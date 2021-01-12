To bring it back around to values, free speech is something Americans, maybe even particularly on the left side of the aisle, have long treasured, to a sometimes ridiculous extent. Remember when flag burning was the preferred method of “speech”? Now only one side of the political divide truly values free speech. And the other side is doing everything in its vast power to crush it.

Dems, Big Tech Don’t Value Free SpeechAmericans’ rights are currently under attack because Big Tech sees them as problematic.
BY: THOMAS GALLATINThe Patriot PostJanuary 12, 2021
If one does not value something, one will not act to preserve it. Worse, one might even oppose it. What America has witnessed in recent days — Big Tech’s swift and thorough purge in banning President Donald Trump coupled with a coordinated effort to eliminate a social media competitor, Parler — is the reality that these Silicon Valley tycoons don’t value freedom of speech at all. In fact, Big Tech, encouraged by Democrats, a party that ironically derives its name from democracy, attacked the very spirit of free speech by limiting and even eliminating the speech of those they disagree with — all under the guise of preventing “incitement to violence.” Such is the disingenuous justification of totalitarians.
The sad reality is that the West has seen this type of speech-trampling rhetoric before, and the results have never produced greater Liberty. Quite the opposite.
The Left loves to argue these Big Tech companies are private enterprises that aren’t bound by the First Amendment. As such, they are free to run their companies as they see fit, including banning or limiting the free speech of those who use their platform. Yet as David Harsanyi observes, “If you say that targeted deplatforming, though not Stalinist, is troubling, the same people who want to compel everyone to buy state-mandated health insurance, who want to dictate how corporations compensate their employees, who want to force nuns to buy abortifacients, and who want to destroy the lives of bakers and florists who run businesses according to long-held religious beliefs will vigorously defend the value of free-association rights that allow corporations to act this way. So I’m pretty skeptical that most of these people are genuine champions of individual market choices, and aren’t just super excited about silencing people.”
Big Tech companies are not merely banning speech with which they disagree; they are working beyond the confines of their private business context to actively encroach on the speech rights of those in other businesses with whom they disagree politically. On Monday, AR15.com, the world’s largest online firearms forum, was suddenly de-platformed by web host GoDaddy. The rationale was of course an unfounded and ambiguous allegation without any evidence provided of a violation of GoDaddy’s terms of service. Furthermore, GoDaddy’s decision was final, with no opportunity for recourse or method of appeal offered. It was simply a “we decided you’re guilty and the sentence is immediate elimination.”
One of the greatest ironies is Big Tech’s use of the “incitement to violence” canard to justify banning and deplatforming individuals and organizations while it has done little against Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists who promoted and directly engaged in months of leftist violence and rioting across the country this past summer. Democrat politicians who actively supported the riotous mobs were not banned by these platforms either.
Just yesterday, Facebook announced that it would ban any messages containing the phrase “stop the steal.” The reason? To stop “harmful” misinformation. “We’re removing content containing the phrase ‘stop the steal’ under our Coordinating Harm policy from Facebook & Instagram,” the company announced. Since when is “stop the steal” an incitement to violence? Since Democrats, Big Tech, and the Leftmedia declared it so, that’s when. Funny how when someone like Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims, as she did in May of 2017, that “our election was hijacked,” no one claimed she was “inciting violence” and should be banned.
To bring it back around to values, free speech is something Americans, maybe even particularly on the left side of the aisle, have long treasured, to a sometimes ridiculous extent. Remember when flag burning was the preferred method of “speech”? Now only one side of the political divide truly values free speech. And the other side is doing everything in its vast power to crush it.
-
Archives
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- To bring it back around to values, free speech is something Americans, maybe even particularly on the left side of the aisle, have long treasured, to a sometimes ridiculous extent. Remember when flag burning was the preferred method of “speech”? Now only one side of the political divide truly values free speech. And the other side is doing everything in its vast power to crush it.
- As the Vatican Trainwreck continues, the Mass of Paul VI continues to reflect and inculcate a religion increasingly divergent from Roman Catholicism
- During the 2020 protests, some figures in national leadership encouraged people to do more than simply march and cheerfully paid their bail after their arrests. AOC comes to mind. That is indeed crassly irresponsible. Damaging. Stupid. But we expect different things from different people.
- THE ATTACK ON THE CAPITOL BEGINS TO LOOK MORE AND MORE LIKE A DEMOCRAT OPERATION THAT WAS PLANNED TO GIVE THEM A BASIS FOR LAUNCHING ANOTHER IMPEACHMENT TRIAL AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP
- No matter how visceral their loathing of Trump, even our leftist friends benefitted from four years of peace and prosperity. So vibrant was the economy in early 2020 that it pushed us through the globalist fear pandemic in relatively good order. Enjoy the fruits of that economy while you can. They won’t last.
Top Posts & Pages
- THE LORD HAS HEARD OUR PRAYERS AND NOW HE ANSWERS US
- MEET John Sullivan, ANTIFA LEADER, WHO STORMED THE U.S. CAPITOL
- THESE PHOTOS DO NOT LIE, THEY SHOW THE Capitol Police COMPLICITY IN THE ATTACK ON THE CAPITOL BY PAID ANTIFA/BLM THUGS
- AMERICA'S NEXT CIVIL WAR WILL START THE DAY AFTER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHEN THE MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT MAIL BALLOTS WILL MIRACULOUSLY APPEAR TO OVERTURN THE RE-ELECTION OF Donald Trump
- A PRAYER OF DELIVERANCE FOR PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- oooo
- ABOUT ME
- HOW DARE Donald Trump TURN OUT TO BE ONE OF THE BEST PRESIDENTS THE United States OF AMERICA HAS EVER HAD IN SPITE OF HIS PERSONAL FLAWS WHICH HE NEVER TRIED TO HIDE WITH THE RESULT THAT HIS HONESTY CAUSED THE LEFT LIBERALS TO HATE HIM
- IT IS TIME FOR THE INDICTMENT FOR TREASON FOR THE RINGLEADERS IN THE ELECTION OF 2020 CONSPIRACY
- AN APPRAISAL OF HOW WE GOT HERE
Top Clicks