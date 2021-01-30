BROTHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO’S NOW FAMOUS VIDEO



Br. Bugnolo: It’s my now famous, “Truth” video. — And no, I am not a priest. Someone saved the video and uploaded it, without my knowledge, but with my blessing. — Here we see the saying of Our Lord fulfilled: a prophet is never accepted in his own land. Though I am not a prophet, those who know of me never took this video that seriously. But those who do not know me, heard the message and spread the truth, as Christians ought to. — And that makes it worth the strike on my YT channels and my blacklisting on their platform.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Email

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Like this: Like Loading... Related