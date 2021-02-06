Donald Trump THREATENED WITH ASSASSINATION

ANTE DIOS NUNCA SERÁS HÉROE ANÓNIMO

Friday, February 5, 2021

Former Overstock CEO: Trump Threatened with ‘JFK Treatment’

By David Martin

In January it was widely suspected that Trump was threatened with assassination around the time of the inauguration, which would account for his disappearance and constant relocating at that time. He was like a man in a trench dodging bullets. The deep-state wanted no interference with the Biden inauguration.

There is even a report that in the wee hours of January 26 a sniper’s bullet struck a panoramic casement window on the east wall of Trump’s bedroom at his Mar-a-Lago estate. “The round might have slain Trump had he not recently replaced tempered glass with Blast Structures International’s bullet resistant glass,” realrawnews reporter Mike Baxter said. https://realrawnews.com/2021/01/trump-assasination-foiled-deep-state-in-panic-mode/

It’s now reported by former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne that “someone very much in Trump’s inner circle” told him that “Melania had been warned by a government official that if Trump served another term he would be JFK’ed” and that “it may even have been someone in the Secret Service” who said this. https://www.deepcapture.com/2021/02/how-djt-lost-the-white-house-chapter-4-the-christmas-doldrums-december-23-noon-january-6/

According to Byrne, “The threat included another family member as well” and “Melania was begging Donald not to fight, and simply to concede and get out of Washington with his family.”

On the flipside, Trump is making a comeback as promised. LifeSiteNews reported on February 4 that the Trump team has continued its legal proceedings against Biden for having engaged in massive electoral fraud during the 2020 presidential election, and that of all the court cases adjudicated thus far, Trump has now won 2/3 of these against Biden. Trump is winning election lawsuits, in case you haven’t heard

Clearly, this contest isn’t over. With Trump’s renewed courage and plenty prayers to back him, there is a chance that Biden’s inauguration could be nullified so that Trump can continue another four years as president.