Amid death and destruction, perhaps one day historians will conclude that what could not kill off America in 2020 only made it stronger.

|What Will Historians Make of Our Annus Horribilis?Perhaps one day historians will conclude that what could not kill off America in 2020 only made it stronger.
BY: VICTOR DAVIS HANSON December. 30, 2020
The year 2020 is now commonly dubbed the annus horribilis — “the horrible year.” The last 10 months certainly have been awful.
But then so was 1968, when both Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy were assassinated. The Tet Offensive escalated the Vietnam War and tore America apart. Race and anti-war riots rocked our major cities. Protesters fought with police at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. A new influenza virus, H3N2 (the “Hong Kong flu”), killed some 100,000 Americans.
But an even worse 2020 saw the COVID-19 outbreak reach global pandemic proportions by March. Chinese officials mislead the world about the origins of the disease — without apologies.
Authorities here in the U.S. were sometimes contradictory in declaring quarantines either effective or superfluous. Masks were discouraged and then mandated. Researchers initially did not know how exactly the virus spread, only that it could be lethal to those over 65 or with comorbidities.
Initial forecasts of 1 million to 2 million Americans dying from the virus unduly panicked the population. But earlier assurances that the death toll wouldn’t reach 100,000 falsely reassured them.
By April, a historic, booming economy was in an abrupt recession. Much of the country went into quarantine on the theory of “flattening the curve” of infection for three to four weeks. Instead, weeks turned into months. Soon, many people believed that the economic wreckage and emotional damage from the lockdowns would eventually overshadow the toll of the virus itself.
By June, initially peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody had turned violent in some cities.
For much of the summer and into fall, some major cities would see nightly rioting, looting and arson, as antifa and Black Lives Matter hijacked the nation’s outrage over Floyd’s death.
Fear of getting infected, concerns about going broke, anxiety about venturing out during the nightly havoc, frustration over weeks of forced isolation, and exhaustion from a bitter presidential campaign – all of it put Americans into a nasty mood on the eve of an acrimonious election.
The 2020 presidential election proved as revolutionary as the quarantines. The radical transition to unprecedented levels of mail-in balloting tested the ability of state registrars to authenticate and efficiently count ballots, which often did not meet verification standards of past absentee voting. Enormous voter turnout, spiked in part by huge numbers of mail-in ballots, delighted Democrats but helped convince Republicans of massive voter fraud.
After weeks of contention, Donald Trump lost the Electoral College vote. Yet Republicans defied the predictions of experts and won key races in the House and Senate. So pundits argued about whether the left had won by electing Joe Biden or lost by doing dismally in congressional elections. The media, pollsters, and the government establishment were mostly gladdened by the Trump loss, even as their overt bias and partisanship permanently tarnished their reputations.
For the first time in American history, given the lockdowns and the cold-weather viral resurgence, there was neither a traditional Thanksgiving nor Christmas for many people.
Yet amid the death, destruction, and dissension, history will show that America did not fall apart.
In remarkable fashion, researchers created a viable and safe COVID-19 vaccine in less than a year — a feat earlier described as impossible by experts.
The nation went into recession but avoided the forecasted depression.This was partly because America in early 2020 was booming by historical standards, and partly because the Trump administration and Congress quickly infused some $4 trillion of liquidity into the inert economy.
For all the charges and counter-charges of voter fraud and Trump being a sore loser, President-elect Joe Biden will eventually take office. And Donald Trump will leave it.
No one disputes that the 2020 campaign and election were abnormal. Whether they were unfair or illegitimate will likely be readjudicated in the 2022 midterm and 2024 general elections. By then, the people will have had time to digest the bizarre events of the annus horribilis — and with their votes make the necessary compensations.
For all of America’s troubles, the world abroad was worse. China eerily bragged that it reacted best to its own virus — even as its global popularity crashed. Europe did little better in combatting the pandemic and saw its economy in even worse shape.
More importantly, as the year ended, there was a patch of blue sky amid the storm clouds.
The Middle East may be on the verge of a historic recalibrated peace.
The world is now pushing back against Chinese mercantilism. The southern border is mostly secure. The flood of illegal immigration has ebbed to a trickle. The strategies that sparked a three-year economic boom need only be reapplied in 2021.
Amid death and destruction, perhaps one day historians will conclude that what could not kill off America in 2020 only made it stronger.
RIP MCINTOSH
-
Archives
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- Why do $20,000 refrigerators, trying to torch a federal courthouse, and spitting in a policeman’s face all seem to have something vaguely in common? Revolutions with ensuing chaos usually follow from the professional and upper-classes joining the mob, either in expectation their solidarity will earn an exemption, or as a lark out of boredom, or in ignorance about the venom of those who destroy monuments and burn, or in furor their own upward mobility did not quite land them among the most chosen of the elite.
- Amid death and destruction, perhaps one day historians will conclude that what could not kill off America in 2020 only made it stronger.
- THIS POST IS A MUST-READ BEFORE JANUARY 6 IF YOU HOPE TO UNDERSTAND THE EVENTS OF THAT DAY
- ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6, WE WILL DISCOVER WHO ARE THE TRUE CONSERVATIVES WHO TRULY SEEK TO PRESERVE OUR GREAT COUNTRY AND ‘CONSERVATIVES’ WHO CANNOT STAND PRESIDENT Donald Trump AND ARE WILLING TO SELL THE COUNTRY TO RADICALS WHO ARE SUPPORTED BY THE LEFT LEANING CONSERVATIVES WHO HATE DONALD TRUMP
- VICE-PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE HOLDS THE FUTURE OF THE REPUBLIC IN HIS HANDS ON JANUARY 6, 2021
Top Posts & Pages
- Pieces are finally falling into place. POTUS has it all! He is just laying out the pieces and building the narrative. He knows he won and they committed Treason! He set a trap and they walked right in, without hesitation. He gave the Deep State the chance to come clean and try to fix things. They chose Treason! They will all hang, as the result. “Patriots are in control! Nothing can stop what's coming.”.
- THE POWER GRANTED TO Vice President MIKE PENCE FOR HIM TO EXERCISE ON JANUARY 6, 2021 IS INCREDIBLE
- AMERICA'S NEXT CIVIL WAR WILL START THE DAY AFTER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHEN THE MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT MAIL BALLOTS WILL MIRACULOUSLY APPEAR TO OVERTURN THE RE-ELECTION OF Donald Trump
- THIS POST IS A MUST-READ BEFORE JANUARY 6 IF YOU HOPE TO UNDERSTAND THE EVENTS OF THAT DAY
- The Christian faithful are free to make known to the pastors of the Church their needs, especially spiritual ones, and their desires.
- A PRAYER OF DELIVERANCE FOR PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- HOW DARE Donald Trump TURN OUT TO BE ONE OF THE BEST PRESIDENTS THE United States OF AMERICA HAS EVER HAD IN SPITE OF HIS PERSONAL FLAWS WHICH HE NEVER TRIED TO HIDE WITH THE RESULT THAT HIS HONESTY CAUSED THE LEFT LIBERALS TO HATE HIM
- THE INEXPLICABLE CAN SOMETIMES BECOME EXPLICABLE WITH THE REVELATION OF CORRUPTION THAT EXPOSES ONE TO BLACKMAIL. CASE IN POINT THE REFUSAL OF THE Supreme Court OF THE United States TO CONSIDER THE RECENT CASE PRESENTED TO THE Supreme Court BY THE STATE OF TEXAS AND A LARGE NUMBER OF OTHER STATES PRESENTING EVIDENCE OF THE CORRUPTION BY DEMOCRAT ELECTIONS OFFICIALS IN FIVE STATES CONTROLLED BY DEMOCRATS
- HERE IS A COMPLETE LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS IN THE United States THAT ARE FUNDED BY George Soros AND HIS OPEN SOCIETY FOUNDATIONS
- Today, the BRP news outlet reported that President Donald Trump declared that the "Georgia’s 2020 general election and upcoming Senate run-off elections... [is] “illegal and invalid" because “the Georgia Consent Decree is Unconstitutional & the State 2020 Presidential Election is therefore both illegal and invalid":
Top Clicks