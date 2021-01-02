THE NEXT QUESTION, BY PUBLIUS VALERIUS

The United States are in the midst of an ongoing political dispute of historical proportion, and there is a maelstrom of verbiage on line and in the mass media about it. Robert Heinlein, a retired naval officer and noted author, is famous for many things, but the pertinent quote I have in mind is “What are the facts? Again and again and again – what are the facts? Shun wishful thinking, ignore divine revelation, forget what “the stars foretell,” avoid opinion, care not what the neighbors think, never mind the unguessable “verdict of history” – what are the facts, and to how many decimal places? You pilot always into an unknown future; facts are your single clue. Get the facts!”

So, what are the facts?

The facts are that a very large number of persons, many affiliated with the Democratic Party, and some unknown, have engaged in election fraud. From registering illegal aliens, to manufactured ballots, to discarding and failing to count Republican absentee ballots, to blocking Republican poll watchers, to tampering with electronic voting machines apparently with the aid of foreign actors, to wholesale ballot stuffing on an unprecedented scale, among other acts. These are the FACTS. Not speculation, but fact. It is also a fact that the mass media refuse to report these facts, and that Twitter and Google and Youtube among many others are not only refusing to report these facts, but actively blocking individuals who attempt to speak out about these crimes.

These are some of the facts relating to the recent election. The scope and scale of these fraudulent and felonious acts strongly suggest an ongoing organized conspiracy to subvert the lawful electoral process and deny the apparent rightful winner of the 2020 US Presidential election his office.

There are other facts pertaining to this situation. The fact is that there are multiple cases of those on the Left making public statements that those who support the current President in his attempt to resist what can only be characterized as a coup against him are to be persecuted, prosecuted, and even hunted down and killed. Again, these are facts.

There are various estimates of the magnitude of the fraud committed, which are not factual but informed speculation, ranging from Trump winning both the Electoral College with 290 votes to as much as 400 Electoral College votes, and that the popular vote was his nationwide by anywhere from 3 million to as much as 14 million. The actual magnitude of the fraud and theft committed in this election will likely never be known, but it is beyond objective dispute that the facts that have come to light to date prove that this election is being stolen by the Left.

President Trump has taken action to prevent this coup, filing legal appeals and pursuing legal action to block this theft despite the active obstructionism of the main stream media, on-line social media, and many in the Fourth Branch of government. To date, Trump’s efforts to seek a just resolution have had little effect. Despite the overwhelming factual evidence of massive electoral fraud the Left continue to attempt to whitewash this coup and discredit the legimately elected President, Donald Trump.

The Federal government of the United States was originally constituted as a Representative Republic. In order to ensure to ensure that the rights of the people were protected against infringment, the early constitution was amended to include a written list of things the government was forbidden to do, echoing the Declaration of Independence. Protecting the rights of the governed is the primary function of government, but in the centuries since ratification, the US Constitution has been subverted, attacked and undermined. This current attempt by the Left and the Fourth Branch (the Swamp or the unelected bureaucracy) to steal this election is the most recent and most blatant effort to subvert the Constitution. The Left wishes to finally and permanently make Americans into subjects by means of subversion, intimidation, threat, and overt violence.

Those on the Left would benefit from the political power that they think they would hold, and their allies and co-conspirators in the Swamp, judicial, legislative, executive, military, and bureaucratic would likewise benefit by continuing their looting of the American public. One could go on for hours or even days outlining the specifics of the violations of the intent of the Founders, and the beneficiaries of these various Constitutional infringments, but there is neither need nor time for such a lengthy recitation. The reality is that the recent thuggery by the Left and their fellow travelers is an attempt to make the Constitution moot, to finally destroy any remaining vestige of a restraint on government power, and to place the power of government completely in the hands of the Left, wrapping Marxist philosophy in the mantle of legitimate government.

So. Here we are. These are the facts, and this is the situation. There is much that can and should be said and discussed about the present situation, but as I see it, the next and most essential question we each must now ask ourselves is:

Are we better off fighting to defend the properly elected President of the United States of America, to defeat this ongoing coup against the Constitution and the domestic enemies who aided and abetted it, or are we better off staying home, burying our guns, letting the Left complete their theft, and fighting the Federal power in the hands of the Left, as persecuted outsiders?

How each of you reading this decide to answer this question will determine the course of history. Will the domestic enemies of the US Constitution complete the destruction of the Document and the subversion of the American Republic, or will 70 million Americans fight so that those on the Left are defeated and held accountable? Make no mistake, there are no good choices. We are well past the point of having good options.

If we choose, as liberty loving people, to resist this communist coup, there will be blood. The Left has promised, and proven, violence if their coup is resisted. Many may die, patriots, tyrants, and innocents caught in the middle in the next few months. Some of us reading this may die. Some of our wives and children may die. The Union may fracture, perhaps irrevocably. The fabric of America will be irrevocably changed, and not for the better. This will start a civil war, and nobody truly wins in such a conflict. Isn’t the alternative better? If we just give in, won’t the Left leave us alone? What does history tell us?

If we surrender without fighting, as the Left is desperately urging us to do, then history tells us what happens next. Just as in Russia after the Revolution, or Germany when the National Socialists took power, or Venezuela, or in every other country where the Left has stolen the power of government, without exception, Liberty loving folks will be progressively and relentlessly hounded. Using the full force of the Federal government, initially in the ‘blue’ states, but increasingly everywhere, the Left will attack anyone they view as their enemy. Trump voters will be targeted, small businesses will be obliterated, the middle class will be but a memory, and any attempt at resistance will be crushed by the Left using the mechanisms of the Federal government. If you thought that the FBI, the IRS and the EPA under Barry Soetero were bad, then just wait and do nothing, and see what happens next.

States that voted for Trump will receive disproportional attention; denial of revenues, increased regulatory attention, investigations and harrassment of state legislators, and targeted violence and assassinations of influential state politicians. Self defence will be made a Federal crime and the means for self defence likewise criminalized. Worse, there will be no chance of change for the foreseeable future; once having stolen control of the Federal authority, the Left will never permit any repetition of Trump’s 2016 Federal victory, and all subsequent “elections” will result in victory by the Left. Just as in communist Russia, socialist Germany, and progressive Venezuela.

Should Trump fail to use the Insurrection Act, or his 2018 Executive order to smash this coup and if We The People do not wholeheartedly support him if he does, then rest assured that once the Left gains power, they will not hesitate to use these instruments, and others, together with the entire mechanism of the Federal government against their enemies. Against us. The Left has promised this, and can be expected to deliver. There will be no peace, should we fail, except the peace of the grave, and those not killed will be slaves to the Left, allowed to live on sufferance, and the Left will ensure that the survivors suffer. These united States will become Portland Oregon writ large.

I see no other realistic alternatives before us. We all will die someday. Either we run the risk of death in a hard fought civil war or we surrender and face the certainty of oppression and death by the Left, backed by the power of the Federal Government that we surrendered into their hands.

“The gentlemen cry ‘Peace, Peace’ when there is no peace! Is life so dear or peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! As for me, give me Liberty, or give me Death!” -Patrick Henry

“If you will not fight for right when you can easily win without blood shed; if you will not fight when your victory is sure and not too costly; you may come to the moment when you will have to fight with all the odds against you and only a precarious chance of survival. There may even be a worse case. You may have to fight when there is no hope of victory, because it is better to perish than to live as slaves.” -Winston Churchill

We could have fought for our rights when we could have easily won without bloodshed, but that time is long past.

We could have fought for our rights when the victory was sure and not too costly, but that time is also past.

We are now at the moment when we must either fight, as Americans, for what is right, or surrender to the Left. The simple fact that the Left is bending every effort to divide us, demoralize us and blind us testifies to our strength. The Left would have us think that the odds are against us. Perhaps they are, but when shall we be stronger? Will it benefit us to give the mechanisms of the modern State, with all their potential for tyranny, fully into the hands of the Left? Will we doom ourselves to having to fight without any hope of victory?

Though it is not given to us to see clear victory ahead, nor can we predict the outcome, I recall over 50,000 enraged Americans descending on the Mall in DC to reopen the monuments spitefully closed by Barry Soetero. When the WW2 veterans were scheduled to come and see their memorial, tens of thousands of patriots and veterans, in violation of the law, and despite regulations forbidding it, opened the monuments and made those visits happen. I saw police cars bounced. I saw hundreds of DC police backing away rather than confront massive grass roots resistance. I saw thousands of people cheering those aged World War 2 survivors, who fought for our country. I saw thousands of people stopping traffic and piling up Barrycades around the entrances to the Spite House. I recall that, for a little while, the spirit of American independence showed itself.

And the Left recall that, too. We are far stronger than we know, stronger than the Left want us to be.

If on January 6th, the US Congress is allowed to count the fraudulent votes to illegitimately install Joe Biden as President, then we will be moving perilously close to that moment when we will have to fight with little hope of victory. I hope to see at least a million people answer President Trump’s call to come to DC on January 6th and demonstrate to the Left what will happen should they aid and abet the Left’s attempted subversion of the Constitution and their attempt to overthrow the legitimate government of these united States.

As the schoolmasters at Boston Latin said the morning of April 19, 1775, “Deponite Libros”. It is time to put the books down. It is time to decide whether you will stand for Liberty or kneel to tyranny. I will be standing in the District at the Capitol at 8 AM on January 6th. I am an American by choice, but I love this country as much as anyone born on this soil does, and I call on all Liberty loving Americans to join me there. In honour I can do no less. “Who dares, wins.”

Publius Valerius