary and Devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. With these we can have great hope of her divine protection.

Sincerely in the Sacred and Immaculate Hearts, Father David R. Belland

Article from Neues Europa

«This extract of the third message of Fatima was also passed on to President Kennedy, to Prime Minister MacMillan, and to Khrushchev, so as to let them study it personally. This text played a great role during the signature of the Anglo-American-Russian accord at Moscow. The leaders of the two world political blocs were all shaken by its contents, just as were Pope Pius XII, Pope John XXIII, and Pope Paul VI. According to rumours emanating from diplomatic circles, the conclusion of the accord banning all further testing of atomic bombs was in great part the consequence of the profound impression left by the extract of the third message of Fatima on the competent diplomatic circles of Washington, London and Moscow. Although this document is not the original text of the message of Fatima such as it was revealed on October 13, 1917 by the Mother of God to the little seer Lucy, essential points of the original are nevertheless found there. It says:

«It was the thirteenth of October 1917. On that day, the Holy Virgin appeared for the last time to the little visionaries, Jacinta, Francisco, and Lucia, at the end of a series of six apparitions in

all. After the manifestation of the miracle of the sun at Fatima, the Mother of God revealed a special secret message to Lucy, in which She particularly stated:

«“Don’t worry, dear child. I am the Mother of God speaking to you and begging you to proclaim in My name the following message to the entire world.

«“In doing this, you will meet great hostility. But be steadfast in the Faith and you will overcome this hostility. Listen, and note well what I say to you: Men must become better. They must implore the remission of the sins which they have committed, and will continue to commit. You ask Me for a miraculous sign so that all may understand the words in which, through you, I address mankind. This miracle which you have just seen was the great miracle of the sun! Everyone has seen it – believers and unbelievers, country and city dwellers, scholars and journalists, laymen and priests. And now, announce this in My name:

«“A great punishment shall come to all mankind, not today as yet, nor even tomorrow, but in the second half of the twentieth century. What I have already made known at La Salette through the children Melanie and Maximin, I repeat today before you. Mankind has not developed as God expected. Mankind has gone astray and has trampled underfoot the gifts which were given it.

«“There is no order in anything. Even in the highest positions, it is Satan who governs and decides how affairs are to be conducted. He will even know how to find his way to the highest positions in the Church. He will succeed in sowing confusion in the minds of the great scientists who invent arms, with which half of humanity can be destroyed in a few minutes. He will subject the leaders of the people to his power and incite them to produce enormous quantities of arms. If mankind does not refrain from wrongdoing and be converted, I shall be forced to let fall My Son’s arm. If those at the top, in the world and in the Church, do not oppose these ways, it is I who shall do so, and I shall pray God My Father to visit His Justice on mankind.

«“God will punish men still more powerfully and harshly than He did by means of the Flood, and the great and powerful will perish just as much as the small and the weak.

«“There will also come a time of the hardest trials for the Church. Cardinals will be against Cardinals and bishops against bishops. Satan will put himself in their midst. In Rome, also, there

will be big changes. What is rotten will fall, and what will fall must not be maintained. The Church will be darkened and the world plunged into confusion.

«“The greatest World War will happen in the second half of the twentieth century. Then fire and smoke will fall from the sky, and the waters of the oceans will be turned to steam, hurling their foam towards the sky; and all that is standing will be cast down. Millions and millions of men will lose their lives from one hour to the next, and those who remain living will envy those who are dead. There will be tribulation as far as the eye can see, and misery all over the earth and desolation in every country. The time is continually approaching, the abyss is growing wider, and there is no end in sight. The good will die with the wicked, the big with the small, the princes of the Church with their subjects. Satan’s henchmen will then be the only sovereigns on earth.

«“This will be a time which neither king nor emperor, Cardinal nor bishop expects, but it will come, nevertheless, in accordance with My Father’s plan to punish and take vengeance. Later, however, when those who survive all this are still alive, God and His glory will once more be invoked, and He will once more be served as He was, not so long ago, when the world had not yet become corrupted. I call on all true imitators of My Son, Jesus Christ, all true Christians and apostles of the latter days! The time of times is coming and the end of everything, if mankind is not converted, and if this conversion does not come from above, from the leaders of the world and the leaders of the Church. But woe! Woe if this conversion does not come about, and if all remains as it is, nay, if all becomes even worse! Go, My child, and proclaim this! I shall always remain by your side to help you.”

«I add once more that this is not the text of the original message such as the Mother of God revealed it on October 13, 1917, to the little seer Lucy, now a Carmelite, but an extract of the third message of Fatima such as is circulating this moment in diplomatic circles. I am assured that the authentic text of the message is even harsher and more overwhelming than the extract related above. However, it is not inevitable in its conclusions, because it places the conversion of humanity before its perdition. How will humanity decide? This question, before just as after, remains open…

Louis Emrich.»

-Father David Belland