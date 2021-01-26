SEARCH

January 26, 2021

Constitutional lawyer Scott Lively explains “WHY Trump Lost the White House”:

Yes, unprecedented election fraud explains HOW the Uniparty stole the presidency, but not WHY God allowed the deceivers to win.

Before the Trump presidency, the hard-working patriotic common people of America who make up the bulk of the Trump base – the “silent majority” – were not generally politically-oriented. They pretty much minded their own business and adapted to the seasons of change in our society and culture without necessarily agreeing with it all. Things that didn’t affect them personally they ignored, and the rest they resisted quietly, inside their trusted social circles and family networks, limiting their push-back to grumbling complaints or anonymous warfare in the comments section of Internet media sites.

As those cultural changes ratcheted farther and farther leftward into the realm of lunacy the common people grew increasing uncomfortable, until, under Obama, their discontent took a more overt political turn in the Tea Party movement. But, being political novices, they were easily manipulated by the Republican Establishment which used its skills and resources to entice them into its party machinery where they were easily diffused and neutralized as a political threat. Yet, being experts at “ostensible compliance” while silently dissenting, their movement languished but did not die. Like a smoldering forest fire starved for oxygen, it roared back to life bigger than ever when the Trump campaign came sweeping over the political landscape like hurricane. The rest is history.

The greatest weakness of the Trump base, and of Trump himself – the real reason why we lost the election – is the continuing unnatural and self-deluding separation of “bread and butter” fiscal issues from “not my business” social issues. Trump tried to rectify this problem but was only partially successful because he followed the example of the corrupt Republicans who have always used the pro-life issue as a panacea to the working-class Christian right, while simultaneously pandering to the big-spending “gays.”

Trump was vastly better for the pro-life cause, which he actually championed, than the continually head-faking Republicans, but in pretending that being more zealously pro-life could substitute for being pro-family in the broader, more fundamental meaning of the term, he undermined his own cause and lost the favor of God.

Trump – and his base – lost the election because we did not fight the dragon at center of the Marxist agenda, but allowed that snake inside our own camp: homosexual perversion.

On this score, billionaire Trump’s family had been undermined by the same Cultural Marxist social-engineering that infiltrated every poor and middle class home in America since the 1960s. His own daughter Ivanka was seduced by the allure of “Queer Theory” pop-culture propaganda in all of its insidious forms, becoming (apparently) the Eve in the garden of Trump’s own family, convincing him to eat the apple of pro-“gay” political correctness.

Despite being a self-avowed Orthodox Jew, Ivanka persuaded her father to openly defy God’s unequivocal command in Leviticus 18:22 calling male homosexuality “toeva” (abomination) the harshest form of condemnation in Scripture, and expressly warning in verses 26-28 “you must not commit any of these abominations—neither your native-born nor the foreigner who lives among you. For the men who were in the land before you committed all these abominations, and the land has become defiled. So if you defile the land, it will vomit you out as it spewed out the nations before you.”

If God had wanted Donald Trump to remain in the presidency, nothing in heaven or earth could have dislodged him. Instead, just as first Israel and then Judah were expelled from the Holy Land by wicked conquerors for ignoring Leviticus 18, God allowed Donald Trump to be expelled from the White House by obviously corrupt and senile Joe Biden and his sneering Jezebel side-kick, riding a tidal wave of insultingly blatant election fraud.

Now, I’m not rejecting Donald Trump as a political leader as a result of this assessment. Despite his flaws he remains the single most potent human force for constitutionalism in America and I no longer subscribe to the Evangelical requirement of moral perfection in political leaders. Most importantly, I still believe Trump was God’s man in the White House during his term and that God is not done with him any more than he’s done maturing and shaping the rest of us to be more like Jesus Christ.

However, to regain God’s favor, Trump must repent of his defiance of God, and toward that end I offer the following facts that he, and his well-intentioned but deceived daughter/advisor, should consider.

Trump’s worst enemies are either homosexuals or their closest political surrogates. Obama is almost certainly a homosexual. Hillary, whom many believe is a lesbian, landed her hardest punch against Trump and his base – the “Deplorables Speech” – at a massive LGBT fundraising event.

The Lincoln Project, the most effective anti-Trump effort in 2020 represents the homosexual core of the GOP establishment, co-founded by its most noxious agent Steve Schmidt – who followed his senior advisor role for uber-Rino John McCain (and “strategic communications” manager for George Bush’s installment of John Roberts to SCOTUS) pushing “gay marriage” in the GOP for the ACLU. Co-founders Ron Steslow and Mike Madrid are both open homosexuals. Co-founder Rick Wilson, lobbied the Supreme Court in favor of “gay marriage” (and is now bent on destroying Ted Cruz).

The token woman in the group Jennifer Horn, was a board member of the openly homosexual Log Cabin Republicans (likely the source of the “Lincoln Project” name).

The token “heterosexual happily married man with children,” co-founder John Weaver, recently resigned in shame after a sex scandal involving young men.

More important is the fact that “Queer Theory” which insists – militantly — that DNA-based binary male/female gender is actually fluid and changeable (and not binary), while feelings-based and self-assessed “sexual orientation” is fixed and unchangeable, has always been the central core of progressivism – more foundational even than the “Critical Race Theory” of BLM (founded by a pair of Marxist lesbians). And anyone who claims to be “conservative” while normalizing false LGBT theories by claiming to be innately and proudly “gay,” (instead of telling people to mind their own business on all sexual privacy issues) is an intentional or self-deceived Trojan Horse for sexual anarchy, the most socially destructive force in human civilization.

My advice to President Trump is to first apologize to God for defying His command and then, at minimum, pivot to a “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” philosophy, the only workable compromise between the secular society and the MAGA millions who rightfully insist that Christian family values and traditions MUST be protected for the survival of not just our nation, but humanity. [January 26, 2021, www.scottlively.net Observations and Action on Current Events, History and Theology. Subscribe by email request here scottlivelyministries@gmail.com .]

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1

