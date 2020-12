“BARR, YOU ARE A DAMN LIAR” LARRY JOHNSON

Tuesday, December 01, 2020

Former AG Barr Supporter: “Barr, you’re a Damn Liar… [who] has Betrayed the Republic”

On Gateway Pundit, former Attorney General William Barr supporter Larry Johnson says “”Barr, you’re a damn Liar… [who] has betrayed the Republic”:

[I]n the face of a tidal wave of affidavits from hundreds of witnesses and clear evidence that millions of votes magically appeared for Joe Biden, Bill Barr has the audacity to opine there is no “widespread evidence of fraud.” Barr, you’re a damn liar.

I commend Joe Hoft’s rant for your reading. He provides a nice summary of several of the key pieces of evidence that normally would incite the interest of even the most incompetent, disinterested U.S. Attorney General. Sadly, Bill Barr has betrayed the Republic.

I apologize to the readers who previously endured my assurances that I had it on good authority that Barr could be trusted. You skeptics were right.

Here is what an honest Attorney General would have done. When asked about the “fraud” he would note that there are many reports of illegal activity and that they need to be fully investigated. He would also interject that it is too early to conclude whether or not the fraud was consequential with respect to the outcome of the election. He would ask how is it possible that a doddering old man who could barely attract a small group of supporters wound up with more votes than Barack Obama. He would ask how is it possible that Barack Obama won 200 more counties across America than Joe Biden, yet Biden supposedly had more votes? Only a lazy fool would accept such nonsense.

Then he would get off his corpulent ass and insist the FBI do its damn job. But the FBI is now revealed as more crooked and bereft of honor than the Russian mob.

Barr and the DOJ, by going along with this blatant theft, are sowing the proverbial whirlwind. It is the final straw in breaking faith with the American people. The American people will no longer trust the DOJ. They have seen clearly that under Barr and his predecessors, the little guys or those with the wrong politics get punished and the big guys with the right connections walk. You can be the corrupt Clintons and not suffer a thing. Or, you can be a nobody like George Papadopolous and find the full weight of a craven FBI crushing you.

Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe lies repeatedly to the FBI and winds up with a book deal and a gig as a paid talking head on CNN. General Michael Flynn does not lie but, on the advice of compromised counsel, accepts a plea deal and admits to “lying” and faces financial ruin and years in prison.

Bill Barr, and the rest of the Deep State scum, mistake our silence for acquiescence. But patriots who love this country and believe in the founding principles of the Republic, cannot be bought off or bullied into silence. We will fight back.[https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/attorney-general-bill-barr-wins-helen-keller-award/]

Important Note: The publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.



Pray an Our Father now for President Donald Trump, the legal teams including Sidney Powell and justice in the United States of America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Note: Please put your family, the United States of America, President Donald Trump and the Trump legal team as the intentions in the following Prayer of Command:

Prayer of Command

In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Please pray this prayer everyday for President Trump form Bishop Rene Gracida:

A Prayer for Deliverance Of President Donald Trump from Enemies

Based on A Psalm of David.

Contend, O Lord, with those who contend with President Donald Trump;

fight against those who fight against him!

2

Take hold of shield and buckler,

and rise for his help!

3

Draw the spear and javelin

against his pursuers!

Say to his soul,

“I am your deliverance!”

4

Let them be put to shame and dishonor

who seek after his life!

Let them be turned back and confounded

who devise evil against him!

5

Let them be like chaff before the wind,

with the angel of the Lord driving them on!

6

Let their way be dark and slippery,

with the angel of the Lord pursuing them!

7

For without cause they hid their net for him;

without cause they dug a pit[a] for his life.

8

Let ruin come upon them unawares!

And let the net which they hid ensnare them;

let them fall therein to ruin!

9

Then his soul shall rejoice in the Lord,

exulting in his deliverance.

10

All his bones shall say,

“O Lord, who is like thee,

thou who delivers the weak

from those who are too strong for him,

the weak and needy from him who despoils him?”

11

Malicious witnesses rise up;

they accuse him of things that he knows not.

12

They requite him evil for good.

15

But at his stumbling they gathered in glee,

they gathered together against him;

cripples whom he knew not

slandered him without ceasing;

16

they impiously mocked more and more,[c]

gnashing at him with their teeth.

17

How long, O Lord, wilt thou look on?

Rescue him from the ravages

from the lions!

18

Then I will thank thee in the great congregation;

in the mighty throng I will praise thee.

19

Let not those rejoice over him

who are wrongfully his foes,

and let not those wink the eye

who hate him without cause.

20

For they do not speak peace,

but against those who are quiet in the land

they conceive words of deceit.

21

They open wide their mouths against him;

they say, “Aha, Aha!

our eyes have seen it!”

22

Thou hast seen, O Lord; be not silent!

O Lord, be not far from him!

23

Bestir thyself, and awake for his right,

for his cause, my God and my Lord!

24

Vindicate him, O Lord, my God, according to thy righteousness;

and let them not rejoice over him!

25

Let them not say to themselves,

“Aha, we have our heart’s desire!”

Let them not say, “We have swallowed him up.”

26

Let them be put to shame and confusion altogether

who rejoice at his calamity!

Let them be clothed with shame and dishonor

who magnify themselves against him!

27

Let those who desire his vindication

shout for joy and be glad,

and say evermore,

“Great is the Lord,

who delights in the welfare of his servant!”

28

Then my tongue shall tell of thy righteousness

and of thy praise all the day long.

– Bishop Rene Henry Gracida