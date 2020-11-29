Under the egregious Swamp Creature, (Joe Biden) a degenerate product and promoter of the Culture of Death who is also bought-and-paid-for by the Chinese Communist Party, corruption would be further institutionalized, and the last vestiges of freedom (especially conscientious objection) eviscerated.

SEARCH

“If that Dread Prospect is not enough to Excite us to Regular Fervent Prayer… for a… Lepanto-like Victory for… Trump… what Incentive would be Sufficient”

November 27, 2020

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

The publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge. – Catholic Monitor

The Catholic Monitor is greatly honored to post, with permission, this ending summary of the evidence based report of the most influential Traditionalist Catholic journal in the United Kingdom, the Christian Order, by its editor Rod Pead :

In sum, we can be morally certain that Trump won in a landslide.

And yet the question remains: is it at all possible to overturn the ongoing certifications of fake results by corrupt state Governors and officials (to include Georgia’s certification under its compromised Republican Governor)?

In the face of this rubber-stamping of rank criminality and all the mighty forces arrayed against the manifest truth of the matter, it would seem unlikely.

Moreover, pressure is being exerted on Trump to accept the theft and simply walk away, as Richard Nixon did in 1960 after JFK stole that election. The idea is that he would then re-contest and win in 2024, as did nineteenth-century President Grover Cleveland, the first and only non-consecutive (22nd and 24th) president.

But there is a major problem with that amoral (cowardly?) bow to realpolitik:

It completely misses the unprecedented nature, scale and consequences of this theft, while also failing to take account of the incalculable damage that would be incurred in-between elections under Joe Biden – and, in due course, by his inevitable replacement.

A self-entitled self-server who has never seen an abortion, a war, a woke opportunity or a pay-to-play scheme he didn’t like, Biden is also renowned for acting out his insatiable lust in public settings with women and children.

Perhaps his most heinous behaviour in that regard is the credible accusation made by a Democrat who once revered him. Tara Reid, who risked and subsequently lost everything by speaking up, claims that he once pushed her up against a wall in an open corridor of the Senate, and violated her body (“penetrated me with his fingers”). When she pulled away, “he put his finger towards my face, and said: ‘You know, you’re nothing to me. You’re nothing’.”

Make no mistake, ladies and gents, that is the real “Sleepy Joe.”

Under this egregious Swamp Creature, a degenerate product and promoter of the Culture of Death who is also bought-and-paid-for by the Chinese Communist Party, corruption would be further institutionalised, and the last vestiges of freedom (especially conscientious objection) eviscerated.

That is why facile surrender to media pressure cannot be entertained, and why the laborious and time-consuming process embarked upon by President Trump is justified. For, if such an epic, flagrant, globalcriminal conspiracy is not challenged to legal exhaustion and defeated in the Supreme Court, then, as Archbishop Vigano warned President Trump just prior to the election, the final secular obstacle to the surreal power grab we have been living through since last March will be removed.

If that dread prospect is not enough to excite us to regular fervent prayer in these coming weeks, for a miraculous Lepanto-like victory for President Trump against all the odds, I cannot imagine what incentive would be sufficient. And while we’re at it, let us place President Trump himself, Sidney Powell and her dutiful fellow attorneys, and all the brave patriotic witnesses who have come forward, under Our Lady’s protective mantle.

Meanwhile, do yourself a favour: switch off the controlled mainstream media. Their fait accompli narrative will only depress and deflate you.

In fact, it’s never over till it’s over. As Our Blessed Lord Himself exhorted us:

“And will not God revenge his elect who cry to him day and night: and will he have patience in their regard? I say to you, that he will quickly revenge them.” (Lk 18:7-8)

Ergo – Oremus!

To read the whole Christian Order summary report click: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/christian-order-report-attempted-theft.html?m=1

“Christian Order is a British-based monthly magazine for Traditionalist Catholics[1] which was described by John Beaumont of Fidelity magazine in 1996 as “most influential of the conservative Catholic journals in the United Kingdom”. [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christian_Order]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for President Donald Trump and justice in the United States of America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Note: Please put your family, the United States of America, President Donald Trump and the Trump legal team as the intentions in the following Prayer of Command:

Prayer of Command

In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Please pray this prayer everyday for President Trump form Bishop Rene Gracida:

A Prayer for Deliverance Of President Donald Trump from Enemies

Based on A Psalm of David.

Contend, O Lord, with those who contend with President Donald Trump;

fight against those who fight against him!

2

Take hold of shield and buckler,

and rise for his help!

3

Draw the spear and javelin

against his pursuers!

Say to his soul,

“I am your deliverance!”

4

Let them be put to shame and dishonor

who seek after his life!

Let them be turned back and confounded

who devise evil against him!

5

Let them be like chaff before the wind,

with the angel of the Lord driving them on!

6

Let their way be dark and slippery,

with the angel of the Lord pursuing them!

7

For without cause they hid their net for him;

without cause they dug a pit[a] for his life.

8

Let ruin come upon them unawares!

And let the net which they hid ensnare them;

let them fall therein to ruin!

9

Then his soul shall rejoice in the Lord,

exulting in his deliverance.

10

All his bones shall say,

“O Lord, who is like thee,

thou who delivers the weak

from those who are too strong for him,

the weak and needy from him who despoils him?”

11

Malicious witnesses rise up;

they accuse him of things that he knows not.

12

They requite him evil for good.

15

But at his stumbling they gathered in glee,

they gathered together against him;

cripples whom he knew not

slandered him without ceasing;

16

they impiously mocked more and more,[c]

gnashing at him with their teeth.

17

How long, O Lord, wilt thou look on?

Rescue him from the ravages

from the lions!

18

Then I will thank thee in the great congregation;

in the mighty throng I will praise thee.

19

Let not those rejoice over him

who are wrongfully his foes,

and let not those wink the eye

who hate him without cause.

20

For they do not speak peace,

but against those who are quiet in the land

they conceive words of deceit.

21

They open wide their mouths against him;

they say, “Aha, Aha!

our eyes have seen it!”

22

Thou hast seen, O Lord; be not silent!

O Lord, be not far from him!

23

Bestir thyself, and awake for his right,

for his cause, my God and my Lord!

24

Vindicate him, O Lord, my God, according to thy righteousness;

and let them not rejoice over him!

25

Let them not say to themselves,

“Aha, we have our heart’s desire!”

Let them not say, “We have swallowed him up.”

26

Let them be put to shame and confusion altogether

who rejoice at his calamity!

Let them be clothed with shame and dishonor

who magnify themselves against him!

27

Let those who desire his vindication

shout for joy and be glad,

and say evermore,

“Great is the Lord,

who delights in the welfare of his servant!”

28

Then my tongue shall tell of thy righteousness

and of thy praise all the day long.

– Bishop Rene Henry Gracida