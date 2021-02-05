MAIKE HICKSON

Cardinal Müller decries the Great Reset

The cardinal warned that the goal of this newly merging force – the collaboration between big capitalist entities with China – is 'absolute control of thought, speech and action.'





PATRICK CRAINE / LIFESITENEWS

February 5, 2021

(LifeSiteNews)

Cardinal Gerhard Müller, prefect emeritus of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, recently made comments to the National Catholic Register’s Edward Pentin about the current discussion of the Great Reset, as promoted by the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF). In this context, the cardinal expressed an earnest warning that he sees a merging of Western capitalist organizations with China, forming a new “unified capital-socialism.”

On January 29, the German prelate told Pentin that two sides — “profiteering capitalism, big-tech giants of Western countries” and the “communism of the People’s Republic of China” — are today “converging and merging into a unified capital-socialism,” producing a “new colonialism.” With these comments, he seems to imply that we are witnessing here a merging of big financial powers with Communist states – prominently China – which aims at the ruling of the world by capitalist global powers while the masses are being held in socialist societies, controlled and suppressed by the state. One can feel reminded here of the Western countries’ recent response to the corona crisis that led to the suppression of many liberties in the name of a health crisis. LifeSite has reached out to Cardinal Müller, asking him to further expound on these matters. We shall report on his comments should we receive them.

The Great Reset is a program issued by the World Economic Forum (WEF) that uses the coronavirus crisis as a reason for a fundamental re-shaping of the way we humans live together on this earth. The WEF claims on its website that “the changes we have already seen in response to COVID-19 prove that a reset of our economic and social foundations is possible.” In light of the predicted economic and environmental crises, the WEF proposes that “we must build entirely new foundations for our economic and social systems.” How this re-building of our societies should look in the eyes of these global financial and economic players (click here for a list of the participants at the 2020 WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland) can be seen in their own WEF video called “Eight Predictions for the World in 2030.”

This video predicts that “you’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy. Whatever you want you’ll rent and it’ll be delivered by drone.” Next to the abolishment of private property – a typical goal of socialist ideologies – the WEF also sees an end of Western values that are obviously based on Christianity: “Western values will have been tested to the breaking point.” It is to be asked what kind of values will replace those “western values,” and whence they will come from.

On this background, Cardinal Müller’s comments are important, since he is calling out this new ideological program for our world.

While he welcomes people from economical and political fields to come together and discuss matters of importance, this German cardinal is wondering what "image of humanity" the WEF is actually holding. At the same time, the cardinal warned that the goal of this newly merging force – the collaboration between big capitalist entities with China – is "absolute control of thought, speech and action."

Cardinal Müller’s comments point to the importance of the digital world today and how it affects human life. He sees that a “homogenized man” is being created, and that such a man “can be steered more easily.”

“The Orwellian world of homo digitalis has begun,” he explained. “Through mainstreaming, total conformity of the consciousness of the masses is to be achieved via the media.” Cardinal Müller referred here to the 19th-century French author Gustave Le Bon who predicted such a situation in his book The Psychology of Crowds.

Cardinal Müller also rejected the idea that such criticism of the Great Reset and its ideological plans are mere “conspiracy theories” and added that totalitarian systems “have always denigrated any criticism as conspiracy and subversion.” He referred in his comments to the many warnings of totalitarian rule in the 20th century and explained that they “can hardly be discredited as conspiracy theories, since real political developments have proven them right.”

Warning us not to take the promises of the Great Reset and such similar programs of very wealthy foundations not as innocent endeavors, the German prelate stated that “Blind trust in the philanthropic attitude of the leaders of the Big Foundations and Open Societies is only possible with a completely naive denial of reality.”

The German cardinal and former bishop of Regensburg, Germany, pointed out that there have been attempts in the past to re-create man and invent the world anew. These attempts have always turned into totalitarian movements. Whenever man wanted “to recreate and redeem himself,” he told Pentin, a monster has been created instead, citing as an example the “gruesome human experiment” of the communist Soviet Union that coincided with the industrial revolution.

“That should have convinced us,” he added, “that the utopia of a paradise on earth in any form results in the greatest crimes against humanity (denial of dissenters’ freedom, destruction of labor, population reduction by abortion and euthanasia). Man’s nature, wounded by sin, needs divine forgiveness. Only God’s grace can redeem us and give us the ‘freedom and glory of the children of God.’”

We remind here our readers of the fact that the U.S. President Joseph Biden is in alliance with the program of the Great Reset and even calls his new agenda “Build Back Better,” a slogan that is also being used by the World Economic Forum. The World Economic Forum has aligned itself at the same time with China and invited its President Xi Jingping to present a talk at the opening day of its annual (virtual) meeting in 2021. The WEF itself called his participation at the forum a “historic opportunity for collaboration.”

In October 2020, Cardinal Müller had already warned that the election of Biden as President of the United States could have grave effects on the U.S. as well as on the world’s democracies, especially in light of China’s growing power.

Speaking with Breitbart News, the German cardinal stated, “The outcome of the U.S. election will determine whether the U.S. remains the leading power in the world — for freedom and democracy — or whether a communist dictatorship will assume that role for the global community.” Speaking about the Chinese dictatorship and its increasing power in the world, Cardinal Müller expounded that “in China, the motto of Nazi Germany is repeated: You are nothing — the state is everything. And yet the truth is the other way around: people are everything and the state exists only to serve the common good.”

“And because the U.S. is the first power in the free world, it must also put a stop to the imperialist grip of a communist superpower that seeks world domination and allow the Chinese people and other oppressed peoples to enter the community and solidarity of free peoples.”

In perfect line with the WEF’s prediction that “western values” will soon come to their breaking point, Cardinal Müller expressed in January 2021 his concern that the new Biden regime is now leading a campaign to “de-christianize Western culture.” Speaking with the Austrian Catholic news website Kath.net, the prelate expounded that the Biden administration, “with its concentrated political, media and economic power, is at the forefront of the most subtly brutal campaign in the last 100 years to de-Christianize Western culture.” His comments were related to the fact that President Biden has already taken steps to promote abortion, as well as the LGBT agenda.

The World Economic Forum itself is also promoting the LGBT agenda as well as the abortion agenda.

Cardinal Müller firmly opposes these anti-Christian agendas and told Kath.net that anybody who “as a Christian positions himself against the mainstream of LGBT propaganda, abortion, legalized drug use, the dissolution of male or female sexuality, is known to be insulted as ‘far-right’ or even as a ‘Nazi,’ even though it was precisely the National Socialists with their biologistic and social Darwinist ideology who were the most open contradiction to the Christian image of man.”

Christians in politics must oppose these agendas, he said, even if they cannot sufficiently influence the laws that are being made. “But they must never participate, actively or passively, in evil,” he added. “At the very least, they must protest against it and — as far as they can — resist it, even if they are discriminated against for doing so.”

