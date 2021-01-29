Biden is doing China’s bidding. Of course he is; the Chinese own him. Every single person he has appointed to his Cabinet is aligned with China as well. It is quite likely that Biden has no idea how catastrophic the E.O.s he has apparently signed have already been for blue-collar workers across the country.

SEARCH

Is Biden a “Facist-Communist Corporate Model” Dictator?: “Biden… like the Dictator his Handlers have Long Yearned to Install”

January 29, 2021

Is Joe Biden a “Facist-Communist corporate model” dictator?

The American Thinker implied that he is a leftist dictator:

Joe Biden was inaugurated a week ago, and like the dictator his handlers have long yearned to install, his has started out as a cruel administration. His 22 executive orders so far, more than any other president in history, have already sent tens of thousands of jobs down the drain with coldhearted carelessness. He stopped construction of the Keystone XL pipeline with the stroke of his pen. He has put all those who were working on the border wall out of work. As all those who opposed his candidacy suspected, he is doing China’s bidding. Of course he is; the Chinese own him. Every single person he has appointed to his Cabinet is aligned with China as well. It is quite likely that Biden has no idea how catastrophic the E.O.s he has apparently signed have already been for blue-collar workers across the country.

Biden’s handlers are leading him around by the nose, putting the words they compose on his teleprompter, which he has difficulty reading. It took the Obama administration a year to do this much damage. This crowd, believing they have absolute power in every sense of the phrase, have set about implementing the transformation of the U.S. from a democratic republic to a communist oligarchy. In a flash, there is no more freedom of speech or assembly. This new regime is about to make the COVID vaccine mandatory.[https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/01/one_week_in_biden_administration_shows_its_exquisite_cruelty.html]

Like a “Facist-Communist corporate model” dictatorship, the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris administration is remaining silent over the outrage against the “billionaire Wall Street Traders” possibly because as the Wall Street Journal said Harris is their girl: “As Kamala Harris Joins Biden Ticket, Wall Street Sighs in Relief – WSJ.” [https://www.wsj.com/articles/kamala-harris-has-taken-on-wall-street-wall-street-doesnt-seem-to-mind-11597254609 and https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/26/kamala-harris-has-complicated-history-with-wall-street.html]

It appears that the Biden/Harris regime is following the non-free market Chinese model of economic/political dictatorship which The Epoch Times called the “Facist-Communist corporate model.” [https://www.theepochtimes.com/on-the-21st-anniversary-of-the-persecution-of-falun-gong-by-the-chinese-communist-party_3439161.html]

Another name for the “Facist-Communist corporate model” is “Crony Capitalism.”

In a piece titled “Kamala Harris: Queen of the Crony Capitalists,” The American Conservative revealed:

By 2012, Harris was already a rising Democratic star and a potential gubernatorial candidate. When she announced that California would receive by far the largest share of the $26 billion during the initial announcement of the National Mortgage Settlement, it signaled her arrival to national politics…

Michael Hiltzik, a business columnist for the Los Angeles Times, called… the duplicity displayed by Harris and the other state AGs during the settlement negotiations was monumental. The AGs made common cause with big Wall Street firms that were selling the shares of the banks short in the pubic equity markets before each salacious headline appeared in the New York Times…

… Kamala Harris and President Obama refused to prosecute the guilty, but they were happy to use their legal powers to tax the shareholders of the big banks. The pension funds of public employee unions and teachers’ unions paid for Kamala Harris’ political career. There is nothing pro-consumer or even mildly progressive about Kamala Harris. She is the pinup girl of the corrupt corporate crony capitalist state. [https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/kamala-harris-queen-of-the-crony-capitalists/]

