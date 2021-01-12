January 12, 2021

The National Pulse reported that a poll showed that battleground American voters think that totalitarian censorship of President Donald Trump “can” lead loss of “free speech for any American”:

A new voter survey from McLaughlin & Associates reveals Americans overwhelmingly oppose the U.S. House of Representatives impeaching President Trump and big tech’s moves to censor the sitting president.

The survey of 800 battleground voters “matches the actual turnout from the November 3 election” and took place on January 10th and 11th…

… 60 percent of voters view impeachment as a “waste of time and money,” and, similarly, 77 percent of all voters feel “dealing with Coronavirus” should take precedence.

“74 percent of all voters agree that efforts by Pelosi and the Democrats to try to impeach the President after Joe Biden was sworn in would be politically motivated to prevent the President from running again, stripping his Secret Service protection, and preventing him from having a Presidential Library,” the study adds.

On the issue of big tech’s censorship of President Trump, 74 percent feel that “Twitter, Facebook and Google can censor and take away the President’s right to free speech they can take away the right to free speech for any American.”

As a result, 70 percent of voters agree that companies like Twitter, Facebook, and Amazon “have too much power and need to be regulated to protect the freedoms and privacy of Americans.”

The poll also finds that President Trump retains a 49 percent job approval rating in the battleground states. [https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/impeachment-tech-poll/]

Note: Please put the Church, America, President Donald Trump and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò in the following Prayer of Command intention against the “satanic forces” unleashed against it:

Prayer of Command of Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger: In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (intention), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (intention) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for the United States of America and President Donald Trump.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of MaryThe publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to wear the Brown Scapular and say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge until January 20.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Fred Martinez