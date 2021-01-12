THE ATTACK ON THE CAPITOL BEGINS TO LOOK MORE AND MORE LIKE A DEMOCRAT OPERATION THAT WAS PLANNED TO GIVE THEM A BASIS FOR LAUNCHING ANOTHER IMPEACHMENT TRIAL AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP

January 11, 2021

The Epoch Times show Crossroads reported that “Antifa Tactics Seen at Jan 6 Capitol Protest—Interview With Michael Yon”:

“The United States is still making sense of what took place on Jan 6 at Capitol Hill in Washington, and among the accusations has been that the radical organization Antifa was involved at the protests. To learn more about this we’ve invited to speak with us Michael Yon, a war correspondent who has attended hundreds of protests, and who has deep insights into Antifa and their tactics.”

“These stories and more in this episode of Crossroads.” [https://mb.ntd.com/antifa-tactics-seen-at-jan-6-capitol-protest-interview-with-michael-yon_551491.html]

Moreover, on the Bladder Buzz news outlet, it was reported that the former U.S. special forces member and protest journalist Yon said “Security Failure During Capitol Hill Breach Is Adding To Evidence That Event Was ‘Pre-Planned'”:

Yon, a former member of U.S. special forces who were at the Capitol protests himself, said that in the areas he was in near the Capitol, there was no actual security on Jan. 6.

“There was no real security at all, really. It was like a straight shot, like Atlanta airport, with lights telling you where to land,” Yon said. “It was a clear shot to the Capitol. Where was the security on a day like this? It was unbelievable.”

Yon said that loss of security looked like an offer to proceed to charge the Capitol.

“They had taken down the barriers, which were nothing, they were like the snow fence—you know, the plastic ones that you can unfurl—so those were nothing. I mean, literally, a child can take them down,” he said during an interview with Jan Jekielek’s “American Thought Leaders.”

Yon said that loss of security looked like an offer to proceed to charge the Capitol.

“They had taken down the barriers, which were nothing, they were like the snow fence—you know, the plastic ones that you can unfurl—so those were nothing. I mean, literally, a child can take them down,” he said during an interview with Jan Jekielek’s “American Thought Leaders.”

He said he believes the invasion of the Capitol was inspired by some typical crowd control techniques, though he didn’t say if the tactics were purposely used or not. [https://www.blabber.buzz/blab/pop/1023287-security-failure-during-capitol-hill-breach-is-adding-to-evidence-that-event-was-pre-planned?utm_source=c-alrt&utm_medium=c-alrt-email&utm_term=c-alrt-AOL&utm_content=8bN5OrM4vG8yTZWr9jZmSiRV43DITIlWztuwgK6xcl-A.A]

Note: Please put America in the following Prayer of Command intention against the “satanic forces” unleashed against it:

Prayer of Command of Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger: In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (intention), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (intention) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for the United States of America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of MaryThe publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to wear the Brown Scapular and say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for America. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge until January 20.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò