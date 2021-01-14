THE BEST WAY TO COMMIT SUICIDE IS TO PUT A BULLET IN THE HEAD BUT THE BEST WAY TO SILENCE A CO-CONSPIRATOR IF THE VICTIM IS ABOUT TO RESIST HIS EXECUTION IS TO PUT A BULLET IN THE HEART.

Anti-Fa Rioter Charged Commits “Suicide” by Shooting Himself In The Chest

According to The Sun

Christopher Stanton Georgia, 53, was charged last week for his involvement in Wednesday’s Capitol chaos, 11-Alive reported.

The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed, but is “under investigation.”

Cops also removed two semi-automatic SKS rifles from the victim’s home, it was reported.

However, according to police reports, Georgia was found by his wife on Saturday morning, who told the cops there was “blood everywhere.”

His body was found in the basement of their home in Alpharetta, Georgia.

A police report seen by The Sun lays bare the distressing 911 call made by Georgia’s wife as she described the gruesome scene and how she was looking for a gun.

She says: “My husband is dead.”

Georgia is understood to have worked as a regional portfolio manager at BB&T, a banking company based in North Carolina.Article continues below. Scroll to continue reading.https://lockerdome.com/lad/13296826933551718?pubid=ld-4358-7918&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tacticalshit.com&rid=&width=897

Family members at the scene were described as “extremely distressed” in the report.

Georgia had been charged with attempting to “enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police,” prior to his death.

Court documents, obtained by the outlet, show that Georgia stayed out past the 6pm citywide curfew after officers told them to leave around 7.15pm.

Georgia faced a maximum penalty of up to 180 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

