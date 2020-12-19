THE GREAT RESET OR THE GREAT UPSET

THE COMING GREAT CATHOLIC RESET

By Jean Francois-Orsini

Time magazine has a webpage on the Great Reset. So does the World Economic Forum, also known as the Davos Conference. The two essentially offer wish lists to a secular Santa Claus, a very non-Christian Santa Claus, for things to change the way they would like them to change all over the world.

They present several domains of change with each followed with the specific desiderata that will change life on world to conform to their views.

“We need to Reimagine Capitalism” states Klaus Schwab, founder, and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum. He explains:

“Indeed, the bad news related to COVID-19 came on top of the enormous economic, environmental, social and political challenges we were already facing before the pandemic. With every passing year, these issues, as many people have experienced directly, seem to get worse, not better.” …

Yet there are reasons to believe that a better economic system is possible—and that it could be just around the corner. As the initial shock of the COVID crisis receded, we saw a glimpse of what is possible, when stakeholders act for the public good and the well-being of all, instead of just a few….

In September, my belief that a more virtuous capitalist system is possible was reaffirmed by an initiative of the forum’s International Business Council led by Brian Moynihan of Bank of America. They released the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics: nonfinancial metrics and disclosures that will be added (on a voluntary basis) to companies’ annual reporting in the next two to three years, making it possible to measure their progress over time….

So, we must expect a “more virtuous system” to transform our world. Let us note that the mentioned virtues will be defined by a group of elitist celebrities, having no philosophical nor theological background and who do not confess any declared moral system akin to Christian faith. More alarmingly, they apparently will issue “metrics” – voluntary, they say, until they will make them mandatory – which will be coercive rules, on corporations in the whole world (that’s the World Economic Forum, after all) on how to apply this “virtuous system”.

Let us mention here, in passim, the historical significance of the Third Way, a germane economic system. It defines itself as the “political philosophy and political position akin to centrism that attempts to reconcile right-wing and left-wing politics by advocating a varying synthesis of center-right and centrist economic platforms with some center-left social policies”. It reached a new stage with the election of Bill Clinton in 1992 and Tony Blair in 1997. Practically, It was just another effort to sell socialism which has apparently did not bring the very results the WEF is still expecting.

Another dimension of the Big Reset is the Green New Deal.

According to the Time website:

The plan is simple yet bold. In December, the E.U. outlined plans to spend what would total €1 trillion ($1.17 trillion) on a “Green Deal” aimed at eliminating the bloc’s carbon footprint by 2050 and refashioning the economy around new, low-carbon industries. The investment, originally meant to be funded through the E.U. budget, private-sector financing and other country contributions, includes everything from retrofitting buildings to scaling up the infrastructure necessary for electric vehicles to investing in hydrogen-energy storage. After the pandemic struck, the E.U. structured its COVID-19 recovery package around accelerating the plan. “We need to change how we treat nature, how we produce and consume, live and work, eat and heat, travel and transport,” said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the E.U.’s executive body, in a September speech.

In other words, massive, national budgets and economies busting programs will be implemented that will reshape the whole world infrastructures, displace jobs and line the pockets of some government preferred companies as happened to the Solyndra corporation, under President Obama, costing the American taxpayer about half a billion dollars.

I recommend reading instead “Apocalypse Never – Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts US All”. Michael Shellenberger, its author, has been an environmental activist for 30 years, including working for Time magazine, interestingly, on the very subject. “I wrote ‘Apocalypse Never’ because the conversation about climate change has, in the last few years, spiraled out of control”.

Citigroup named Jane Fraser as its last chief executive as on September 10, 2020. Another big organization is going to play the card of gender politics, among other issues, another important dimension of the so-called Big Reset. Gender politics as we know include anti-racism but also the supreme rights of homosexuals and transvestites. In Ms. Fraser’s words:

It’s getting outdated to think about a corporation’s obligation to society separately from its duty to its shareholders. It’s not an either-or. One of the things I’ve been thinking more about recently is how the social movements we are seeing can point the way forward for business. We bankers like to focus on return on equity as a number that measures financial performance. But for society today, the word equity doesn’t appear on a balance sheet. Equity is about the changes we need to make to deliver social justice. Companies like Citi occupy positions of great economic responsibility, and we’ve tried to use our influence to confront inequity in all its forms, whether it’s leading the conversation on equal pay for women, tackling systemic racism in financial services or advocating for environmental justice.

When I did work for my doctoral dissertation at the Wharton School of business for the department of Strategic Planning; a dissertation on of the teaching business ethics in business schools, I slowly realized that when companies were talking about business ethics or business social responsibilities, they were all doing so from the prism of socialist values. Importantly, only an infinite minority where talking about abortion as an ethical matter and if they did, they were all for it. Since then, the majority of large corporations is decidedly for in support of abortion. Also, under my radar, I followed the Levi-Strauss company organizing pro homosexual training seminars and offered them to all of Fortune 500 companies. I learned to be very mistrustful of large companies when they speak of ethics.

Thus, it really looks like all the instruments and leaderships (including the new Presidency of the USA) are dead set on going along with this secular Great Reset. Realistically, it does not look at all like they are going to be stopped by any human agents. Especially in view of the tsunami of lies and mistreatments we witnessed against President Trump.

So, if secular forces are not going to be able to stem the Great Secular/Globalist Reset, spiritual forces need to come into play.

But, as far as Rome is concerned, it suffices to recognize that Pope Francis is viewed as aligned with the globalists. A page from the World Economic Forum sends cheers to what they view as Pope Francis being on their side:

In a striking 43,000-word-long encyclical published last Sunday, the pope put his stamp on efforts to shape what’s been termed a Great Reset of the global economy in response to the devastation of COVID-19. The “story” he’s referring to is neoliberalism, a philosophy espousing austerity, privatization, deregulation, unbridled markets, and relatively weak labor laws. While it’s been faithfully told through innumerable economists and policymakers since the 1970’s, and put into practice in prominent ways, the pope believes this tale has now worn thin. He is not alone.

If no earthbound forces are going to stop the Great Socialist Reset, help needs to come from heaven.

It just happens that Our Lord has already installed and announced His plan for the Great Catholic Reset.

In the 1960’s, Our Lady appeared at Garabandal, Spain. She announced to four little girls a Divine plan which will include a Warning, a Miracle and ultimately a Chastisement. The Warning will come in the lifetime of the little seers. (today Conchita is 71 years old). The Miracle will happen within 12 months of the Warning. The Warning and the Miracle are sure to happen. The Chastisement will Happen only if the Warning and the Miracle are not heeded.

The whole world will see the Warning and the Miracle. The Warning will be terrifying, but no one will die from its effects, only some of the people who have a weak heart.

One can start learning about Garabandal at Garabandal.it and in by subscribing to their periodical. There you will find a sober exposition of the facts of the apparitions and revelations and a respectful and detailed presentation of the Church position on them.

The Church, especially under Bergoglio and on the aftermaths of the McGarrick affair, is not expected to render a definitive and favorable judgment on these apparitions. Especially as one of the words of Our Lady is that: “Many cardinals, many bishops, and many priests are on the road to perdition and are taking many souls with them.”

However, many miracles were wrought at Garabandal during the times of the apparition, witnessed by many people including many priests who left exposes of their witnessing. Saint Father Pio and Saint Mother Theresa of Calcutta believed in the apparitions of Garabandal.

The Garabandal messages include the plea for conversion, for prayers and sacrifice. This was akin to the content of the apparitions of Fatima (including the necessity to pray the Rosary, as she prayed the Rosary along with the little seers) and of La Salette.

On December 31, 1997, in the last message of Our Lady to Father Stefano Gobbi, head of the Marian Movement of Priest, who had the ear of Saint Pope John Paul II, Our Lady said:

“I have announced to you the triumph of my Immaculate Heart in the world. In the end my Immaculate Heart will Triumph. This will come about in the greatest triumph of Jesus, who will bring into the world his glorious reign of love, justice and peace, and will make all things new…

“Fight, children of light, because the hour of my battle has now arrived. In the harshest of winters, you are the buds which are opening up from my Immaculate Heart and which I am placing on the branches of the Church to tell you that her most beautiful springtime is about to arrive.”

Hold tight your Rosary! The Great Catholic Reset is coming. Our Lord is always in Control!

Jean-Francois Orsini is a lay Dominican and enjoys the spiritual support of the great friars of the Dominican House of Studies in Washington DC. He is running HolySpiritedArsenal.com as an evangelical tool. He wrote several books, including “Virtue Based Management” a complete Thomistic handbook of management. He graduated from the Wharton school with an MBA and a Ph.D. degree. He is semi-retired from the academic and business worlds. He enjoys the company of his six daughters and their children.