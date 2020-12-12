MONKEY BUSINESS

Psychology 101By: Dick AndersonAnderson4theConstitution.comDecember 12, 2020
If you start with a cage containing four monkeys, and inside the cage hang a banana on a string from the top, then you place a set of stairs under the banana, before long a monkey will go to the stairs and climb toward the banana. Now spray ALL the monkeys with cold water. After a while, another monkey makes an attempt with same result. As soon as he touches the stairs, you spray ALL the monkeys with cold water. Pretty soon, when another monkey tries to climb the stairs, the other monkeys will try to prevent it. Now, put the cold water away.
Remove one monkey from the cage and replace it with a new monkey. The new monkey sees the banana and attempts to climb the stairs. To his shock, ALL of the other monkeys beat the crap out of him. After another attempt and attack, he knows that if he tries to climb the stairs he will be assaulted.
Next, remove another of the original four monkeys, replacing it with a new monkey. The newcomer goes to the stairs and is attacked. The previous newcomer takes part in the punishment – with enthusiasm — because he is now part of the “team”.
Then, replace a third original monkey with a new monkey, followed by the fourth. Every time the newest monkey takes to the stairs, he is attacked.
Now, the monkeys that are beating him up have no idea why they were not permitted to climb the stairs. Neither do they know why they are participating in the beating of the newest monkey.
Finally, having replaced all of the original monkeys, none of the remaining monkeys will have never been sprayed with cold water. Nevertheless, not one of the monkeys will try to climb the stairway for the banana.
Why, you ask? Because in their minds, that is the way it has always been!
This is how today’s House and Senate operates; and this is why, from time to time, ALL of the monkeys must be replaced AT THE SAME TIME!
If you haven’t figured it out yet, this is EXACTLY how the Democrat Party operates.
1. They tell you that you HAVE TO VOTE Democrat – because EVERY Republican will screw you, take your MONEY and you will be left with nothing.
2. Then they explain that you don’t have to even THINK about it – just vote Democrat, because ALL Republicans are RICH – by TAKING from Democrats.
3. Then they tell you HOW TO THINK! They invent whatever is necessary to convince you that THEIR Idea is great and the Republicans’ Ideas are BAD!
4. Then, if they find that have voted (or even spoken) ANY WAY other than THEIR way, they tear you down – you are not a “Good Person”!
5. Then they re-enforce the original premise: Don’t Think about or even Question ANYTHING about the Democrat Party – to vote for ANY Republican will COST YOU…. PLENTY…. ALWAYS!
6. Game Over! All Democrats are TAUGHT to Never QUESTION anything their Party says or recommends – and they DON’T!
I have NEVER met even ONE that will even read ANYTHING about the Republican Party, or any other viewpoint! – NEVER!
How would I know? I was a Democrat for 41 years – until ONE Day, for the FIRST Time, I did the UNTHINKABLE – the UNPARDONABLE – the WORST Thing Possible: I read how the OTHER Presidential Candidates felt about the 40 most important issues of the day. I, a LIFELONG Democrat, found I agreed with the Republican on 39 of the 40 issues!
I was STUNNED – that COULDN’T BE!
I realized that I had been DECEIVED – all my life!
I had voted, for YEARS & YEARS, exactly the OPPOSITE of how I truly believed.
-
