PROPOSED PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND CAMPAIGN FINANCE REFORM

Some of General Covault’s suggestions for improvement of the election process have been covered in prior postings, and are included again herein for purposes of continuity.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND CAMPAIGN FINANCE REFORMBY: Lt Gen Marvin L. Covault, US Army retired.December 18, 2020



Why do we need a federal law to reform the entire current election process?

> Given the pathetic state of fraud-rich registered voter rolls….In May 2020 California’s registered voter rolls contained about 1.5 million ineligible voter names.

> Given the fraud potential of mail-in voting and ballot harvesting…. Pennsylvania 2020 election, 1.8 million ballots were sent out and 2.5 million came back,

> Given the apparent ease of fraudulent ballot processing….353 counties in 29 different states had more votes cast than registered voters. In Pennsylvania, witnesses have testified that at least 21,000 dead people voted, tens of thousands of Trump votes were deliberately uncounted for and that at 3 a.m. on election night there was a single dump of 186,000 votes, all for Biden.

> Given uncontrolled “dark” campaign spending and billionaire involvement….The Federal Election Commission is authorized to “enforce the limits and prohibitions on contributions.” They cannot accomplish this mission given the “unlimited” and “undisclosed” elements contained in current campaign finance laws. > Given just these four elements and examples it is obvious to the casual observer, we need to fix a terribly broken election system and we need to do it now! This cannot wait until another presidential campaign is upon us.

Reform can be accomplished with a no-more-than 20-page federal law (this proposal is only ten pages with 14 font). It needs to be no more than twenty pages so that newspapers will publish it so that Americans can read it and support it. The law needs to be very specific in its requirements so that the media and the likes of Nancy Pelosi cannot distort the intent or meaning.

During committee hearings on this election reform bill, the extent of 2020 voter fraud needs to be completely exposed for all Americans to see.

Surveys tell us that over half of all Americans have lost confidence in our election system and rightfully so. Free and honest elections is one of the sacred rights afforded to all citizens of this great nation by our founding fathers. Honest elections have been a hallmark of this nation for over 200 years. If lost, it will be gone forever. Herein is a comprehensive, yet simple proposal to fix it all.

While you, the subscribers, have seen some of this, with added commentary, in previous blogs, my purpose here is to provide just the proposed verbiage for the federal law in the event that you may want to forward it to your US Representative and Senators.

Fixing the problems associated with voter ID, the election process, campaign finance, and primary elections are within the art of the possible.

THE PROPOSED LAW: PART 1: VOTER ID CARDSTHE INTENT OF THE VOTER ID CARD LAW IS TO POSITIVELY IDENTIFY A VOTER AT A VOTING SITE WITH A CURRENT PHOTO, A VALID STATE VOTER ID NUMBER, CURRENT ADDRESS, AND A HISTORY OF VOTER ACTIVITY.

UNDER THIS FEDERAL LAW EVERYONE WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO VOTE MUST HAVE A VOTER ID CARD IN ORDER TO PERFORM IN-PERSON VOTING OR TO APPLY FOR AN ABSENTEE BALLOT, THE ONLY TWO VOTING METHODS THAT WOULD BE AUTHORIZED.

THE VOTER ID CARD WILL BE OBTAINED FROM A STATE DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLE (DMV) FACILITY AND IT WILL EXPIRE SIMULTANEOUSLY WITH THE EXPIRATION OF YOUR DRIVER’S LICENSE. BOTH CAN BE RENEWED AT THE SAME TIME.

THE VOTER ID CARD WILL BE THE SAME SIZE AND QUALITY AS TODAY’S DRIVER’S LICENSE. THE VOTER ID CARD WILL PRESENT A PHOTO, FULL NAME, DATE OF BIRTH, ADDRESS, SEX, EYE COLOR, HEIGHT, HAIR COLOR, EXPIRATION DATE AND, MOST IMPORTANTLY, AN INDIVIDUAL VOTER ID 10-DIGIT NUMBER BEGINNING WITH THE TWO-LETTER STATE ABBREVIATION SUCH AS TX-456-789-3322. ADDITIONALLY, THE CARD CAN BE SWIPED, LIKE A CREDIT CARD TO REVEAL ALL OF THE TIMES IT HAS BEEN USED.

IN ORDER TO OBTAIN A VOTER ID CARD, YOU MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE AND PRESENT THE FOLLOWING DOCUMENTS: A VALID PASSPORT OR BIRTH CERTIFICATE PROVING IDENTITY AND DATE OF BIRTH. ONE DOCUMENT CONFIRMING FULL NAME AND SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER. TWO DOCUMENTS WITH A CURRENT PHYSICAL ADDRESS PROVING STATE’S RESIDENCY.

THE STATE DMV WILL IMMEDIATELY PROVIDE THE STATE ELECTION HEADQUARTERS WITH ALL VOTER ID CARD DATA.

WHEN A VOTER PRESENTS THEIR VOTER ID CARD AT THE VOTING SITE, THE ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT WILL SWIPE THE VOTER ID CARD AND ASCERTAIN IF THAT PARTICULAR VOTER ID CARD NUMBER HAS ALREADY BEEN USED DURING THE CURRENT ELECTION PERIOD. IF NOT, THE ASSISTANT WILL PRINT OUT AN INDIVIDUAL BALLOT WHICH HAS THE VOTER’S FULL NAME, ADDRESS, AND VOTER ID CARD NUMBER PRINTED ON THE BALLOT. IN THE PRESENCE OF THE VOTING ASSISTANT, THE VOTER WILL SIGN THE BALLOT ACKNOWLEDGING THAT THE DATA IS CORRECT. FRAUDULENTLY SIGNING A BALLOT WILL BE A FEDERAL OFFENSE.

ONCE THE VOTER HAS FILLED OUT THE BALLOT AND IT HAS BEEN READ BY THE VOTE TABULATING MACHINE, ANY SUBSEQUENT BALLOTS PRESENTED WITH THAT VOTER ID NUMBER WILL BE AUTOMATICALLY REJECTED. ADDITIONALLY, ANY BALLOT PRESENTED WITHOUT OR WITH A FRAUDULENT ID NUMBER WILL BE REJECTED.

THOSE WHO ARE PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO TRAVEL TO A DMV PROCESSING SITE MAY SIGN A SWORN AFFIDAVIT REQUESTING THAT ANOTHER PERSON ASSIST IN OBTAINING A VOTER ID CARD FOR THAT PERSON.

ACROSS AMERICA THE STATES’ VOTER REGISTRATION ROLLS ARE TERRIBLY MAINTAINED AND HIGHLY INACCURATE. THE VOTER ID CARD SYSTEM WILL SOLVE THOSE PROBLEMS AND BE SELF-POLICING. THAT IS WHEN A VOTER ID CARD HITS THE EXPIRATION DATE THE SOFTWARE WILL AUTOMATICALLY DELETE THAT VOTER ID NUMBER FROM THE SYSTEM. FURTHERMORE, WHEN A VOTER GETS A NEW CARD OR RENEWS AN EXPIRED ONE, THE SYSTEM WILL AUTOMATICALLY ADD THE VOTER TO THE REGISTRATION ROLLS. THE RESULT WILL BE THAT WE WILL NO LONGER HAVE DEAD PEOPLE “VOTING”. ONE METHOD OF VOTER FRAUD STRUCK DOWN.

BALLOT STUFFING MEANS CASTING ILLEGAL VOTES OR SUBMITTING MORE THAN ONE BALLOT PER VOTER. THAT CANNOT BE DONE WITH THIS SYSTEM BECAUSE EVERY BALLOT MUST HAVE A VOTER ID NUMBER ON IT AND THAT NUMBER CAN ONLY BE USED ONCE DURING AN ELECTION CYCLE.

VOTER REGISTRATION FRAUD INVOLVES FILLING OUT AND SUBMITTING A VOTER REGISTRATION CARD FOR A FICTIONAL PERSON, OR FILLING OUT A VOTER REGISTRATION CARD WITH THE NAME OF A REAL PERSON BUT WITHOUT THAT PERSON’S CONSENT AND FORGING HIS OR HER SIGNATURE ON THE CARD. NONE OF THAT CAN HAPPEN WITH THE VOTER ID CARD SYSTEM IN PLACE BECAUSE OF THE VOTER IDENTIFICATION REQUIREMENTS AT THE DMV SITE.VOTER IMPERSONATION OCCURS WHEN A PERSON CLAIMS TO BE SOMEONE ELSE WHEN CASTING A VOTE. THE VOTER ID CARD PREVENTS ALL OF THAT ACTIVITY.

FRAUD BY ELECTION OFFICIALS HAPPENS WHEN MANIPULATION OF BALLOTS BY OFFICIALS ADMINISTERING THE ELECTION, SUCH AS TOSSING OUT BALLOTS OR CASTING BALLOTS IN VOTERS’ NAMES. EACH BALLOT WILL HAVE A VALID VOTER ID NUMBER ON IT. IF NOT, THE SYSTEM WILL NOT ACCEPT IT. IF IT DOES HAVE A VALID NUMBER, THE SYSTEM WILL ONLY ACCEPT IT ONCE.

VOTER APATHY IS RAMPANT. IN THE 2016 ELECTION AN ESTIMATED 100 MILLION ELIGIBLE VOTERS DID NOT VOTE. IN THE 2020 ELECTION A RECORD NUMBER OF AMERICANS VOTED BUT STILL, AN ESTIMATED 80 MILLION DID NOT.

WITH THIS VOTER ID CARD LAW IN PLACE, THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION SHOULD INITIATE AN ON-GOING NATIONAL CAMPAIGN TO GET EVERY HIGH SCHOOL IN THE COUNTRY INVOLVED IN VOTER REGISTRATION. MOST HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES ARE AGE 18. EVERY HIGH SCHOOL SHOULD HAVE A PROGRAM THAT ENCOURAGES EVERY STUDENT WHO TURNS 18 TO IMMEDIATELY GET A VOTER ID CARD. ENCOURAGE THEM TO PARTICIPATE IN ELECTIONS BEGINNING WITH THE FIRST ELECTION FOLLOWING THEIR ELIGIBILITY AND MAKE IT A LIFETIME CIVIC DUTY RESPONSE.

PART 2: A NEW LAW FOR NATIONAL ELECTIONSTHE INTENT OF THIS FEDERAL LAW IS THAT THE MAXIMUM NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS WILL PHYSICALLY GO TO A LOCAL POLLING SITE, RECORD THEIR VOTE PRIVATELY ON A PAPER COPY AND PERSONALLY INSERT THE COMPLETED VOTE INTO THE ELECTRONIC COUNTING TERMINAL. THE ONLY ALTERNATIVE VOTING PROCEDURE IS TO REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT FROM WHERE THEY ARE REGISTERED TO VOTE.

FURTHERMORE, THE INTENT OF THE SPECIFIC VOTING PROCEDURES DESCRIBED BELOW IS TO ENSURE TRANSPARENCY OF THE PRECESS, ACCOUNTABILITY BY ALL ELECTION PERSONNEL, AND VOTER FAITH THAT THE PROCESS IS ERROR-FREE.

NATIONAL ELECTIONS WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING ON THE FIRST SATURDAY IN NOVEMBER AND RUN FROM 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. DAILY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY, AND MONDAY. MONDAY OF THE VOTING WEEKEND WILL BE A NATIONAL ELECTION HOLIDAY WITH ONLY ESSENTIAL FACILITIES OPEN.

EARLY VOTING IN ALL STATES WILL BEGIN ON OCTOBER 20TH.VOTERS MUST BE PRE-REGISTERED AND IN POSSESSION OF A VALID VOTER ID CARD BEFORE VOTING BEGINS ON OCTOBER 20TH.

A CITIZEN MAY BE REGISTERED IN ONLY ONE LOCATION. MULTIPLE REGISTRATION IS A FEDERAL OFFENCE AND PUNISHABLE BY A $25,000 FINE FOR EACH OCCURRENCE.

BY SEPTEMBER FIRST BEFORE EACH NATIONAL ELECTION, EVERY STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL MUST CERTIFY THAT THEY HAVE INVESTIGATED THE VOTER REGISTRATION ROLLS AND DETERMINED THAT THE ROLLS HAVE BEEN SCRUPULOUSLY REVIEWED AND ARE ACCURATE TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT POSSIBLE.

VOTER FRAUD IS A FEDERAL OFFENSE. PRIOR TO EVERY NATIONAL ELECTION, THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION WILL PLACE INVESTIGATORS ON ALERT TO BE ABLE TO BEGIN A VOTER FRAUD INVESTIGATION WITHIN HOURS OF BEING NOTIFIED. FOR EXAMPLE, WHEN THE STATE CENTRAL VOTER REGISTRATION IS ALERTED TO THE POSSIBILITY THAT SOMEONE HAS ATTEMPTED TO VOTE TWICE, THE FBI WILL BE IMMEDIATELY NOTIFIED.

PERSONNEL WORKING THE IN-PERSON VOTING SITES WILL BE ORGANIZED AS FOLLOWS: ALL OF THE WORK WILL BE ACCOMPLISHED BY TEAMS. EACH TEAM WILL CONSIST OF A PERSON AFFILIATED WITH EACH OF THE MAJOR POLITICAL PARTIES PLUS AN OBSERVER.

EXECUTIVE TEAM: THIS TEAM WILL OVERSEE ALL OPERATIONS FROM 7 a.m. THROUGH 7 p.m. EACH VOTING DAY AND ENSURE THAT EVERY PROCEDURE PRESCRIBED IN THE LAW IS BEING ADHERED TO. AN EXECUTIVE TEAM MEMBER MUST SECURE THE VOTING FACILITY AFTER THE LAST DEPARTING ELECTION WORKER.

ADMINISTRATIVE TEAM: THEY ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR IN-PROCESSING ALL VOTERS.

COUNTING TEAMS: RESPONSIBLE FOR MANUALLY COUNTING ALL IN-PERSON AND ABSENTEE PRESIDENTIAL BALLOTS. ACCOUNTING TEAM: THEY WILL VERIFY THE COUNT OF EACH BOX OF COUNTED BALLOTS, SECURE THE COUNTED-BALLOTS STORAGE ROOM AND MAINTAIN THE TOTAL PRESIDENTIAL VOTE COUNT.

AT ALL TIMES THERE WILL BE A CHAIN-OF-CUSTODY FOR EVERY SINGLE BALLOT IN THE HANDS OF ONE OF THESE TEAMS. EVERYONE INVOLVED WITH THE VOTING PROCESS WILL BE REQUIRED TO TAKE AN OATH AND SIGN IT. THE OATH IS AS FOLLOWS: I (STATED NAME) DO SOLEMNLY SWEAR (OR AFFIRM) THAT I WILL FAITHFULLY FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS IN THE FEDERAL LAW ON ELECTION REFORM. I SWEAR (OR AFFIRM) THAT I HAVE READ THE LAW AND UNDERSTAND WHAT IS EXPECTED OF ME. I ALSO UNDERSTAND THAT IT IS A FEDERAL OFFENSE TO DEPART FROM THE SPECIFIC INSTRUCTIONS THEREIN AND THAT I AM SUBJECT TO FEDERAL PROSECUTION. I AM WILLINGLY SIGNING THIS OATH, SO HELP ME GOD.

THE PROCEDURES CONTAINED IN THIS LAW WILL BE PROMINENTLY POSTED IN EVERY POLLING LOCATION.

IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT THERE IS A NATION-WIDE ELECTION SYSTEM IN WHICH THE AMERICAN PEOPLE HAVE CONFIDENCE. THE SYSTEM MUST BE SET UP TO INHIBIT ALL FRAUDULENT VOTING ACTIVITIES, ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THE COUNT AND MAINTAIN A CHAIN-OF-CUSTODY.

IN-PERSON VOTING WILL BE THE PRIMARY METHOD OF VOTING. ABSENTEE BALLOTS WILL BE THE ONLY AUTHORISED BACKUP PROCEDURE. MAIL-IN VOTING IS PROHIBITED. BALLOT COLLECTION (“HARVESTING”) OUTSIDE THE VOTING LOCATION IS PROHIBITED.

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE MOST ACCURATE AND TIME-SENSITIVE PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS, THE FOLLOWING PROCEDURES WILL BE FOLLOWED TO THE LETTER IN EVERY VOTING LOCATION.

UP0N ARRIVAL EACH VOTER MUST PROVIDE A VALID VOTER ID CARD. THE ASSISTANT WILL SWIPE THE CARD TO ENSURE THAT VOTER ID NUMBER HAS NOT ALREADY BEEN USED DURING THE PRESENT VOTING CYCLE.

THE ASSISTANT WILL THEN PRINT OUT A BALLOT THAT CONTAINS THE VOTERS NAME, ADDRESS, AND VOTER ID NUMBER.

EACH VOTER WILL RECEIVE A BALLOT CONSISTING OF TWO PIECES OF PAPER. PAGE ONE CONTAINS ONLY THE NAMES OF THE PRESIDENT/VICE PRESIDENT CANDIDATES AND, IF APPROPRIATE, A NATIONAL REFERENDUM ISSUE. THE SECOND PAPER IS FOR ALL STATE AND LOCAL CANDIDATES. THE VOTER WILL BE REQUIRED TO SIGN EACH PIECE OF PAPER STATING THAT THIS IS THE ONLY PLACE THEY ARE REGISTERED TO VOTE, THAT THEY HAVE NOT SIMULTANEOUSLY OBTAINED AN ABSENTEE BALLOT, THAT ALL THE PERSONAL DATA AND ID NUMBER ARE CORRECT AND THAT THEY UNDERSTAND VOTING MULTIPLE TIMES IS A FEDERAL OFFENCE.

THE VOTER COMPLETES FILLING OUT THE TWO-PAGE BALLOT AND PRESENTS THE BALLOTS TO THE PERSON OPERATING THE ELECTRONIC TABULATING MACHINE. BOTH PAPER BALLOTS ARE ENTERED INTO THE MACHINE. THE TABULATING MACHINE IS THE PRIMARY METHOD OF COUNTING VOTES FOR THE STATE/LOCAL CANDIDATES.

THE PRIMARY COUNTING METHOD FOR THE PRESIDENT/VICE PRESIDENT BALLOT IS HAND COUNTING. THE TABULATING MACHINE BECOMES A BACK-UP COUNT IN THE EVENT OF A CATASTROPHIC LOSS OF PAPER BALLOTS BY FIRE, FLOOD, THEFT, ETC.

THE PRESIDENTIAL PAPER BALLOT WILL BE RETRIEVED FROM THE TABULATING MACHINE AND PRESENTED TO THE COUNTING TEAM. THE COUNTING TEAM WILL CONSIST OF TWO PEOPLE OF DIFFERING POLITICAL PARTY AFFILIATION PLUS A COUNTING MONITOR. THE COUNTING TEAM PROCESS WILL PROCEED AS FOLLOWS:

-NUMBER THE BALLOT IN THE UPPER RIGHT-HAND CORNER. IF, FOR EXAMPLE, THE BALLOT STORAGE BOXES HOLD 500 BALLOTS, THE NUMBERING WILL CONTINUE FROM #1 THROUGH # 500.

-EACH COUNTER AND THE MONITOR WILL INITIAL UNDER THE PAGE NUMBER OF EVERY BALLOT AND RECORD THE DATE AND TIME, THEREBY ESTABLISHING CHAIN-OF-CUSTODY DURING THE COUNTING PROCESS.

-EACH COUNTER WILL BE ASSOCIATED WITH A PARTICULAR CANDIDATE THROUGHOUT THE COUNTING PROCESS. EACH COUNTER WILL KEEP A TALLY OF THE BALLOTS CAST FOR THEIR CANDIDATE. -AFTER EACH 100 COUNTED BALLOTS THE COUNTERS AND THE MONITOR WILL CONFIRM THAT THE COMBINED TALLY ACCOUNTS FOR 100, 200, ETC. FOR EXAMPLE, 53 FOR CANDIDATE “A” AND 47 FOR CANDIDATE “B”; 97 FOR CANDIDATE “A” AND 103 FOR CANDIDATE “B”, ETC THROUGH 500. IF THE TALLYS DO NOT TOTAL AN EVEN CENTURY NUMBER, THE BALLOTS WILL BE IMMEDIATELY RECOUNTED.

THE COUNTING PROCESS IS SIMPLE AND QUICK; NUMBER THE BALLOT, INITIAL THE BALLOT, RECORD THE DATE AND TIME AND ENTER THE WINNING CANDIDATE ON A COUNTER TEAM TALLY SHEET CAN BE COMPLETED IN 10-15 SECONDS. THEREFORE, ONE COUNTING TEAM CAN PROCESS BALLOTS FROM MANY VOTING BOOTHS AND NEVER JEOPARDIZE THE SECURITY OF THE BALLOTS.

UPON COMPLETION OF COUNTING THE BALLOTS NECESSARY TO FILL A STORAGE BOX, THE ACCOUNTING TEAM WILL BE CALLED IN. THEY WILL PERFORM FIVE FUNCTIONS.

ONE: INSTRUCT THE COUNTERS TO SIGN AND RECORD THE DATE AND TIME ON THEIR INDIVIDUAL TALLY SHEETS AND PLACE THEM INSIDE THE STORAGE BOX WITH THE NUMBERED BALLOTS.

TWO: SEAL THE BALLOT BOX WITH PERMANENT ADHESIVE TAPE.

THREE: PLACE A PERMANENT-ADHESIVE BALLOT BOX ACCOUNTING SHEET ONTO THE OUTSIDE OF THE BOX. ALL MEMBERS OF THE COUNTING AND ACCOUNTING TEAMS FOR THAT BOX WILL SIGN THE SHEET INDICATING ALSO THE DATE AND TIME. THE BOX WILL BE NUMBERED AND THE TOTAL VOTES FOR EACH CANDIDATE WILL BE ENTERED ON THAT EXTERIOR BOX ACCOUNTING SHEET.

FOUR: THE BOX NUMBER AND ITS ASSOCIATED VOTES FOR EACH CANDIDATE WILL BE ENTERED ONTO THE ACCOUNTING TEAM’S OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL VOTE TALLY DOCUMENT.

FIVE: THE BOX WILL BE IMMEDIATELY MOVED TO A SECURED STORAGE ROOM AND LOGGED IN WITH ACCOUNTING TEAM SIGNATURES AND DATE AND TIME. THAT ROOM MUST BE OFF LIMITS TO ALL EXCEPT THE EXECUTIVE AND ACCOUNTING TEAM MEMBERS. AT NO TIME CAN A SINGLE INDIVIDUAL FROM ANY TEAM ENTER THE STORAGE ROOM ALONE OR WITH AN INDIVIDUAL OF THE SAME POLITICAL AFFILIATION.

IF FOR SOME PRECISE REASON, A BOX MUST BE REMOVED FROM SECURE STORAGE, IT MUST BE DONE SO BY AN EXECUTIVE TEAM AND THEY MUST MAINTAIN CHAIN-OF-CUSTODY UNTIL THEY LOG THE BOX BACK INTO SECURE STORAGE.

ABSENTEE VOTERS MUST FILL OUT AND MAIL THE FEDERAL MANDATED STANDARD VOTER REGISTRATION AND ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUEST TO THE VOTER REGISTRATION OFFICE WHERE THEY ARE REGISTERED TO VOTE. THAT REQUEST WILL REQUIRE THE VOTER TO SPECIFY THE REASON THEY CANNOT BE ON HAND TO VOTE LOCALLY, SUCH AS:

-BEING UNABLE TO GET TO THE POLLING PLACE DUE TO ILLNESS, INJURY, OR DISABILITY.

-BEING ON BUSINESS TRAVEL OR VACATION OUTSIDE OF THE COUNTY OR AREA OF RESIDENCE ON ELECTION DAYS.

-BEING A STUDENT AT AN OUT-OF-STATE COLLEGE OR UNIVERSITY.

-MILITARY PERSONNEL STATIONED OUT OF STATE OR OVERSEAS.

THE VOTER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR MAILING THE ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUEST NOT LATER THAN SEPTEMBER 15TH. VOTER REGISTRATION OFFICES ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR MAILING THE RETURN ABSENTEE BALLOT NOT LATER THAN OCTOBER 5TH. ABSENTEE VOTERS MUST MAIL IN THEIR COMPLETED BALLOT NOT LATER THAN OCTOBER 20TH OR HAND-CARRY THE BALLOT TO THEIR LOCAL ELECTION OFFICE NOT LATER THAN OCTOBER 20TH. COUNTING TEAMS MAY BEGIN COUNTING ABSENTEE BALLOTS UPON RECEIPT FROM THE VOTER USING THE SAME PROCEDURES DESCRIBED ABOVE FOR IN-PERSON VOTING. AS POLLS CLOSE ACROSS A STATE, ACCOUNTING TEAMS WILL FAX A DATE/TIME SIGNED DOCUMENT WITH TOTAL PRESIDENTIAL VOTE RESULTS TO THE STATE ELECTION HEADQUARTERS. THE VOTE TOTALS FROM THE FAX COPY WILL BE VERIFIED VIA A PERSONAL PHONE CALL FROM THE LOCAL EXECUTIVE TEAM LEADER TO THE STATE HEADQUARTERS EXECUTIVE TEAM.

ELECTION RESULTS WILL BE RELEASED SIMULTANEOUSLY ACROSS THE NATION BEGINNING AT 10 a.m. EASTERN STANDARD TIME THE DAY FOLLOWING ELECTION CLOSE. ANY RELEASE OF VOTING RESULTS BY ANYONE AT ANY TIME BEFORE THIS IS A FEDERAL OFFENSE AND WILL BE IMMEDIATELY INVESTIGATED BY THE FBI.

RACES THAT END WITH COMPETING CANDIDATES’ VOTE COUNT WITHIN ONE HALF OF ONE PERCENT OF EACH OTHER WILL BE RECOUNTED.

THE LAW SHOULD SAY: ALL STATES ARE REQUIRED TO USE MADE-IN-AMERICA SOFTWARE FOR ELECTRONIC VOTE-COUNTING MACHINES THAT IS DEVELOPED, TESTED, DISTRIBUTED, AND SECURED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

PART 3: CAMPAIGN FINANCE REFORMCAMPAIGN FINANCING FOR ALL FEDERAL CANDIDATES WILL CONSIST OF ONE, AND ONLY ONE, SOURCE. THE SOURCE IS THE VOTER WHO IS GEOGRAPHICALLY ASSOCIATED WITH THE CANDIDATE. FOR EXAMPLE, ANY REGISTERED VOTER IN THE US MAY DONATE TO A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE; ANY REGISTERED VOTER IN A STATE MAY CONTRIBUTE TO THEIR US SENATORIAL CANDIDATES, AND ANY REGISTERED VOTER IN A CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT MAY CONTRIBUTE TO A HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE CONTEST. THE AMOUNT THAT CAN BE CONTRIBUTED BY ANY SINGLE REGISTERED VOTER TO ANY SINGLE CANDIDATE CANNOT EXCEED $1000. THIS $1000 LIMIT ALSO APPLIES TO THE CANDIDATES THEMSELVES.

ANYONE FOUND TO HAVE CONTRIBUTED MORE THAN $1000 TO A SINGLE CANDIDATE WILL BE GUILTY OF A FEDERAL OFFENCE AND SUBJECT TO A FINE OF $25,000 EACH OFFENCE.

HERE IS THE PRINCIPLE REASON ONLY REGISTERED VOTERS ARE ELIGIBLE TO CONTRIBUTE; EVERY CONTRIBUTION MUST CONTAIN THE VOTER ID NUMBER OF THE CONTRIBUTOR AND EACH CANDIDATE MUST KEEP SCRUPULOUS ACCOUNTING RECORDS OF EVERY CONTRIBUTION THAT CAN BE ACCESSED, SORTED AND REVIEWED BY BOTH NAME AND VOTER ID NUMBER.

CONCURRENTLY, EVERY FEDERAL CANDIDATE MUST SCRUPULOUSLY AND CONTINUOUSLY ACCOUNT FOR EVERY CAMPAIGN EXPENDITURE. FOR EVERY NATIONAL ELECTION, THE FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION WILL HAVE TEMPORARY AUDITORS OPERATING IN ALL 435 CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS AND WILL HAVE OPEN ACCESS TO EVERY CANDIDATE’S CAMPAIGN FINANCE RECORDS. THE FEC AUDITORS OPERATING IN EACH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT WILL ALSO AUDIT SENATORIAL AND PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGNS. FEC AUDITORS WILL, THROUGHOUT THE CAMPAIGN, AUDIT CANDIDATES’ BOOKS WITH THE OBJECTIVE OF ALIGNING CONTRIBUTIONS AND EXPENDITURES.

DURING EACH CALENDAR YEAR OF A NATIONAL ELECTION, THE FEC WILL CREATE SOME NUMBER OF PANELS CONSISTING OF FIVE RETIRED FEDERAL JUDGES FOR EACH PANEL. ALL ACCOUNTING IRREGULARITIES WILL BE IMMEDIATELY REFERRED TO A FEC PANEL OF JUDGES. IF THE PANEL FINDS CONCLUSIVE EVIDENCE OF GROSS CAMPAIGN FINANCE IRREGULARITIES, THE CANDIDATE IS SUBJECT TO BEING DISQUALIFIED.

THE DEMOCRAT AND REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEES WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE ANY FUNDS TO ANY CANDIDATES.

PART 4: FIX THE PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY MESSINTENT: THE UNDERPINNING FOR THIS LAW IS ONE PERSON, ONE VOTE THAT COUNTS, ALL THE WAY TO THE PARTY CONVENTION, DONE IN A MORE STREAMLINED, FAIR SYSTEM.

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS: THE EXISTING 435 DISTRICTS WILL PROVIDE THE BASIS FOR EQUAL REPRESENTATION OF DELEGATES. THERE WILL BE FOUR DELEGATES PER CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT TOTALING 1740.

LIMIT THE PRIMARY SEASON: THERE WILL BE NO “CAMPAIGNING” BEFORE JANUARY 1ST OF THE ELECTION YEAR. INCLUDE IN THE LAW A VERY DETAILED, UNAMBIGUOUS DISCUSSION OF WHAT CONSTITUTES “CAMPAIGNING”. APPOINT A PANEL OF RETIRED FEDERAL JUDGES TO RULE ON COMPLAINTS OF CAMPAIGNING BEFORE JANUARY 1ST. IF FOUND GUILTY, THE PENALTY WILL BE THAT THE CANDIDATE’S NAME WILL BE REMOVED FROM THE BALLOT IN THE STATE IN WHICH THE INFRACTION OCCURRED.

NO CAUCUSES: TAKE A LOOK INSIDE THE IOWA CAUCUSES. ON A COLD EVENING 25 NEIGHBORS IN A SMALL COMMUNITY WILL CROWD INTO SOMEONE’S LIVING ROOM AND LISTEN TO SPEECHES FOR SEVERAL HOURS THEN VOTE BY RAISING THEIR HAND. GIVEN THE OPTION TO ACTUALLY GO TO THE POLLS THAT DAY, PERHAPS 250 FOLKS FROM THAT SAME COMMUNITY MIGHT HAVE ACTUALLY CAST A SECRET VOTE.

FOUR VOTING DATES: THERE WILL BE FOUR REGIONAL PRIMARY ELECTION DAYS WITH ABOUT FIFTY CAMPAIGNING DAYS FOR EACH. THE ACTUAL DATES WILL BE THE SUNDAY CLOSEST TO FEBRUARY 19TH, APRIL 9TH, MAY 29TH, AND JULY 17TH. VOTING WILL TAKE PLACE ON A SUNDAY TO MAXIMIZE VOTER PARTICIPATION.

THE REGIONS WILL CONSIST OF A GROUP OF CONTIGUOUS STATES WITH A TOTAL NUMBER OF CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS CLOSEST TO 109 (APPROXIMATELY ONE-FOURTH OF THE 435 REPRESENTATIVES). FOR EXAMPLE, THE NORTHEAST REGION WOULD INCLUDE THE 13 STATES IN THE NORTHEAST BORDERED ON THE SOUTHERN EDGE BY VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA. THE ORDER IN WHICH THE REGIONS WILL HOLD THEIR PRIMARIES WILL BE BASED ON A DRAWING HELD JULY 1ST, SIX MONTHS PRIOR TO THE COMMENCEMENT OF CAMPAIGNING ON JANUARY 1ST.

OPEN PRIMARIES: ALL POLITICAL PARTIES WILL HOLD THEIR ELECTIONS ON THE SAME DAY AND ALL PRIMARIES WILL BE “OPEN”. THE VOTER WILL GO TO A POLLING STATION, SHOW THEIR VOTER ID CARD AND REQUEST A PARTY BALLOT.

COMMITTED DELEGATES: EVERY DELEGATE MUST BE CHOSEN BY THE VOTERS.PROPORTIONALITY: THE DELEGATES ALLOCATED TO A PARTICULAR CANDIDATE IN EVERY STATE WILL BE PROPORTIONAL TO THAT CANDIDATE’S SHARE OF THE TOTAL VOTES CAST.

IN OR OUT: CANDIDATES WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO “SUSPEND” THEIR CAMPAIGNS. A CANDIDATE IS EITHER IN OR OUT. IF A CANDIDATE QUITS PRIOR TO THE LAST REGIONAL PRIMARY, THE DELEGATES THEY HAVE GAINED WILL BE REALLOCATED PROPORTIONALLY. FOR EXAMPLE, A STATE HAS 120 DELEGATES, CANDIDATE A GOT 50% OF THE VOTE (60 DELEGATES), CANDIDATE B 30% (36 DELEGATES) AND CANDIDATE C 20% (24 DELEGATES). SUBSEQUENTLY, CANDIDATE C DROPS OUT. CANDIDATE C’S 24 DELEGATES WILL BE PROPORTIONALLY ALLOCATED TO CANDIDATES A AND B BASED ON THE PERCENT OF THE TOTAL VOTE THEY RECEIVED.

CONVENTION RULES: THE CONVENTION RULES WILL BE WRITTEN AND FINALIZED BY DECEMBER 31ST BEFORE CAMPAIGNING BEGINS ON JANUARY 1ST.

This proposed law on presidential elections and campaign finance reform was prepared by Lt Gen Marvin L. Covault, US Army retired.