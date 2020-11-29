Earlier this month, constitution expert Kenneth Starr, on the Mark Levin Show, said “what happened in Pennsylvania over these recent weeks is a constitutional travesty.” (The Oxford Dictionary defines travesty as “A false, absurd, or distorted representation of something”)

SEARCH

“Constitutional Travesty”: Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismisses Voter Fraud Lawsuit so now going to SCOTUS which was “not Unexpected”

November 28, 2020

MARK LEVIN: “The state’s legislature determine how to select their elections. Is that what the [Constitution section] means?”KEN STARR: “That’s exactly what it means. It got lost in the Pennsylvania shuffle. The founding generation sitting in Philadelphia undoubtedly thought, “Well, should we have the state Supreme Court make the determination?” No, we want … a very democratic with a small “d” approach. We want the legislatures, those closest to the people, the state legislatures, they’re the bosses, not the governor. And what happened in Pennsylvania over these recent weeks is a constitutional travesty.” – Mark Levin Show

Gateway Pundit reported that the “Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Saturday evening reversed a lower court’s block on certifying the state’s elections issued Friday night, dismissing with prejudice a lawsuit brought by Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives that sought to have the results nullified over constitutional concerns.”

A “lead plaintiff… in the case… Rep. Sean Parnell” said “This was not unexpected” which means the plaintiffs knew the liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court was apparently expected to dismiss with the expectation that the case was eventually going to end up in the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS).[https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/pennsylvania-supreme-court-tosses-gop-lawsuit-absentee-ballots-lifts-block-certification-elect]

The Editor-in-Chief of @UncoverDC Tracy Beanz reported that the United States Supreme Court “will not take kindly [to the] IMO” or opinion of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court which did not apparently address the constitutional points of the case:Tracy Beanz@tracybeanzReplying to@tracybeanz They are basically saying that Parnell should have filed this when the SC ruled 77- not now after the election. That’s why they dismissed. The SCOTUS will not take kindly IMO[https://twitter.com/tracybeanz/status/1332830883620003844] Earlier this month, constitution expert Kenneth Starr, on the Mark Levin Show, said “what happened in Pennsylvania over these recent weeks is a constitutional travesty.” (The Oxford Dictionary defines travesty as “A false, absurd, or distorted representation of something”):

“Former United States circuit judge” as well as “39th solicitor general of the United States” Starr was the “independent counsel while Bill Clinton was U.S. president. Starr was initially appointed to investigate the suicide of deputy White House counsel Vince Foster and the Whitewater real estate investments of Bill Clinton.”[https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ken_Starr]

Newsweek reported that Starr who is “a professor of constitutional law at Baylor University” said “to count every vote may be a crime” because it is “illegal” and “unconstitutional”:

“Former U.S. Circuit Judge Kenneth Starr told Fox News host Mark Levin that the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court and Governor Tom Wolf made an “unconstitutional decision,” claiming many of the votes counted were “illegal.”

Starr, who rose to national prominence in the 1990s prosecuting former President Bill Clinton, told Levin Sunday night that Pennsylvania’s three-day extension for mail-in ballots was a “constitutional travesty.” Levin and Starr both questioned the integrity of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and the state Supreme Court for allowing an emergency order Friday in which every county had to segregate and secure ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day. The order did not prevent election workers from continuing to count the ballots, which Starr claimed were “illegal.” [https://www.newsweek.com/ken-starr-says-count-every-vote-may-crime-blasts-pennsylvania-governor-supreme-court-1545892 and https://ballotpedia.org/Kenneth_Starr]

On a final note, constitutional attorney Robert Barnes explains why the Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed case is going to SCOTUS:Robert Barnes@Barnes_Law Those claiming SCOTUS could never take up PA state court case may want to re-read Bush v. Gore. That was a state court case, interpreting state law. Supreme Court held a Presidential election implicates issues of federal law, vesting it w/ jurisdiction. [https://twitter.com/Barnes_Law/status/1332907644340690944]

