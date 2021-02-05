???????????

Posted on February 5, 2021 by abyssum
Having trouble viewing this email? View it in your web browserFebruary 5, 2021TOP NEWS OF THE DAY501 Deaths + 10,748 Other Injuries Reported Following COVID Vaccine, Latest CDC Data ShowBy Children’s Health Defense TeamThe numbers reflect the latest data available as of Jan. 29 from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System website. Of the 501 reported deaths, 453 were from the U.S. The average age of those who died was 77, the youngest was 23.  58-Year-Old Woman Dies Hours After Getting First Dose of Pfizer VaccineDoctors said Drene Keyes, whose death is under investigation, died of flash pulmonary edema likely caused by anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic … 5 Ways Kids’ Lives Have Been Turned Upside Down by COVIDChildren’s health, happiness and futures are suffering as the pandemic negatively impacts their mental health, social interactions, nutrition and diet, physical activity … Coming to Your Neighborhood? Amazon Delivery Vans With ‘Roaming Eyes’ CamerasFight For the Future, a digital rights group, says that beyond fueling the expansion of the police … COVID and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions RevealedREGISTER TODAY for free access to this exclusive documentary series. Discover the most cutting-edge, insider news and just-released evidence — from more … 

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
