It appears that Francis’ mission as ‘pope’ is to subjugate humanity to a “world political authority” under the guise of mercy. For under the guise of peace and goodness he backs the notorious Joe Biden whom the globalists are using to fulfill their dream of a tyrannical world government that targets the unborn. Biden has vowed to remove every restriction to abortion if he is elected.

Pope Francis: “Obey the Globalists“

By David Martin

In 1945, the *Council on Foreign Relations with the backing of FDR founded the United Nations with the objective of bringing about a New World Order under a supreme dictator of evil. The U.N. is the seat of the internationalist octopus that now seeks to enslave the nations under a communistic one-world government, known as the “Great Reset.”

Eerily, Pope Francis in 2015 said, “There is urgent need of a true world political authority” (Laudato Si’) and later accentuated this point by saying:

“When we acknowledge international organizations and we recognize their capacity to give judgment, on a global scale – for example the international tribunal in The Hague, or the United Nations – If we consider ourselves humanity, when they make statements, our duty is to obey … We must obey international institutions. The is why the United Nations were created.” https://youtu.be/FBOeHudjqGM

Unfortunately, Francis has followed through with this by “exhorting” the masses to abide by globalist directives to lock down in response to Coronavirus and has gone so far as to mock those who voice opposition to the COVID lockdowns. In a recent book-length interview with leftist Vatican journalist Austen Ivereigh, Pope Francis lashed out against those who protest the lockdowns, saying:

“You’ll never find such people protesting the death of George Floyd, or joining a demonstration because there are shantytowns where children lack water or education, or because there are whole families who have lost their income.”

Francis blunderingly accuses COVID demonstrators of having no concern for those who suffer deprivation, since he refuses to see that they are protesting a lockdown through which “whole families have lost their income,” through which cities have become shantytowns lacking education for the young and where children are deprived of good things like parks to play in. These poor children can’t even get a drink of water at the local drinking fountain because of all the “red tape” they’ve wrapped around them. Why isn’t the pope defending these children?

And why is he defending George Floyd, a man with a criminal history who threatened to shoot a pregnant woman in the stomach? Because he listens to globalists, not to God. Globalists are tyrants that operate under the pretext of compassion and these fake stewards of goodness unfortunately have influenced the pope with their ways.

It appears that Francis’ mission as pope is to subjugate humanity to a “world political authority” under the guise of mercy. For under the guise of peace and goodness he backs the notorious Joe Biden whom the globalists are using to fulfill their dream of a tyrannical world government that targets the unborn. Biden has vowed to remove every restriction to abortion if he is elected.

Is Francis Fine With Abortion?

Why is the pope earnestly backing a corrupt and fraudulent candidate who has promised that all Americans will be required to pay for abortion should he become president? Is Francis OK with abortion?

Let us not forget that Francis has repeatedly invited U.N. population-control experts like Jeffrey Sachs and Ban Ki moon to lecture the Vatican concerning our duty to help make “mother-earth” a safer place through population-control (abortion). On October 28, 2019, the Pontifical Academy of Sciences partnered with U.N. pro-abortion advocates to pledge fidelity to the antilife Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) championed by socialist rebels like George Soros, Bill Gates, and Jeffrey Sachs.

People like Gates and Sachs are walking demons that are assisting the infamous U.N. in its worldwide push for abortion, LGBT rights, children’s rights, transgenderism, transhumanism, BLM riots, the toppling of President Trump and the destruction of America. According to Francis, “our duty is to obey” these agents when they speak. Instead of using his position to rescue humanity from the rising tide of globalism Francis is encouraging the world to heed those tyrants that are generating it. He says, ‘heed the globalists and don’t resist.’

Unfortunately, we cannot heed globalists and heed Christ at the same time; it’s one or the other. Let us pray that Pope Francis can renounce his collusion with globalists and resist temptations for a new world order, and that he will “ask [God] for the old paths, which is the good way, and walk in it.” (Jeremias 6:16)

https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/pope-francis-lashes-out-at-lockdown-protestors-theyd-never-protest-children-lacking-water

*The North American branch of the Illuminati founded in 1921.

