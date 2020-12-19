Millions of Patriots have laid down their lives, fighting to protect our freedoms and our country, we can sacrifice likes on social media and cheap consumer products to save our country, our sovereignty. This is our Normandy Beach. This is the hill on which we should be willing to die. 

Eternal VigilanceBy: Judd GarrettObjectivity is the ObjectiveDecember 16, 2020
As a coach, when your players continue to make the same mistakes over and over again, there is an old adage that says, “you’re either coaching it, or you’re letting it happen.” Either scenario places the blame for the players’ continual mistakes squarely on the coach.
Looking at our politics and our society in general, and seeing how far we have moved away from the original vision of our founding, how corrupt our politicians on both sides of the aisle have become, how equally corrupt our media is, and how much power and influence we have handed to social media giants to further corrupt our politicians and media, I ask the question, are we promoting all this or simply allowing it to happen?
After all that we have found out about the political censorship by Facebook, Twitter, and Google during this election cycle, and all the money they spent to corrupt our political process, why is anyone who loves America and believes in what our founding documents stand for, still using any of those platforms?
Every one of the 70+ million people who voted for Donald Trump should delete their Twitter and Facebook accounts right now, and start using neutral search engines like DuckDuckGo instead of Google, for their blatant censorship of conservatives and naked promotion of Democrats.
These social media giants unfairly influenced the outcome of the election with their biased algorithms skewing our searches to favor Democrats and blatant censorship of Republicans. The Hunter Biden story was censored by Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram while these platforms shut down the accounts of Republicans and right-leaning newspapers. This is the stuff that happens in third-world banana republics or totalitarian Marxist regimes.
We, as people, are either promoting this Marxist/leftist take-over of our country, or we are simply allowing it to happen. If we continue to use these platforms and put money and power into the hands of the billionaires in Silicon Valley who are in bed with the Chinese Communist Party, and are using their money and power to promote politicians who are in bed with the CCP, then we deserve what we get. We will lose the American dream. We will lose the rights and protections of our Constitution.
The more we climb into bed with the Chinese Communist Party, the more their politics will seep in and infiltrate our country, our politics, our psyche. Regardless of how big their economy is, do we want to live like the average Chinese citizen, slaves of the state with rigged elections and one-party rule?
I deleted my Facebook and Twitter accounts about 3 years ago, and it was one of the most liberating decisions I ever made. Once I was off those platforms for about a week, I realized how much emotional control they had over me, and I also realized how unnecessary and superficial those platforms really are. We don’t need to be liked by five thousand people; we need to be loved by about five.
Maybe, these platforms will be embedded into our collective future forever, and maybe I’m a relic of days gone by, but if I’m a relic, then so is our Constitution, our Bill of Rights, the American Dream. Because those platforms are working to destroy these founding principles, and our national vision.
Does anyone believe that the socialist agenda that will be foisted upon us will be fair and evenly distributed? Or will it be like the free speech offered by Twitter and Facebook, only given to the like-minded?
We can stick our heads in the sand and tell ourselves that China is our ally, as they steal our intellectual property, insert spies into high levels of our government and academia, buy off our political and economic elites, use unfair trade practices, manipulate their currency, enslave their people and pollute the world, just so we can buy cheap sneakers and computers which further enriches Silicon Valley billionaires and Wall Street financiers while hollowing out our middle class and destroying our manufacturing.
This threat we are facing is both insidious and pervasive. But the “price of liberty is eternal vigilance.”
We can never get complacent. We can never get fat and happy. The wolf is always at the door. We must be vigilant against the lure of cheap consumer goods, and the emotional high of a liked post or tweet. Those are mere scraps compared to the founding principles which will be under attack by those who will soon be wielding power.
Millions of Patriots have laid down their lives, fighting to protect our freedoms and our country, we can sacrifice likes on social media and cheap consumer products to save our country, our sovereignty. This is our Normandy Beach. This is the hill on which we should be willing to die.
Ronald Reagan was absolutely right. Our freedom is on the verge of extinction. We may not be promoting it, but are we going to sit back and allow it to happen? In the end, freedom is the most important thing. But all of our freedoms are under attack by this new political and media class; freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, freedom to assemble, the right to bear arms.
Judd Garrett is a former NFL player, coach, and executive. He is a frequent contributor to the website Real Clear Politics. He has recently published his first novel, No Wind.
