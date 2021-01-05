TRUMPS DESTINY IS TO FILL THE BREACH

SEARCH

Epoch Times: Trump Should “Use those Powers as President to Safeguard the Future of our Republic… The Insurrection Act”

January 05, 2021

The Epoch Times said that “President Trump Should Take Action.. use those powers as President to safeguard the future of our Republic… The Insurrection Act enables Trump to use the military to seize the key electoral evidence in contested states and deliver a transparent, accurate accounting of the vote”:

The 2020 presidential election is unlike any before and requires unprecedented measures to protect it, our republic, and our future.

The degree and scale of voter fraud was unprecedented. In swing states, President Donald Trump had large leads on election night. Then, late at night counting was stopped, while election observers were ushered out. And then, huge, statistically impossible vote dumps occurred, giving Joe Biden the lead.

This pattern, which occurred only in the states where Biden had to reverse the results, and hadn’t occurred in previous elections, points to a coordinated effort to steal the election.

This effort likely involved manipulation of the vote by Dominion Voting Systems. According to a forensic audit of its machines and software in Michigan, ”the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.”

In addition, various forms of ballot harvesting and election irregularities are attested to in a thousand affidavits.

There are reports—needing confirmation—of foreign influence helping to undermine our election.

President Trump has referred to our election system as being under “coordinated assault and siege.”

As a consequence, our form of government is at risk. If an election can be won through such dishonest means as were used in 2020, then one can expect the next election will be won in the same manner. The American people will lose their right to vote.

If there was a coordinated effort to steal the election, those actions amount to subversion.

In addition, if the United States in effect has one-party rule, then legal changes may fundamentally alter our system.

The Democrats have spoken of ending the Electoral College, assuring that the predominantly Democratic big cities will elect the president; and packing the Supreme Court, to ensure that Democratic-appointed judges have the majority.

But as serious as these threats to our republic are, they don’t get to the heart of what is at stake.

At its root, the current danger is not about whether Biden or Trump wins. It is not about the Democratic or Republican parties.

The United States is facing an evil force that wants to destroy our country and in fact destroy all good things in humanity.

This election is the climax of the battle between freedom and communism, between good and evil.

With the fall of communist regimes in the Soviet Union and eastern Europe, people in the United States and around the world relaxed, thinking the communist threat had ended. But communism has never slept. Globalization strengthened it and weakened the United States.

Good and evil cannot compromise. They are like fire and ice. Giving in to evil only encourages it. A victory for communism in this election would result in a defeat for freedom everywhere. Humanity would be plunged into a long, dark night.

On Dec. 5 in Georgia, Trump said of those who want to steal the election, “These people want to go further than socialism, they want to go into a communistic form of government, and I have no doubt about it.”

How will the United States be defended? Local officials are often those most complicit in the corruption of the election. Judges, because of the doctrine of separation of powers, are often reluctant to tell states how to run their elections. The U.S. Congress has no role unless the Electoral College fails to deliver a winner.

Trump’s destiny is to fill the breach. He has taken an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution, and he has the presidential powers to do so.

Trump should use those powers as President to safeguard the future of our Republic and arrest those who have conspired to deprive people of their rights through election fraud. The Insurrection Act enables Trump to use the military to seize the key electoral evidence in contested states and deliver a transparent, accurate accounting of the vote.

Our system is in crisis. Trump would act to restore the rule of law.

Through opening the books, honesty can defeat fraud. The wishes of the majority of the people will be realized, and the victory sought by communism defeated. [https://epochtimes.today/editorial-at-this-critical-time-president-trump-should-take-action]

Important Note: The publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to wear the Brown Scapular and say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Note: Please put President Trump, Steve Bannon, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, all the Republican state and national legislators as well as Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Neil Gorsuch in the following Prayer of Command against “satanic forces”:

Prayer of Command of Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger: In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Note: Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden”