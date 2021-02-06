BIDEN IS BLOCKING CANADIAN OIL FROM REACHING THE United States BY CANCELLING THE KEYSTONE PIPELINE FROM CANADA THEREBY FORCING CANADA TO SELL THE OIL TO CHINA

Republican News

GOP Senator Shines Light on China’s Future Fortunes Following Biden’s New Policies

(RepublicanNews.org) – Donald Trump didn’t take any prisoners when it came to his “America First” policy in dealing with China. He hit the Communist-led country with tariffs and trade restrictions throughout his time in office. Joe Biden appears to be doing his best to undermine that policy as quickly as possible.

Conservative firebrand Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) lashed out at China-friendly policies during a January 31 interview with Breitbart News. According to him, Chinese officials are “singing all the way to the bank” in the wake of Biden’s executive action halting construction on the Keystone XL pipeline.

In short, if Canada can’t use the Keystone pipeline to transport oil to the United States, they will end up selling it all to China. He’s not the only Republican to point out this problem with Biden’s action. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) made the same point during a recent Fox News interview.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1357353922730594306&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Frepublicannews.org%2Fgop-senator-shines-light-on-chinas-future-fortunes-following-bidens-new-policies%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

Fortunately, Sen. Hagerty is doing his part to shut down the Biden agenda, by voting to shut down his nomination of pro-China diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as the United Nations ambassador.