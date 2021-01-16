AN OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT Donald J. TRUMP !!!!

To The President: We Need All Our Troops Here at Home

Mr. President:

Please do not allow China to taunt you into sending troops abroad to fight in some Indo-Pacific skirmish since this will leave our country wide open for the attack that the Communists have planned for our country. It’s been a long many years in the works.

This plan has been formulated from Central America, to go up into Mexico, and thereupon into the United States. There are Chinese / Russian troops in no small number lurking south of the border, and also in Canada https://www.rebelnews.com/the_china_files, so we need all our troops here to guard our homeland at this crucial time; National Guard and DHS are not enough. Our true homeland security is Army, Navy, Airforce, and Marines.

Russia Our No. 1 Enemy

As Commander in Chief of the U.S. Armed Forces it is imperative that you know who your enemy is, and your No. 1 enemy is Vladimir Putin and Russia. This is why the Russians have worked so hard and so successfully to dupe America into thinking that Soviet Communism collapsed. It was to put us to sleep concerning their plan to invade America. Russia plans to enter our country on the heels of a coming revolution—a revolution that troops could effectively hold off.

China is only Russia’s assistant. You will note that the sickle and hammer flaunted by Antifa is strictly a Russian emblem, not a Chinese one. Russia is at the head of this insidious plot to bring down America, just as it was Russia that orchestrated the plot to steal the election through fraud.

Putin has showed his hand too many times. On Jan. 7, Russia said US democracy is “limping on both feet” and blasted its “archaic” electoral system after the deadly riots at our nation’s Capital on Jan. 6. The insinuation is that America should surrender its “deficient” system and capitulate to the revolution that their ‘sickle and hammer’ minions are trying to bring about in our country. https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13677352/russia-putin-us-democracy-limping-both-feet/

There is no denying that our country is entrenched with deep-state KGB agents. Antifa and BLM are just mini-pawns at their finger-tips, they’re just giving us some of the hors d’oeuvres, but the major beef will be a direct confrontation with the Russians and Chinese if we don’t quickly secure our homeland.

What will especially empower this plan for a red invasion is if Biden is inaugurated, since Biden will hand this country over to the Russians and globalists.

God-Speed!

David Martin