Peter Navarro RELEASES THE THIRD VOLUME OF HIS REPORT ON THE VOTE THEFT AND FRAUD THE DEMOCRATS PERPETRATED IN THE LAST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND IT IS MIND-BLOWING

Alexander Hamilton “Navarro releases Mind-blowing Third Volume of Report… Proving yet again that Trump’s Victory was Stolen”

January 15, 2021

President George Washington’s economic adviser was Alexander Hamilton. It appears that presidential economic adviser Peter Navarro is President Donald Trump’s Alexander Hamilton.

Newstarget reported that [o]ne of America's biggest unsung heroes Peter "Navarro has just released the third in a series of in-depth reports outlining the vote theft and fraud, and it's just as mind-blowing as the first two volumes":

One of America’s biggest unsung heroes of the modern age is White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro.

Not only did this top-shelf economist help guide President Donald Trump’s meteoric economy (pre-COVID, of course), he has also been working overtime to expose and explain how his boss was literally defrauded out of a second term.

Navarro has just released the third in a series of in-depth reports outlining the vote theft and fraud, and it’s just as mind-blowing as the first two volumes (click for vol. 1 and vol. 2)…

… In this newest volume, “we provide the most up-to-date statistical ‘receipts’ with respect to the potential number of illegal votes in each battleground state,” says the introduction.

“If the U.S. Congress and State Legislatures across the six battleground states ignore this evidence, they will do so not just at their own peril but also at the peril of America’s faith in our elections and the sanctity of our Republic,” the report continued.

The states examined are: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — precisely the states that the Democrat plotters knew Biden would have to win (and which Trump won in 2016) in order to complete the steal.

Navarro and his researchers used more than two dozen metrics to explain in statistical detail all of the various ways the election theft was completed.

Here are some examples of the findings:

— In Arizona, 150,000 mail-in ballots “cast by voters registered after the registration deadline” — by far the largest category of vote theft in the state. Obviously, the state’s election laws were not followed in this instance.

— Also in Arizona, the state “accomplished the remarkable feat of exceeding 100% turnout of its registered voters.” That ‘feat’ is even more ‘remarkable’ since Arizona does not permit same-day voter registration.

— In Georgia, more than 601,000 “potentially illegal” votes were found, or more than 50 times Biden’s alleged margin of victory.

— “Georgia officials counted over 305,700 ballots cast by individuals who had requested absentee ballots more than 180 days before the absentee ballot request deadline,” the report states.

— In Michigan, investigators working on behalf of Navarro discovered nearly 447,000 potentially illegal votes, or three times Biden’s alleged victory of 154,818 votes.

— “The largest amount of ballots in question in Michigan stems from inexplicable vote tabulation surges along with alleged voting machine irregularities and ballots counted despite lacking voter- registration numbers,” says the report.

— In Pennsylvania, “Certified Republican poll observers were kept at distances the length of a football field,” the report says, adding that “they were prevented from accessing back rooms where tens of thousands of ballots were being processed.”

— Further, “State Representative Frank Ryan, along with several other members of the State Legislature, found that over 202,000 more ballots were cast than actual registered voters in the state.”

Click here to read this bombshell report. [https://www.newstarget.com/2021-01-15-peter-navaro-releases-mind-blowing-third-volume-report-2020-el]

Note: What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Note: Please put the Church, America, President Donald Trump and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò in the following Prayer of Command intention against the “satanic forces” unleashed against them:

Prayer of Command of Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger: In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (intention), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (intention) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for the United States of America and President Donald Trump.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of MaryThe publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to wear the Brown Scapular and say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge until January 20.

"THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God's protection." – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò