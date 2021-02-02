Happy Days Are Here Againfor Beijing and Moscow

By: Roger L Simon

The Epoch Times

February 2, 2021



You could almost say Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi was wasting his time when—speaking at a virtual event hosted by the National Committee on U.S. China relations— he warned “The United States should stop its interference in the affairs of Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang.”

The Obama-Biden-Harris administration (let’s call it what it really is) wouldn’t dream of such a thing.

As long as the CCP and Russia allow those now in control of the United States to fly their virtue-signaling LGBTQ flags over American embassies, Xi and Putin have nothing to worry about.

You probably can add Ayatollah Khamenei into the bargain, although he might have a little problem with the flag.

President Biden let them know how things would be straight out of the box when he shut down the Keystone pipeline forever.

For Putin this was Christmas in January, letting him know that evil Trump policy of an energy independent, even exporting, United States was a thing of the past and that his most treasured commodity—oil—would go up in value.

At the same time, the Chinese would reap the benefit of the excess Canadian supply while seeing their American adversary weakened, its negotiating position diminished.

Fracking, too, is clearly an endangered species. Not surprisingly, crude just reached a one-year high.

All this for no discernible improvement in carbon levels, in fact, likely the reverse. The oil will now be shipped via railroad cars to the Louisiana refineries, a far more risky process than the underground pipeline that has been undergoing (and passing) the most stringent environmental inspections for years.

I wonder how soon the United States will be buying oil from China and Russia.

Xi and Putin (Trump’s supposed collaborator—as if) must find this all quite amusing, especially since our new administration is now considering rejoining that most reactionary of all United Nations dumb shows, the U.N. Human Rights Council, an organization that is dominated by dictatorial regimes and could have been invented by Orwell.

But why should that be surprising? This same administration and its rabid supporters are all for censorship and for limiting free speech, not just via Big Tech but practically across the board.

Many advocate reprogramming Trump supporters. Nothing could be more communist Chinese than that!

Imagine these same crypto-fascists complaining about the CCP’s treatment of Uyghurs, Tibetans, Christians, Falun Gong, or whoever. The entire Politburo would be rolling their eyes. (Didn’t I say Yang Jiechi’s speech was irrelevant?)

And what of Taiwan? Given their current behavior, would the new administration do anything beyond the mildest lip-service to defend this vibrant, democratic island nation?

You can bet the final takeover is now under consideration in the darker corridors of the Forbidden City.

Which leads me to something more personal. Almost thirteen months ago I was a member of a small delegation that was invited to Taiwan to observe their presidential election. It was exciting and a great deal of fun.

While we were there, we were privileged to meet with a group of the brave democracy demonstrators from Hong Kong who had flown down. Among them was a particularly intelligent (they all were) and charismatic young man—Michael CK Pang— who had just been elected to their legislative council.

His knowledge of global politics was impressive, and he made me feel optimistic (then anyway) about the future of Hong Kong and possibly of China. A few of us more or less bonded with him.

Less than a month ago, another member of our delegation texted me this article from the Hong Kong Free Press — 53 Hong Kong democrats, activists arrested under security law over 2020 legislative primaries.

Our friend was among them. Who knows if and when he will ever get out.

Trump and Mike Pompeo were known for trying to help pro-democracy people in distress. Will Biden and his secretary of state Antony Blinken provide the same support for democracy activists like our friend Michael? Perhaps if he were transgendered.